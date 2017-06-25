Snap chat article with article and video

GRIME IS FORYOU! Shall I tell youwhygrime isforyou?Because it isthe undergroundsoundof itsupcoming generation,Inadditionto...
East Londonis a diverse communitywhere all of the latestundergroundrapperscome alivefor example NewhamaboroughineastLondon...
CLICKHERE TO WATCH THE BTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdtfEXPr5ak SubmittedtoUniversityof Lincoln SubmittedtoUnivers...
  GRIME IS FORYOU! Shall I tell youwhygrime isforyou?Because it isthe undergroundsoundof itsupcoming generation,Inadditiontothisgrime hasbecome more popularforyouyoungchildrenasthisyear alone,ahandful of artisthave collectivelycontributedtoitsnew soundwhatisnow undoubtedly, the soundof the Britishyouth. The excitingprospectgrime presentsitsgrowthwithagenerationof teenagersgrowingupwithoutit;tothemthe new electricsoundisnew,exhilaratingandenergetic. There isa newschool of grime MC's strivingtohelpthe new scene grow,tohelpfansgainan insight for the comingadventure of grime.Grime hasneverdiedoverthe recentyearsof itsownexistence the genre and the culture hasbeeninjectedwithanarrayof new energies. A keyfigure inthisisskeptaof course who has beeninthe game over10 yearswho'sfromnorth Londonskeptahas made grime a sort of religionbythe wayhe livesandapproacheshislife ,the songtitled"thatnot me"highlightsthatskeptamakeshimself feel freeinhismusicvideo. The fact of himwearinga tracksuitsymbolisesthathismade comfortable forothertofollow.He's wearinga tracksuitsowe can as well thismakeseveryone feellikethey'repartof it as well.Without a doubt,grime has takenusto all think that it'sour genre withthe amountof talentthat iscoming throughthe radio or evenona digital freestyle platformisincredible withinthe next10 yearsit couldonlygetbiggerand better!
  East Londonis a diverse communitywhere all of the latestundergroundrapperscome alivefor example NewhamaboroughineastLondonhome to manygrime artists,such as Stormzy,ghetts, griminal,kano,bignasty. The newschool of grime made specificallyforthe genre isrightinthe centre of East Londonwhich meansitis veryeasilyaccessible topeoplewholive inEastLondon. Everyyear young,youthteenagersgotoand celebrate the lifeof grime everysummerinEastHam. It isfree entryand includesrefreshments.Thistakesplace atcentral park. As a youngchildgrowingupineast Londonmusicisa strong figure asmany of our favourite artist make us thinkdifferentlyaboutwhere we are frombythe thingstheydoright ? Theydo thisfora reasonbecause theywantyouto love themforwho theyare.theyhave done thisbecause they wanta strongfan base so theybecome more popularsotheycan delivermore musicforus. Who's your favourite artist out these names? · Skepta · Cadet · JME · D double E · Gigs · Chip What gender are you? · Male · Female How many mobos have these artist won in the last 10 years? · Chip · Skepta · Ghetts · JME · Lethal Bizzle · Meridian Dan
  3. 3. CLICKHERE TO WATCH THE BTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdtfEXPr5ak SubmittedtoUniversityof Lincoln SubmittedtoUniversityof Westminster SubmittedtoUniversityof Leicester

