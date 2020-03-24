Redes y comunicaciones curso introductorio 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Redes y Comunicaciones Curso Introductorio - Marzo 2020 Jos� Ignacio Gued�n
Redes de computadoras Conjunto de computadoras aut�nomas interconectadas mediante una sola tecnolog�a
Redes de computadoras Dos computadoras est�n interconectadas si pueden intercambiar informaci�n
Redes de computadoras El objetivo es compartir recursos sin importar la ubicaci�n f�sica del recurso o del usuario
Escala PAN: Wifi hogare�a LAN: Red empresarial MAN: Televisi�n por cable WAN: Red celular Interred: Colecci�n de redes int...
Topolog�as
Modelo OSI
Modelo OSI
Medios de transmisi�n
Dispositivos de red
IPv4
IPv4 vs IPv6
UDP
TCP
TCP
�Muchas gracias!
