  1. 1. CANCER DE TIMO. 7MO B
  2. 2. CA DE TIMO.  Cáncer de timo es un tipo raro de neoplasia.  El timo tiene diferentes tipos de células, que pueden producir diferentes tipos de cáncer: células epiteliales, linfocitos y células Kulchitsky o neuroendocrinas.  Los timomas y los carcinomas tímicos son tumores que se inician a partir de las células epiteliales del timo.  En el pasado, los timomas, eran divididos en benignos y malignos de acuerdo con su desarrollo y diseminación para otros tejidos u órganos.  Actualmente, se considera que todos los timomas son potencialmente cancerígenos
  3. 3. CAUSAS DEL CANCER DE TIMO  La razón para que algunas personas desarrollen cáncer de timo (y otras no) es desconocido.  Los investigadores descubrieron algunos cambios en el ADN que ocurren con más frecuencia en las células de cáncer de timo que en las células normales.  Sin embargo, todavía no están seguros de por qué estos cambios se producen en algunas las personas, como estos cambios ocurren y cómo pueden formar el cáncer.
  4. 4. TIPOS DE CÁNCER DE TIMO.  La Organización Mundial de la Salud clasifica los tipos histológicos de los timomas por letras:  A - Células epiteliales de forma fusiforme u oval. Es el tipo más raro, pero parece tener mejor pronóstico.  AB - También conocido como timoma mixto, se parece al tipo A, excepto por hay zonas de linfocitos mixtos en el tumor.  B1 - Se parece mucho a la estructura normal del timo.  B2 - Tiene una gran cantidad de linfocitos, pero las células epiteliales del timo son mayores y con núcleos irregulares.  B3 - Tiene pocos linfocitos y consiste principalmente en células epiteliales del timo que se parecen mucho a las normales.  C - Contiene células con apariencia irregular. Es la forma más peligrosa, conocida como carcinoma tímico.
  5. 5. SIGNOS Y SÍNTOMAS Los tumores del timo se pueden encontrar en radiografías realizadas por algunos otro motivo, antes de que el paciente tenga cualquier queja o cuando el paciente va a medico por presentar ciertos síntomas, que pueden incluir:  Síndrome de vena cava superior (hinchazón en la cara, cuello y parte superior del tórax, dolores de cabeza y sensación de mareo).  Falta de aire.  Tos.  Dolor de pecho.  Problemas de deglución.  Pérdida de apetito o de peso.
  6. 6. SINDROME PARANEOPLASICO. Esta condición está relacionada con el cáncer, pero no es la causa directa del tumor. por Por ejemplo, las personas con timomas pueden desarrollar enfermedades autoinmunes, donde el el sistema inmunológico comienza a atacar al propio organismo.  Miastenia Gravis - Alrededor del 30% al 65% de las personas con timomas tienen esta enfermedad.  Aplasia de células rojas - La capacidad del cuerpo de producir nuevos glóbulos los rojos se reducen severamente, se produce en el 5% de los pacientes con timoma.  Hipogammaglobulinemia - Es un trastorno en el cual el cuerpo produce bajas cantidades de anticuerpos que combaten las infecciones, dejando al individuo susceptible a ellas. si desarrolla en el 5% al 10% de los pacientes con timoma.  Otras enfermedades autoinmunes - Lupus eritematoso sistémico, polimiositis, síndrome de Sjögren, esclerodermia, colitis ulcerativa, artritis reumatoide y sarcoidosis.
  7. 7. DIAGNOSTICO DE CA DE TIMO: IMAGENES. Los exámenes de imagen ayudan a localizar la lesión y son extremadamente útiles para determinar la extensión de la enfermedad lo que se denomina estadificación del cáncer de timo. Pueden solicitarse los siguientes exámenes:  Radiografía de tórax.  Tomografía computarizada.  Resonancia magnética.  Tomografía por emisión de positrones (PET scan)
  8. 8. DIAGNOSTICO DE CA DE TIMO: LABORATORIO. Los exámenes de sangre no se realizan para diagnosticar los timomas, pero pueden ser útiles en algunas situaciones, por ejemplo, para evaluar determinados anticuerpos en la sangre de personas que pueden tener miastenia gravis u otras enfermedades autoinmunes. Si se diagnostica un timoma, el recuento de las células sanguíneas y los exámenes los químicos se realizan para evaluar el estado de salud general del paciente, especialmente si está programada una cirugía.
  9. 9. DIAGNÓSTICO DEL CÁNCER DE TIMO: BIOPSIA La biopsia es la remoción de una muestra de tejido para la evaluación anatomopatológica de la presencia (o no) de cáncer. Los principales tipos de biopsias realizadas son:  Biopsia por aguja - Tumores localizados en el tórax, ocasionalmente son biopsiados por aguja guiada por imagen, como tomografía computarizada. la La desventaja de este tipo de biopsia es no poder proporcionar una muestra suficiente para un diagnóstico.  Biópsia quirúrgica - En la mayoría de los casos, si el médico, basado en los resultados exámenes de laboratorio y de imagen, considera que el paciente tiene un timoma, en especialmente aquellos que presentan síndrome paraneoplástico, el paciente es que se encaminó directamente a la cirugía. Esto permite el tratamiento del tumor y la retirada de una muestra suficiente para el diagnóstico.
  10. 10. ETAPAS DEL CA DE TIMO. El sistema de estadificación utilizado para el cáncer de timo es el sistema Masaoka, que se basa en: extensión de la enfermedad, si el tumor es invasivo y si hay células tumorales fuera del timo:  I - No invasivo, no se extendió en el interior de la cápsula del timo.  IIA - El tumor se está desarrollando en el interior de la cápsula.  IIB - Tumor se desarrolló más allá de la cápsula afectando tejidos adiposos cercanos, puede haber alcanzado el mediastino.  III - Invadió los tejidos vecinos o órganos de la parte inferior del cuello o superior del tórax, incluyendo pericardio, pulmones o los principales vasos sanguíneos.  IVA - Tumor se extendió por toda la pleura y / o pericardio.  IVB - Tumor se extendió a otros óArganos, como el hueso, el hígado y los pulmones.
  11. 11. TTO. Cirugía Siempre que sea posible, la cirugía se realiza para tratar los cáncer de timo. cuando un cáncer de timo es diagnosticado, el primer paso del médico es determinar si el tratamiento el tumor es (o no) resecable quirúrgicamente. La cirugía más común para los tumores de timo es la retirada completa del timo, denominada timectomía.
  12. 12. TRATAMIENTO. Radioterapia El tipo de radioterapia más comúnmente utilizado para tratar el cáncer del timo es la radioterapia externa o convencional, que consiste en irradiar el órgano objetivo con dosis fraccionadas. El tratamiento se realiza cinco veces a la semana durante un período período de algunas semanas a meses. La radioterapia conformacional 3D es un tipo de radioterapia externa bastante utilizada en el tratamiento de tumores del timo. que técnica utiliza computadoras especiales para mapear la localización del tumor con exactitud.
  13. 13. TRATAMIENTO: QUIMIOTERAPIA.  La quimioterapia utiliza medicamentos anticancerígenos para destruir las células tumor.  Diversos medicamentos pueden ser utilizados para tratar el cáncer de timo, incluyendo: doxorubicina, epirubicina, cisplatino, carboplatino, ciclofosfamida, se ha demostrado que la mayoría de las personas que sufren de depresión, gemcitabina.  La prednisona a menudo se administra con la quimioterapia. estos Los medicamentos se administran generalmente en combinación para potenciar su efectividad. Por ejemplo, la combinación de cisplatino, doxorrubicina y ciclofosfamida con (o sin) la prednisona se utiliza para tratar el timoma.  La combinación de carboplatino y paclitaxel puede utilizarse para tratar el carcinoma del timo.  El octreotide puede ayudar algunos pacientes con enfermedad avanzada.
  14. 14. Tratamiento por Tipo y Extensión del tumor Si un tumor de timo es (o no) considerado resecable (removible por cirugía) es un de los factores más importantes para determinar las opciones de tratamiento.  Tumores resecables - Para casi todas las etapas I y II, la mayoría de los cánceres la etapa III y una pequeña parte de los tumores de la etapa IV la cirugía ofrece un mejor resultado a largo plazo.  Tumores irresectables - Este grupo incluye los cánceres localizados cerca de estructuras vitales o que se han diseminado y no pueden ser totalmente eliminados por cirugía (etapas III y IV), así como algunos tipos de cáncer en pacientes que están muy enfermos para soportar la cirugía.  En algunos casos, se recomienda inicialmente la quimioterapia, la radioterapia, o ambos, para intentar hacer el tumor resecable.
  15. 15. NUEVOS TRATAMIENTOS Nuevos tratamientos están en desarrollo y en fase de desarrollo, algunos estudios están evaluando si la administración de la quimioterapia y / o la radioterapia antes de la cirugía es útil para pacientes con cáncer de timo. Nuevos estudios probando el uso de terapias de destino con drogas anti-angiogénesis y medicamentos antifórico de crecimiento. Algunos de estos medicamentos ya se utilizan para tratar otros tipos de cáncer. Estos medicamentos incluyen cetuximab, erlotinib y bevacizumab.

