Read & download The ReMar Review Quick Facts for NCLEX (PDF)

Quick Facts for NCLEX(R) RN / LPN with Pharmacology is by far our best-selling NCLEX(R) Study Guide and the foundation of the ReMar Review Comprehensive Self Study Program! This study guide is designed to give you Core Content in a simple, easy to understand, no nonsense structure that will help you quickly identify your strengths and analyze areas of weakness. With Quick Facts you will immediately begin to comprehend many of the major areas of Core Content that are essential to Pass NCLEX(R) RN & LPN or breeze past your nursing school's exit exam! YOUR SUCCESS IN NURSING is determined by your ability to think, plan, decide, and take action. Those same steps are needed when you are taking NCLEX(R). The stronger your skills in nursing fundamentals the faster you will be able to learn how to critically think. With Quick Facts as your primary study guide you will be able to achieve the same type of results as our students who have passed NCLEX(R) and are now living out their dreams. Please believe me when I tell you that you need to know everything in this book! Memorize it from cover to cover. There is no skipping with Quick Facts because everything here is essential for NCLEX(R)! If you are studying Quick Facts alone make the most of your time by covering 7-10 pages each day studying 45 minutes to 1 hour daily. Using this method you will cover Quick Facts in approximately 2 weeks and most students like to go over it a few times! The ReMar Review invites nursing students of all backgrounds to reap the benefits of this turbocharged streamlined NCLEX(R) resource! Whether studying for NCLEX(R) for the first or the fifth time I want to let you know that you can Pass NCLEX(R)! Quick Facts for NCLEX Study DVD is available on website only. www.ReMarReview.com

