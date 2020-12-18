DOWNLOAD## Liars (Licking Thicket, #2)

Parrish Partridge?s True Facts:There?s nothing hotter than a tall, gruff, bewildered, tattooed mountain of a man cuddling a sweet, orphaned baby, so you can tell yourself that you?ll resist him...But that?s a lie. And when that man asks you to do him a favor and pretend to be his very temporary, very fake fiance to help him get custody of that adorable baby, you can pretend you know better than to say yes?But that?s a lie, too.And when you actually get to know your kind, strong, pullet-loving prince of a fiance, and all his crazy, lovable, meddling neighbors, you can tell yourself you?re not really falling for Diesel Church and the town of Licking Thicket?But that might be the biggest lie of all. .

