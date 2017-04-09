STAKEHOLDER merupakan individu, sekelompok manusia, komunitas atau masyarakat baik secara keseluruhan maupun secara parsia...
  1. 1. STAKEHOLDER merupakan individu, sekelompok manusia, komunitas atau masyarakat baik secara keseluruhan maupun secara parsial yang memiliki hubungan serta kepentingan terhadap perusahaan. Individu, kelompok, maupun komunitas dan masyarakat dapat dikatakan sebagai stakeholder jika memiliki karakteristik seperti yang diungkapkan oleh Budimanta dkk, 2008 yaitu mempunyai kekuasaan, legitimasi, dan kepentingan terhadap perusahaan. Pihak yang berkepentingan (stakeholders) dalam perusahaan dapat terdiri dari : 1. Pengusaha (Pemegang Saham) yang sehari-hari diwakili manajemen. 2. Para pekerja dan serikat pekerja. 3. Para pengusaha Pemasok. 4. Masyarakat (konsumen). 5. Perusahaan Pengguna. 6. Masyarakat sekitar. 7. Pemerintah. Adapun pembagian kelompok Stakeholders ini secara umum. Bisa dibagi menjadi dua kelompok yaitu kelompok yang di dalam perusahaan atau disebut internal stakeholders dan yang berada di luar perusahaan yang disebut external stakeholders. PERAN DAN FUNGSI STAKEHOLDERS Peran pihak yang memiliki kepentingan utama atau stakeholder dalam organisasi bisnis ataupun dalam perusahaan, adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Pemilik (owner) atau Pemegang Saham Pada awalnya suatu bisnis dimulai dari ide seseorang atau lebih tentang suatu barang atau jasa dan mereka mengeluarkan uangnya (modal) untuk membiayai usaha tersebut, karena mereka memiliki keyakinan bahwa kelak dikemudian hari akan mendapatkan imbalan (keuntungan) dan mereka mengorganisasi, mengelola dan menanggung segala resiko bisnis. 2. Karyawan (employee) Karyawan dalah orang yang diangkat dan ditugaskan untuk menjalankan kegiatan perusahaan. Kinerja perusahaan sangat bergantung pada kinerja seluruh karyawan, baik secara individu maupun secara kelompok 3. Kreditor (creditor) Stakeholders Internal Stakeholders External 1. Pemegang saham 1. Konsumen 2. Manajemen dan Top Executive 2. Penyalur 3. Karyawan 3. Pemasok 4. Keluarga Karyawan 4. Bank 5. Pemerintah 6. Pesaing 7. Komunitas 8. Pers
  2. 2. Adalah lembaga keuangan atau individu yang memberikan pinjaman kepada perusahaan. Kreditor sebagai pemberi pinjaman, umumnya mengajukan persyaratan tertentu untuk meyakinkan bahwa uang yang mereka pinjamkan kelak akan dapat dikembalikan tepat waktu ,sesuai jumlah dan berikut prestasinya 4. Pemasok (supplier) Pemasok adalah partner kerja dari perusahaan yang siap memenuhi ketersediaan bahan baku, oleh karena itu kinerja perusahaan juga sebagian tergantung pada kemampuan pemasok dalam mengantarkan bahan baku dengan tepat waktu. Misalnya pemasok kepentingan, jika barang dan jasa yang mereka pasok relative langkah dan sulit untuk memperoleh barang/jasa subtitusi.Kekuatan relatif organisasi terhadap pemangku kepentingan tidak selalu lemah 5. Pelanggan (customer) Dengan mengidentifikasi pelanggan, perusahaan akan lebih fokus dalam memberikan produk dan jasa yang diinginkan dan diharapkan oleh pelanggan mereka. Oleh karena itu perusahaan memiliki kepentingan utama untuk mengidentifikasi individu yang menggunakan produk dan jasa mereka (pelanggan, pesaing dan konsumen). Suatu perusahaan tidak akan bertahan lama tanpa ada seorang customer. Customer merupakan target dari suatu perusahaan untuk menjualkan hasil produksinya. Untuk menarik seorangcustomer, suatu perusahaan harus menyediakan produk dan layanan yang terbaik serta harga yang bersahabat. Misalnya, suatu oragnisasi dapat memiliki kekuatan yang sangat baik, apalagi jika kondisi pelanggan tidak dapat memperoleh barang/jasa subtitusi yang baik pula. 6. Pesaing Kesuksesan perusahaan biasanya tergantung pada pengetahuan karyawan tentang pesaing dan peranan mereka dalam bisnis. Bentuk yang paling umum dari pesaing langsung. Pesaing langsung menyediakan produk atau jasa yang sama dalam industri, seperti yang diproduksi oleh perusahaan kita. Sebagai contoh Toyota dan Suzuki, Jatayu Air dan Adam Air adalah pesaing langsung satu sama lain. 7. Pemerintah Pemerintah misalnya, memiliki kekuasaan untuk memberikan perijinan.Dalam masyarakat yang masih ditandai dengan adanya KKN yang masih kuat, bukan tidak mungkin kekuasaan pemerintah dalam memberikan perijinan dapat mengagalkan semua rencana yang disusun oleh perusahaan Cara menjaga norma etika bisnis yang baik sesuai dengan budaya dan etika Bangsa Indonesia: 1. Pengendalian diri Artinya, pelaku-pelaku bisnis dan pihak yang terkait mampu mengendalikan diri mereka masing-masing untuk tidak memperoleh apapun dari siapapun dan dalam bentuk apapun. Disamping itu, pelaku bisnis sendiri tidak mendapatkan keuntungan dengan jalan main curang dan menekan pihak lain serta menggunakan keuntungan tersebut walaupun keuntungan itu merupakan hak bagi pelaku bisnis, tetapi penggunaannya juga harus memperhatikan kondisi masyarakat sekitarnya. Inilah etika bisnis yang "etis". 2. Pengembangan tanggung jawab sosial (social responsibility) Pelaku bisnis disini dituntut untuk peduli dengan keadaan masyarakat, bukan hanya dalam bentuk "uang" dengan jalan memberikan sumbangan, melainkan lebih kompleks lagi. Sebagai contoh dalam kesempatan yang dimiliki oleh pelaku bisnis untuk menjual pada tingkat harga yang tinggi sewaktu terjadinya excess demand harus menjadi perhatian dan kepedulian bagi pelaku bisnis dengan tidak memanfaatkan kesempatan ini untuk meraup keuntungan yang berlipat ganda. Jadi, dalam keadaan excess demand pelaku bisnis harus mampu mengembangkan dan memanifestasikan sikap tanggung jawab terhadap masyarakat sekitarnya. 3. Mempertahankan jati diri dan tidak mudah untuk terombang-ambing oleh pesatnya perkembangan informasi dan teknologi
  3. 3. Bukan berarti etika bisnis anti perkembangan informasi dan teknologi, tetapi informasi dan teknologi itu harus dimanfaatkan untuk meningkatkan kepedulian bagi golongan yang lemah dan tidak kehilangan budaya yang dimiliki akibat adanya tranformasi informasi dan teknologi. 4. Menciptakan persaingan yang sehat Persaingan dalam dunia bisnis perlu untuk meningkatkan efisiensi dan kualitas, tetapi persaingan tersebut tidak mematikan yang lemah, dan sebaliknya, harus terdapat jalinan yang erat antara pelaku bisnis besar dan golongan menengah kebawah, sehingga dengan perkembangannya perusahaan besar mampu memberikan spread effect terhadap perkembangan sekitarnya. Untuk itu dalam menciptakan persaingan perlu ada kekuatan-kekuatan yang seimbang dalam dunia bisnis tersebut. 5. Menerapkan konsep “pembangunan berkelanjutan" Dunia bisnis seharusnya tidak memikirkan keuntungan hanya pada saat sekarang, tetapi perlu memikirkan bagaimana dengan keadaan dimasa mendatang. Berdasarkan ini jelas pelaku bisnis dituntut tidak meng-"ekspoitasi" lingkungan dan keadaan saat sekarang semaksimal mungkin tanpa mempertimbangkan lingkungan dan keadaan dimasa datang walaupun saat sekarang merupakan kesempatan untuk memperoleh keuntungan besar. 6. Menghindari sifat 5K (Katabelece, Kongkalikong, Koneksi, Kolusi dan Komisi) Artinya, kalau pelaku bisnis itu memang tidak wajar untuk menerima kredit (sebagai contoh) karena persyaratan tidak bisa dipenuhi, jangan menggunakan "katabelece" dari "koneksi" serta melakukan "kongkalikong" dengan data yang salah. Juga jangan memaksa diri untuk mengadakan “kolusi" serta memberikan "komisi" kepada pihak yang terkait. Jika pelaku bisnis sudah mampu menghindari sikap seperti ini, kita yakin tidak akan terjadi lagi apa yang dinamakan dengan korupsi, manipulasi dan segala bentuk permainan curang dalam dunia bisnis ataupun berbagai kasus yang mencemarkan nama bangsa dan negara. 7. Menumbuhkan sikap saling percaya antara golongan pengusaha kuat dan golongan pengusaha kebawah Untuk menciptakan kondisi bisnis yang "kondusif" harus ada saling percaya (trust) antara golongan pengusaha kuat dengan golongan pengusaha lemah agar pengusaha lemah mampu berkembang bersama dengan pengusaha lainnya yang sudah besar dan mapan. Yang selama ini kepercayaan itu hanya ada antara pihak golongan kuat, saat sekarang sudah waktunya memberikan kesempatan kepada pihak menengah untuk berkembang dan berkiprah dalam dunia bisnis. 8. Konsekuen dan konsisten dengan aturan main yang telah disepakati bersama Semua konsep etika bisnis yang telah ditentukan tidak akan dapat terlaksana apabila setiap orang tidak mau konsekuen dan konsisten dengan etika tersebut. Mengapa? Seandainya semua ketika bisnis telah disepakati, sementara ada "oknum", baik pengusaha sendiri maupun pihak yang lain mencoba untuk melakukan "kecurangan" demi kepentingan pribadi, jelas semua konsep etika bisnis itu akan "gugur" satu semi satu. 9. Menumbuhkembangkan kesadaran dan rasa memiliki terhadap apa yang telah disepakati. Jika etika ini telah memiliki oleh semua pihak, jelas semua memberikan suatu ketentraman dan kenyamanan dalam berbisnis. 10. Perlu adanya sebagian etika bisnis yang dituangkan dalam suatu hukum positif yang berupa peraturan perundang-undangan. Hal ini untuk menjamin kepastian hukum dari etika bisnis tersebut, seperti “proteksi” terhadap pengusaha lemah.
  4. 4. Seorang filsuf berpendapat sejatinya ada hubungan timbal balik antara hak dan kewajiban. Pendapat yang disebut “teori korelasi” ini menyatakan bahwa setiap kewajiban seseorang berkaitan dengan hak orang lain, sebaliknya setiap hak seseorang berkaitan dengan kewajiban orang lain untuk memenuhi hak tersebut. Hubungan timbal balik seperti diatas seperti yang ditemukan pada hubungan antara pekerja dan perusahaan. Setiap pihak, baik karyawan dan perusahaan tentu memiliki kewajiban dan hak. Saat kewajiban karyawan terpenuhi maka hak perusahaan akan terpenuhi, begitu juga sebaliknya. A. KEWAJIBAN KARYAWAN Pada dasarnya ada 3 kewajiban karyawan yang harus dipatuhi yang meliputi : 1. Kewajiban ketaatan Ketika seseorang bergabung dalam perusahaan maka karyawan tersebut harus konsekwen untuk mentaati dan patuh pada perintah dan arahan yang diberikan oleh perusahaan karena mereka terikat dengan perusahaan. Namun, karyawan tidak harus memenuhi perintah yang diberikan atasan jika perintah tersebut dinilai tidak wajar atau melanggar hukum. Misalnya untuk kepentingan pribadi atasan bukan untuk kepentingan perusahaan, seperti memperbaiki mobil pribadi milik atasannya. Karyawan juga tidak perlu mematuhi perintah yang memang demi kepentingan perusahaan, tetapi tidak sesuai dengan penugasan yang disepakati, misalnya administrasi diberi tugas untuk membersihkan ruangan. Untuk menghindari masalah kewajiban ketaatan ini adalah dengan membuat job desc yang jelas dan lengkap saat karyawan mulai masuk bekerja. Deskripsi pekerjaan ini sebaiknya dibuat cukup fleksibel sehingga kepentingan perusahaan selalu bisa diprioritaskan 2. Kewajiban konfidensialitas Kewajiban karyawan selanjutnya adalah kewajiban konfidensialitas atau kerahasiaan. Setiap karyawan dalam sebuah perusahaan yang memiliki akses terhadap kerahasiaan perusahaan wajib menyimpan informasi yang bersifat rahasia. Misalnya, bagian keuangan, operasional, atau IT tidak diperkenankan membuka rahasia perusahaan kepada orang lain. Kewajiban ini tidak hanya dipegang saat karyawan masih bekerja di perusahaan tersebut, tapi juga ketika sudah resign atau pindah kerja. Jika seorang karyawan pindah ke tempat baru dengan membawa rahasia perusahaan sebelumnya dengan harapan mendapat kompensasi yang lebih besar, maka tindakan tersebut dipandang sebagai perilaku yang tidak etis. 3. Kewajiban loyalitas Kewajiban karyawan lainnya adalah kewajiban dalam hal loyalitas atau kesetiaan. Seorang karyawan juga harus memiliki konsekwensi loyalitas dan dedikasi terhadap perusahaan. Karyawan tersebut harus mendukung apa yang menjadi visi dan misi perusahaan. Karyawan „kutu loncat‟ atau yang sering berpindah kerja dengan tujuan mendapatkan gaji yang lebih tinggi dianggap kurang loyal karena hanya mengutamakan materi saja. B. KEWAJIBAN PERUSAHAAN PADA KARYAWAN Setelah kewajiban karyawan terhadap perusahaan telah dijabarkan diatas, kini saatnya membahas mengenai kewajiban perusahaan terhadap karyawannya. Selain memberikan beban tanggung jawab pada karyawan dengan berbagai tugas yang berkaitan dengan perusahaan, perusahaan berkewajiban untuk memberikan apa yang patut diterima oleh. Adapun kewajiban perusahaan pada karyawan ialah :
  5. 5. 1. Perusahaan tidak melakukan diskriminasi Diskriminasi dalam perusahaan adalah membedakan karyawan dengan alasan yang tidak relevan, berdasarkan prasangka atau stereotip. Diskriminasi dapat terjadi saat perekrutan kandidat karyawan, kenaikan jabatan, atau deskripsi pekerjaan. Dalam perusahaan perilaku diskriminasi dianggap tidak etis karena:  Akan merugikan perusahaan, karena tidak fokus pada kapasitas dan kemampuan kandidat karyawan, tapi pada faktor-faktor lainnya. Perusahaan akan kehilangan kemampuan bersaingnya karena perusahaan tidak didukung oleh tenaga yang berpengalaman.  merendahkan harkat dan martabat orang yang didiskriminasi 2.Perusahaan harus menjamin kesehatan dan keselamatan karyawan Tempat kerja yang bersih, sehat, dan nyaman dapat memberikan pengaruh positif dan meningkatkan produktifitas dalam bekerja. Sedangkan keselamatan kerja diwujudkan dengan tempat kerja yang aman dan sesuai dengan standar keselamatan yang telah ditentukan. 3.Perusahaan memberikan gaji secara adil Selain untuk mengembangkan diri, memberikan kontribusi yang bermanfaat bagi masyarakat, motivasi seseorang untuk bekerja adalah untuk mendapatkan upah atau gaji. Ada beberapa pandangan mengenai pembagian imbalan yang adil, yakni:  Pandangan Liberalistis: imbalan yang adil jika disesuaikan dengan prestasi karyawan di perusahaan.  Pandangan Sosialistis: imbalan yang adil jika sesuai dengan kebutuhan diri karyawan dan keluarganya.  Menurut Thomas Garrett dan Richard Klonoski yang berpendapat bahwa ada enam poin yang harus dipertimbangkan dalam menetapkan gaji, meliputi: a. Peraturan Hukum :pemberian gaji yang adil sesuai dengan hukum yang berlaku, misal ketentuan hukum tentang upah minimum b. Upah yang layak : rata-rata gaji yang diberikan setara dengan UMR c. Kemampuan perusahaan : perusahaan mapan yang menghasilkan laba besar harus menyediakan gaji yang lebih besar dibandingkan perusahaan yang memiliki margin laba yang kecil. d. Pekerjaan dengan sifat khusus: pekerja yang melakukan pekerjaan yang membutuhkan ketrampilan bersifat khusus atau tingkat resiko yang tinggi layak diberi gaji yang tinggi. e. Perbandingan dengan gaji perusahaan lain: gaji atau upah diberikan oleh perusahaan dengan melihat gaji atau upah pekerja di perusahaan lain yang sejenis. f. Merundingkan gaji atau upah antara pekerja dan perusahaan: berunding secara langsung antara perusahaan dan karyawan adalah cara yang cerdas untuk menentukan gaji yang fair. Tentu saja pihak perusahaan harus terbuka saat membicarakan hal tersebut.
  6. 6. g. Senioritas dan imbalan rahasia : senioritas yang mucul dalam pemberian gaji yang ditinjau dari segi pengalaman kerja, periode kerja, serta loyalitas dan dedikasi pada perusahaan. Namun saat ini senioritas sudah tidak diperhitungkan lagi, melainkan lebih concern pada prestasi dan hak. Pemberian kenaikan gaji yang diam-diam/dirahasiakan dari rekan sekerja dinilai tidak etis karena mengabaikan kontrol sosial dan merusak suasana kerja. 4. Perusahan tidak boleh memberhentikan karyawan dengan semena-mena. Menurut Garret dan Kliniski ada tiga alasan konkret dalam memberhentikan karyawan yaitu: a. majikan hanya boleh memberhentikan dengan alasan yang tepat b. majikan harus berpegang pada prosedur yang semestinya c. majikan harus membatasi akibat negatif bagi karyawan seminimal mungkin. Dengan memahami antara kewajiban karyawan dan kewajiban perusahaan maka diharapkan adanya pengertian di kedua belah pihak. Dengan saling memahami dan menghormati kewajiban masing- masing maka keselarasan dalam lingkungan kerja akan terjaga. IMPLEMENTASI DI TEMPAT SAYA BEKERJA : Terdapat satu kasus Ketika seorang pegawai melakukan kesalahan dengan melakukan pelanggaran kode Etik Perusahaan, yang di lakukan oleh Perusahaan adalah tidak langsung mengeluarkan Surat peringatan melainkan tetepi melalui proses yang memang sudah tercantum dalam peraturan Perusahaan yaitu dengan melakukan Investigasi masalah, memanggil pegawai yang bersangkutan dan melakukan sidang Etik Perusahaan yang di lakukan oleh Direktorat yang mempunyai kemampuan penuh melakukan Tugas dan Pokok serta Fungsinya. Setelah dilakukan proses-proses yang tercantum dalam peraturan Perusahaan baru lah dilakukan sidang lalu setelahnya dikeluarkan sebuah keputusan secara Kolektif Kolegial oleh Direktorat yang berwenang mengeluarkan Surat Peringatan (SP), dalam keluarnya Surat Peringatan pun memiliki tingakat yang berbeda-beda sesuai dengan bobot dari kesalahan , jika di Perusahaan saya Surat Peringatan ini dengan jenis seperti SP1, SP2, SP3. hal ini menurut saya sebuah Perusahan memenuhi hak dari lembaga itu sendiri sekaligus memenuhi hak dari seorang pegawai tanpa melewati batas- batas yang terlanggar dari hak Individu Pegawai tersebut. Dalam Hal ini prisnip-prinsip yang berlandaskan keadilan sudah diterapkan oleh Perusahaan dengan menempatkan sebuah kesalahan dengan ganjaran hukuman yang sesusi dengan porsi kesalahan dari Pegawai tersebut.

