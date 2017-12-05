Read Read The Oxford Introductions to U.S. Law: Property (Thomas W. Merrill ) Ebook Online PDF Online

The Oxford Introductions to U.S. Law: Property provides both a bird s eye overview of property law and an introduction to how property law affects larger concerns with individual autonomy, personhood, and economic organization. Written by two authorities on property law, this book gives students of property a coherent account of how property law works, with an emphasis on describing the central issues and policy debates. It is designed for law students who want a short and theoretically integrated treatment of the subject, as well as for lawyers who are interested in the conceptual foundations of the law of property.

