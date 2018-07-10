-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
A comprehensive guide to the tried-and-tested negotiation techniques and strategies used by professionals in the entertainment industry. It shows readers how to recognize the key players in the process, understand the lingo of crafting deals, and, learn how to negotiate agreements for the option and purchase of books and screenplays.
Author : Dina Appleton
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Dina Appleton ( 1✮ )
Link Download : https://downloadpdfamazonbook.blogspot.sg/?book=1581156715
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment