Programa Nacional de Formación en Informática (PNFI) Catedra: Idiomas Profesor: Miller Verde Cédula de Identidad Apellidos...
Bilingüismo “Pero, ¿qué es el bilingüismo? Inicialmente se consideró que el bilingüismo consistía en poseer un dominio idé...
• TITONE: Define al bilingüismo como “la capacidad de un individuo para expresarse en una segunda lengua, respetando los c...
El bilingüismo social El bilingüismo social es la coexistencia de dos lenguas en un mismo territorio. Desde la perspectiva...
• La independencia de los dos códigos: El bilingüe posee dos códigos lingüísticos y es capaz de usar uno u otro según las ...
Tipos de Bilingüismo Individual Según Weinreich existen tres tipos de bilingüismo: •Bilingüismo coordinado Aquel en que la...
Siguán y Mackey (1986) "proponen llamar bilingüe a la persona que, además de su primera lengua, tiene una competencia pare...
Fishman distingue dos categorías de tipos de personas bilingües: a)Bilingüe compuesto: piensa en una de sus dos lenguas, y...
Lambert (1974) distingue los siguientes tipos de bilingüismo: a)Bilingüismo equilibrado y no equilibrado: "depende de la c...
Bilinguismo
Trabajo de Idiomas, sobre el bilinguismo.

  1. 1. Programa Nacional de Formación en Informática (PNFI) Catedra: Idiomas Profesor: Miller Verde Cédula de Identidad Apellidos y Nombres Correo electrónico 15.842.285 Gabriel Ibarra gabarra2000@gmail.com 13.128.704 Jiménez, Leander ljimen16@gmail.com 14.909.306 Ambar, Siso asisoc01@cantv.com.ve 18.330.697 Piña, Cristofer christopher.pina@gmail.com Bilingüismo
  2. 2. Bilingüismo “Pero, ¿qué es el bilingüismo? Inicialmente se consideró que el bilingüismo consistía en poseer un dominio idéntico de dos lenguas.” •BLOOMFIELD: “la posesión de una competencia de hablante nativo en dos lenguas.” •MACNAMARA: “el individuo bilingüe es aquel que posee una de las cuatro ‘habilidades lingüísticas’, es decir, comprender, hablar, leer y escribir, en una lengua distinta a su lengua.”
  3. 3. • TITONE: Define al bilingüismo como “la capacidad de un individuo para expresarse en una segunda lengua, respetando los conceptos y las estructuras propias de esa lengua, más que parafraseando su lengua materna.” • SIGUÁN y MACKEY, en su libro Educación y bilingüismo: “Llamaremos bilingüe al individuo que, además de su propia lengua, posee una competencia semejante en otra lengua y es capaz de usar una u otra en cualquier situación comunicativa y con una eficacia comunicativa parecida.” -> Se trata, evidentemente, de un bilingüismo que podemos considerar “perfecto” o “ideal”.
  4. 4. El bilingüismo social El bilingüismo social es la coexistencia de dos lenguas en un mismo territorio. Desde la perspectiva social, hay que apuntar ante todo la normalidad del fenómeno: se calcula que la mitad de la población mundial es bilingüe funcional, esto es, usa una u otra lengua según el acontecimiento comunicativo que se produzca. Entre los factores históricos que explican el bilingüismo, cabe destacar el colonialismo, las migraciones, la unificación política de territorios, las zonas fronterizas y los cambios demográficos.
  5. 5. • La independencia de los dos códigos: El bilingüe posee dos códigos lingüísticos y es capaz de usar uno u otro según las circunstancias. Esta separación de los códigos no es completa por lo que muchas veces se introducen elementos de una lengua en otra. Estos traspasos son conocidos como interferencias. Cuanto más imperfecto sea el bilingüismo, más interferencias se encontrarán. • Alternancia: El bilingüe pasa rápidamente y sin esfuerzos de un sistema lingüístico a otro en función de los cambios en las circunstancias que le rodean. • Traducción: El bilingüe es capaz de expresar los mismos significados en los dos sistemas, sabe traducir. Ahora bien, no todos los significados expresables en una lengua son expresables en la otra. La traducción es posible, pero no es fácil ni puede llegar a ser perfecta. Características del individuo bilingüe
  6. 6. Tipos de Bilingüismo Individual Según Weinreich existen tres tipos de bilingüismo: •Bilingüismo coordinado Aquel en que la persona aprende las lenguas en entornos distintos, y las palabras de ambas lenguas se mantienen separadas de manera que cada palabra tiene un significado específico. •Bilingüismo compuesto La persona aprende ambas lenguas en el mismo contexto, donde son usadas comúnmente, y en la que hay una representación mezclada de las dos en el cerebro. •Bilingüismo sub-coordinado Los bilingües interpretan palabras de su lengua más débil a través de las palabras de su lengua más fuerte, haciendo que la lengua dominante actúe como filtro de la otra.
  7. 7. Siguán y Mackey (1986) "proponen llamar bilingüe a la persona que, además de su primera lengua, tiene una competencia parecida en otra lengua y es capaz de usar una u otra en cualquier circunstancia con parecida eficacia" (119). Estos autores entienden que las características básicas del bilingüe podrían resumirse en términos de: a)Independencia de los códigos: "el bilingüe posee dos códigos distintos y es capaz de usar uno u otro según las circunstancias" (119). Aquí aparece el concepto de interferencia lingüística, ya que el individuo en este tipo de bilingüismo introduce elementos de la lengua B en la lengua A y a la inversa. b)Alternancia: "el individuo pasa rápidamente y en apariencia sin esfuerzo de un sistema lingüístico a otro en función de los cambios en las circunstancias ambientales"(119). c) Traducción: "la característica más importante del bilingüe es su posibilidad de expresar unos mínimos significados en los dos sistemas, como lo demuestra el hecho de que sea capaz de traducir un texto de la lengua A a la lengua B, lo que equivale a decir que es capaz de expresar en la lengua B los significados comprendidos en la lengua A" (120).
  8. 8. Fishman distingue dos categorías de tipos de personas bilingües: a)Bilingüe compuesto: piensa en una de sus dos lenguas, y la segunda lengua se sirve de los mismos componentes neurológicos. b) Bilingüe coordinado: mantiene sus dos lenguas separadas. Vez Jeremías (1988) añade una nueva categoría a las dos anteriores, la de bilingüe receptivo: el individuo posee "capacidad de comprensión oral o escrita de una segunda lengua, aunque existe imposibilidad de expresión oral o escrita"(120). Además, este autor, teniendo en cuenta que muchas personas necesitan una segunda lengua para cubrir ciertas necesidades comunicativas específicas, define tres situaciones: a)Complementación: la segunda lengua complementa a la primera. b) Suplementación: "la segunda se añade a la primera para satisfacer eventuales necesidades comunicativas" (120). c) Substracción: la segunda lengua anula el uso de la primera.
  9. 9. Lambert (1974) distingue los siguientes tipos de bilingüismo: a)Bilingüismo equilibrado y no equilibrado: "depende de la competencia alcanzada en cada una de las lenguas. El bilingüismo es equilibrado si la competencia en ambas lenguas es similar. En los demás casos, se trata de bilingüismo no equilibrado o de dominio de una lengua sobre otra" (121). b)Bilingüismo coordinado y mezclado: "en el primer caso estaríamos ante una situación en que el individuo utiliza dos sistemas de asociación independientes; en el segundo, las lenguas pueden considerarse como una única lengua con un doble sistema de términos" (121). c)Bilingüismo aditivo y substractivo: en el primer caso, el aprendizaje de una segunda lengua no pone en peligro a la primera; en el segundo, la segunda anula a la primera.

