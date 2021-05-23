Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estudiante Karliam Valles 24.567.651 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INS...
• Las selectinas son receptores de adhesión, que pueden formar uniones hetero y homotípicas, transitorias y específicas. S...
El origen de la palabra “selectina” se refiere a que estas proteínas se expresan de forma selectiva en células del sistema...
• Selectinas Las selectinas se unen a dominios de reconocimiento provistos de hidratos de carbono en otras proteínas o líp...
• Son proteínas producidas por células del sistema inmune llamadas linfocitos B • Se unen a los antígenos • Son polipeptíd...
Son sintetizadas por los linfocitos B (IgM, IgD) y por las células plasmáticas derivadas de ellos (IgG, IgA, IgE). IgM e I...
May. 23, 2021

Adhesion

  1. 1. Estudiante Karliam Valles 24.567.651 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE BARQUISIMETO “LUIS BELTRÁN PRIETO FIGUEROA”
  2. 2. • Las selectinas son receptores de adhesión, que pueden formar uniones hetero y homotípicas, transitorias y específicas. Se caracterizan por poseer una estructura muy conservada, la cual incluye a un dominio tipo lectina, un dominio tipo factor de crecimiento epidérmico, dos o más dominios tipo proteína reguladora del complemento, una región transmembranal y una región intracitoplásmica corta en el extremo carboxilo terminal
  3. 3. El origen de la palabra “selectina” se refiere a que estas proteínas se expresan de forma selectiva en células del sistema vascular, y además contienen un dominio lectina.
  4. 4. • Selectinas Las selectinas se unen a dominios de reconocimiento provistos de hidratos de carbono en otras proteínas o lípidos de la membrana. • Funciones: Las selectinas establecen el primer contacto entre los leucocitos y el endotelio, esta unión es débil y reversible y al final es reforzada por las integrinas. • Formas: Selectinas P • Selectinas E • Selectinas L
  5. 5. • Son proteínas producidas por células del sistema inmune llamadas linfocitos B • Se unen a los antígenos • Son polipeptídicas
  6. 6. Son sintetizadas por los linfocitos B (IgM, IgD) y por las células plasmáticas derivadas de ellos (IgG, IgA, IgE). IgM e IgG se detectan principalmente en el plasma sanguíneo y en el líquido intersticial Las IgA aparecen fundamentalmente en secreciones (saliva, lágrimas, secreción intestinal, etc.), recubriendo mucosas expuestas al ataque de agentes patógenos externos. La IgD es una inmunoglobulina asociada a la membrana de los linfocitos B. Su función primaria de las es la de servir como detectores de antígenos para las células B. Se detecta marginalmente en el plasma. Las IgE son anticuerpos que, si bien inicialmente se liberan al plasma por las células plasmáticas, son integrados en la membrana de otras células (mastocitos), participando en las reacciones de hipersensibilidad Existen 5 tipos básicos de inmunoglobulinas: IgG, IgM, IgA, IgD, IgE.

