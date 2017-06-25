TV Show Call The midwife
Voiceover • A voiceover is considered to be a non diegetic sound , a non diegetic sound is sound is sound that is recorded...
Dialogue The dialogue used is important as it is the main pice of sound in the show. this is what lets the audience know w...
TV Show Call The midwife

Tv show call the midwife

  TV Show Call The midwife
  2. 2. Voiceover • A voiceover is considered to be a non diegetic sound , a non diegetic sound is sound is sound that is recorded and then edited into the media product however a diegetic sound is a sound made during filming. The reason why they use voiceover so when the target audience watch TV this simply means that the director wants us to feel the same way the man is feeling when running outside with panic this means we should feel the suspense of everything going on. Background noise • at the beginning, the programme is introduced with a theme song. the purpose of this is to generate brand recognition so that when the theme is heard, the audience are able to acknowledge the programme without second thought. • In addition to this • The dialogue used is important as it is the main pice of sound in the show. this is what lets the audience know what is going on without them having to think about it. • we also hear effects of things such as squeaky doors shutting and new born babies crying. this is to also add the reality concept into the show whilst giving the audience something they may able to relate to experiencing. Effects
  3. 3. Dialogue The dialogue used is important as it is the main pice of sound in the show. this is what lets the audience know what is going on without them having to think about it. Aural landscape a way of designing sound to generate a specific feel or atmosphere. Usually conjoining music and dialogue or dialogue and special effects. Rhythm There have been everyday noise and sounds added to the background such as people chatting and laughing which improves reality to the scene and makes the audience feel like they can relate to being in this place.

