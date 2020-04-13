Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOS MAYAS Materia: Lengua y Literatura Profesora: Gabriela Barrionuevo Curso: 4to 4ta T.M. Integrantes: Capetta, María Luz...
UBICACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA Los mayas se localizaron en Mesoamérica, desde las costas del océano Pacífico hasta la península de Y...
SOCIEDAD Estaba organizada jerárquicamente y se distinguían cuatro clases sociales.
VESTIMENTA Gran parte de la población estaba dedicada a las jornadas agrícolas, por ello usaban ropa adecuada a las condic...
ECONOMÍA Se formó en base a una combinación entre el comercio y las actividades de producción primarias.
ALIMENTACIÓN Los mayas eran una sociedad agrícola, pero también cazaban, pescaban, cogían la vegetación silvestre e inclus...
RELIGIÓN La religión de la cultura Maya se caracterizó básicamente por el pasar de la vida alrededor de ciclos infinitos d...
CULTURA Sus rasgos peculiares reflejan la trascendencia que hasta hoy ha tenido una de las civilizaciones más poderosas de...
ESCRITURA Esta contaba ya con una larga tradición cuando la literatura en otros idiomas apenas estaba dando sus primeros p...
La literatura maya incluye tres obras principales:
PINTURA Practicaron la técnica al fresco y a veces plasmaron la perspectiva, pues la mayor parte de las veces pintaron per...
ARQUITECTURA Es la más rica por su complejidad y por la tecnología que tenía. La arquitectura maya tiene un estilo único y...
Otro tipo de estructuras:
MÚSICA Está basada principalmente en ritmos y movimientos que imitan a los animales. Científicos explicaron que se analiza...
Algunos de los instrumentos mayas son:
