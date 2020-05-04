Successfully reported this slideshow.
Σύμβολα χημικών στοιχείων και χημικών ενώσεων Μάθημα 2.10
Χημικά σύμβολα στην αρχαία Αίγυπτο
Χημικά σύμβολα στην αρχαία Ελλάδα
Χημικά σύμβολα στο Μεσαίωνα (αλχημιστές)
Αν δεν υπήρχαν τα σύμβολα: θείο 硫磺 sulfur kükürt ‫عمي‬ zolfo schwefel
Ευτυχώς όμως… Ρε παιδιά, δε συμφωνούμε κάτι; Να παριστάνουμε κάθε στοιχείο με ένα κεφαλαίο γράμμα ή ένα κεφαλαίο και ένα μ...
Τώρα συνεννοούμαστε S S S S S S S
Χαρακτηρίζουμε τα προσομοιώματα Ο Η Η Cl Cl N Η Η Η C
Σύμβολα των κυριότερων χημικών στοιχείων Άζωτο Ν Κασσίτερος Sn Υδράργυρος Hg Άνθρακας C Λευκόχρυσος Pt Υδρογόνο H Αργίλιο ...
Συμβολισμός μορίων Cl Cl Cl2 Το μόριο του χλωρίου αποτελείται από 2 άτομα χλωρίου
Συμβολισμός μορίων CO Το μόριο του μονοξειδίου του άνθρακα αποτελείται από 1 άτομο άνθρακα και 1 άτομο οξυγόνου (ο δείκτης...
Συμβολισμός μορίων Η2O Το μόριο του νερού αποτελείται από 2 άτομα υδρογόνου και 1 άτομο οξυγόνου (ο δείκτης 1 παραλείπεται...
Συμβολισμός μορίων ΝΗ3 Το μόριο της αμμωνίας αποτελείται από 1 άτομο αζώτου (ο δείκτης 1 παραλείπεται) και 3 άτομα υδρογόν...
Παρουσίαση του μαθήματος 2.10

  1. 1. Σύμβολα χημικών στοιχείων και χημικών ενώσεων Μάθημα 2.10
  2. 2. Χημικά σύμβολα στην αρχαία Αίγυπτο
  3. 3. Χημικά σύμβολα στην αρχαία Ελλάδα
  4. 4. Χημικά σύμβολα στο Μεσαίωνα (αλχημιστές)
  5. 5. Αν δεν υπήρχαν τα σύμβολα: θείο 硫磺 sulfur kükürt ‫عمي‬ zolfo schwefel
  6. 6. Ευτυχώς όμως… Ρε παιδιά, δε συμφωνούμε κάτι; Να παριστάνουμε κάθε στοιχείο με ένα κεφαλαίο γράμμα ή ένα κεφαλαίο και ένα μικρό, ανάλογα με τη λατινική του ονομασία. π.χ. σίδηρος (Ferrum)  Fe άνθρακας (Carbon)  C χρυσός (Aurum)  Au Επίσης, το σύμβολο να δηλώνει ένα άτομο του στοιχείου. Jöns Jacob Berzelius (1779-1848)
  7. 7. Τώρα συνεννοούμαστε S S S S S S S
  8. 8. Χαρακτηρίζουμε τα προσομοιώματα Ο Η Η Cl Cl N Η Η Η C
  9. 9. Σύμβολα των κυριότερων χημικών στοιχείων Άζωτο Ν Κασσίτερος Sn Υδράργυρος Hg Άνθρακας C Λευκόχρυσος Pt Υδρογόνο H Αργίλιο Al Μαγγάνιο Mn Φθόριο F Άργυρος Ag Μαγνήσιο Mg Φώσφορος P Ασβέστιο Ca Μόλυβδος Pb Χαλκός Cu Βάριο Ba Νάτριο Na Χλώριο Cl Βρώμιο Br Νικέλιο Ni Χρυσός Au Θείο S Οξυγόνο O Χρώμιο Cr Ιώδιο I Πυρίτιο Si Ψευδάργυρος Zn Κάλιο K Σίδηρος Fe
  10. 10. Συμβολισμός μορίων Cl Cl Cl2 Το μόριο του χλωρίου αποτελείται από 2 άτομα χλωρίου
  11. 11. Συμβολισμός μορίων CO Το μόριο του μονοξειδίου του άνθρακα αποτελείται από 1 άτομο άνθρακα και 1 άτομο οξυγόνου (ο δείκτης 1 παραλείπεται) C Ο
  12. 12. Συμβολισμός μορίων Η2O Το μόριο του νερού αποτελείται από 2 άτομα υδρογόνου και 1 άτομο οξυγόνου (ο δείκτης 1 παραλείπεται) Ο Η Η
  13. 13. Συμβολισμός μορίων ΝΗ3 Το μόριο της αμμωνίας αποτελείται από 1 άτομο αζώτου (ο δείκτης 1 παραλείπεται) και 3 άτομα υδρογόνου Ν Η Η Η

