Lengua y literatura-Culturas Precolombinas
Colegio 5007 Zuviría- Gral Güemes

  1. 1. Colegio: Dr. Facundo de zuvir�a Materia: Lengua y literatura Profesora: Gabriela Barrionuevo Integrantes: Natalia Guti�rrez, Mariel Laguna, Lucila Le�n, Mariana Lizondo, Fernando Maidana, Cielo Maita, Lautaro Moya, Giovanni Pitetti y Gisella Mazzone. Los aztecas
  2. 2. Cultura Los aztecas fueron una civilizaci�n precolombina mesoamericana, que floreci� Entre los siglos xiv y xvi. Se comunicaban a trav�s de su propia lengua, el n�huatl.
  3. 3. Situaci�n geogr�fica y ubicaci�n Los aztecas se ubicaban entre la zona centro y sur del actual M�xico, entre Mesoam�rica y la costa del Atl�ntico y pac�fico.
  4. 4. Situaci�n geogr�fica y ubicaci�n Para ser m�s espec�ficos, se establecieron en el centro del valle de M�xico expandiendo su control sobre otras ciudades ubicadas en distintos estados como Veracruz y guerrero.
  5. 5. Econom�a La base de la econom�a azteca era la agricultura y el comercio, los principales cultivos fueron el ma�z, frijol y aj�.
  6. 6. Econom�a La mayor�a de las ciudades pagaban impuestos una, dos o cuatro veces al a�o seg�n la naturaleza de los productos requeridos para abastecer el imperio.
  7. 7. Sociedad La sociedad azteca ser�a entonces estratificada en diferentes clases sociales. las mismas estaban definidas por: Emperador Nobleza Comerciantes y artesanos Hombres libres Esclavos
  8. 8. Religi�n La religi�n azteca se desarroll� en la ciudad de Tenochtitlan. Esta religi�n mezclaba rituales m�sticos y c�smicos. Se caracteriz� por ser polite�sta.
  9. 9. Algunos de los dioses m�s importantes en los que cre�an eran: Quetzalc�atlCihuac�alt Tezcatlipoca
  10. 10. Literatura Literatura azteca escrita no hay registro de tipo hist�rico o narrativo. Solo se encuentran los c�dices compuestos por demogramas y signos.
  11. 11. Literatura Para brindar m�s informaci�n sobre la literatura azteca les compartimos un corto v�deo
