Synnopsis :

A comprehensive guide to the tried-and-tested negotiation techniques and strategies used by professionals in the entertainment industry. It shows readers how to recognize the key players in the process, understand the lingo of crafting deals, and, learn how to negotiate agreements for the option and purchase of books and screenplays.



Author : Dina Appleton

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Dina Appleton ( 1✮ )

Link Download : https://downloadpdfamazonbook.blogspot.sg/?book=1581156715

