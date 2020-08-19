Especialidad aventurero "sistemas"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Especialidad de computadoras GABRIEL CERVANTES
Aporte biblico Daniel 12:4 Pero tú, Daniel, cierra las palabras y sella el libro hasta el tiempo del fin. Muchos correrán ...
1) Sistemas de computación La computación es la ciencia encargada de estudiar los sistemas, más precisamente computadoras,...
La pantalla o monitor 4 permite mostrar los resultados derivados de las tareas de procesamiento que realiza la computadora
Mouse y teclado 5 son los dispositivos de entrada más utilizados en la actualidad en lo que respecta a computadoras person...
“ 6 Procesador central es la parte central de toda computadora ya que es la que cumple la tarea de procesamiento de todas ...
Hardware Disk (Disco Duro) 7 Es donde guardamos la información
Accesorio de una computadora 8 Coponentes externos de una computadora Scanner Modem Impresora CD ROM
Conectividad y red Se denomina conectividad a la capacidad de establecer una conexión: una comunicación, un vínculo. en es...
MEMORIA –USB, MICRO-SD Dispositivo o periferico que almacena informacion 10
2) para que sirven las computadoras Veremos a continuación algunas funciones de las computadoras 11
Funciones Procesadores De texto Centro de Informacion 12 Entretenimiento Investigaciones Comunicaciones Operaciones Cálcul...
13 Procesar texto Las computadoras por lo general se usan para procesar textos realizando en si, cartas, informes y docume...
14 Centro de información Hoy conocidos como Bases de Datos, Son esos programas que nos permiten: manipular, Guardar, regis...
Cálculos 15 A través de las computadoras y programas especializados podemos realizar tareas de cuentas, matemáticas y todo...
Comunicaciones 16 Las computadoras nos brindan la posibilidad de conexión a la red mundial lo que hoy llamamos como intern...
Investigaciones 17 Anteriormente para tener información sobre algo se debía comprar un CD ROM que contenía la información ...
juegos 18 A demás de lo anterior también podemos jugar. Trata de que los juegos que escojas eduquen tu mente y desarrollen...
Actividades a realizar 19
3) Haga 1 de las siguientes a) Escriba e imprima una nota de agradecimiento b) Juegue con un programa educativo 20
4) Haga 1 de las siguientes a) Visite una oficina y observe como la computadora ayuda a desempeñar el trabajo b) visite un...
Las posiciones correctas de las manos en el teclado 22
Porque hay que tener posición correcta de las manos? 23 Practicar la mecanografía no es fácil, por eso es importante tener...
Conoce programas para practicar las posiciones de La manos 24 1) Klavaro Touch Typing Tutor (Tutor de escritura con teclad...
Uso responsable de la computadora 25 Cuando use una computadora para cualquier actividad Piensa en: Filipenses 4:8 Por lo ...
Especialidad aventurero "sistemas"

Especialidad aventurero "sistemas"

  1. 1. Especialidad de computadoras GABRIEL CERVANTES
  2. 2. Aporte biblico Daniel 12:4 Pero tú, Daniel, cierra las palabras y sella el libro hasta el tiempo del fin. Muchos correrán de aquí para allá, y la ciencia se aumentará. CUIDADO -> Mucho cuidado lo que ven mis ojitos -> Mucho cuidado lo que escuchan mis oídos -> Mucho cuidado al tiempo que le dedicamos 2
  3. 3. 1) Sistemas de computación La computación es la ciencia encargada de estudiar los sistemas, más precisamente computadoras, que automáticamente gestionan información. 3 APPLE ANDROID WINDOWS
  4. 4. La pantalla o monitor 4 permite mostrar los resultados derivados de las tareas de procesamiento que realiza la computadora
  5. 5. Mouse y teclado 5 son los dispositivos de entrada más utilizados en la actualidad en lo que respecta a computadoras personales. Recordemos que una computadora requiere interactuar con los usuarios recibiendo y emitiendo datos con los denominados periféricos
  6. 6. “ 6 Procesador central es la parte central de toda computadora ya que es la que cumple la tarea de procesamiento de todas las funciones así como también de almacenamiento de la información.
  7. 7. Hardware Disk (Disco Duro) 7 Es donde guardamos la información
  8. 8. Accesorio de una computadora 8 Coponentes externos de una computadora Scanner Modem Impresora CD ROM
  9. 9. Conectividad y red Se denomina conectividad a la capacidad de establecer una conexión: una comunicación, un vínculo. en este caso entre computadoras 9
  10. 10. MEMORIA –USB, MICRO-SD Dispositivo o periferico que almacena informacion 10
  11. 11. 2) para que sirven las computadoras Veremos a continuación algunas funciones de las computadoras 11
  12. 12. Funciones Procesadores De texto Centro de Informacion 12 Entretenimiento Investigaciones Comunicaciones Operaciones Cálculos
  13. 13. 13 Procesar texto Las computadoras por lo general se usan para procesar textos realizando en si, cartas, informes y documentos utilizando programas básicos o avanzados de automatización de trabajos de oficina Como: Microsoft office Open office Wps office
  14. 14. 14 Centro de información Hoy conocidos como Bases de Datos, Son esos programas que nos permiten: manipular, Guardar, registrar y recuperar información que pertenecen a una empresa o persona
  15. 15. Cálculos 15 A través de las computadoras y programas especializados podemos realizar tareas de cuentas, matemáticas y todo lo relacionado con la contabilidad
  16. 16. Comunicaciones 16 Las computadoras nos brindan la posibilidad de conexión a la red mundial lo que hoy llamamos como internet; por eso hoy nos podemos conectar, enviar mensajes, mirar información hasta jugar juegos que eduquen.
  17. 17. Investigaciones 17 Anteriormente para tener información sobre algo se debía comprar un CD ROM que contenía la información Pero con la llegada de el internet con altas velocidades, la gran parte de lo que quieras investigar se encuentra en la internet
  18. 18. juegos 18 A demás de lo anterior también podemos jugar. Trata de que los juegos que escojas eduquen tu mente y desarrollen tu intelecto
  19. 19. Actividades a realizar 19
  20. 20. 3) Haga 1 de las siguientes a) Escriba e imprima una nota de agradecimiento b) Juegue con un programa educativo 20
  21. 21. 4) Haga 1 de las siguientes a) Visite una oficina y observe como la computadora ayuda a desempeñar el trabajo b) visite un vendedor de tecnologia y pidale que le de una demostracion de la tecnologia mas reciente 21
  22. 22. Las posiciones correctas de las manos en el teclado 22
  23. 23. Porque hay que tener posición correcta de las manos? 23 Practicar la mecanografía no es fácil, por eso es importante tener correctamente los dedos en el teclado que con abundante practica podríais alcanzar la velocidad adecuada, memorizar posiciones y escribir con naturalidad solo viendo la pantalla
  24. 24. Conoce programas para practicar las posiciones de La manos 24 1) Klavaro Touch Typing Tutor (Tutor de escritura con teclado táctil) 2) KeyBlaze 3) Typing Trainer
  25. 25. Uso responsable de la computadora 25 Cuando use una computadora para cualquier actividad Piensa en: Filipenses 4:8 Por lo demás, hermanos, todo lo que es verdadero, todo lo digno, todo lo justo, todo lo puro, todo lo amable, todo lo honorable, si hay alguna virtud o algo que merece elogio, en esto meditad.

