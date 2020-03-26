Chem intro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Εισαγωγή στη Χημεία
1.1 Τι είναι η Χημεία και γιατί τη μελετάμε
Περιβάλλον φυσικό ανθρωπογενές
φυσικό ανθρωπογενές Οι μεταβολές γίνονται από τον άνθρωπο με εργαλείο τη Χημεία
Η Χημεία… … κάνει τη ζωή μας πιο εύκολη.
Η Χημεία… … φροντίζει για την υγεία μας.
Η Χημεία… … κάνει τη ζωή μας ευχάριστη.
Η Χημεία… … ερευνά τη φύση και διδάσκεται από αυτήν.
Η Χημεία ασχολείται με: • Τη βασική και την εφαρμοσμένη έρευνα. • Την επεξεργασία πρώτων υλών και την παραγωγή νέων υλικών...
Χημεία και άλλες επιστήμες Χημεία Φυσική Βιολογία Φαρμακευτική Γεωλογία Ιατρική Γεωπονία Αρχαιολογία Αρχιτεκτονική
1.2 Καταστάσεις των υλικών
Στερεά (s) Υγρά (l) Αέρια (g) Μάζα Ορισμένη Ορισμένη Ορισμένη Όγκος Ορισμένος Ορισμένος Μεταβαλλόμενος Σχήμα Ορισμένο Μετα...
Παράγοντες που επηρεάζουν τη φυσική κατάσταση των υλικών: • θερμοκρασία • πίεση
Μεταβολές καταστάσεων Στερεό Υγρό Αέριο Τήξη Πήξη Εξάτμιση Συμπύκνωση Εξάχνωση Απόθεση
Συμπλήρωσε σωστά, στην τελευταία στήλη του πίνακα, τη φυσική κατάσταση κάθε υλικού στους 25 oC Υλικό Σ. T. σε oC Σ. Ζ. σε ...
1.3 Φυσικές ιδιότητες
χρώμα γεύση οσμή
Σκληρότητα Χαράζει ή χαράζεται;
Ελαστικότητα Επανέρχεται μετά από παραμόρφωση;
Ευθραυστότητα Πόσο εύκολα σπάει;
Ηλεκτρική αγωγιμότητα Αφήνει το ρεύμα να περάσει;
Θερμική αγωγιμότητα Αφήνει τη θερμότητα να περάσει;
Πυκνότητα
Πυκνότητα Το πυκνότερο βυθίζεται στο αραιότερο.
Εισαγωγή στη Χημεία

  1. 1. Εισαγωγή στη Χημεία
  2. 2. 1.1 Τι είναι η Χημεία και γιατί τη μελετάμε
  3. 3. Περιβάλλον φυσικό ανθρωπογενές
  4. 4. Περιβάλλον φυσικό ανθρωπογενές
  5. 5. φυσικό ανθρωπογενές Οι μεταβολές γίνονται από τον άνθρωπο με εργαλείο τη Χημεία
  6. 6. Η Χημεία… … κάνει τη ζωή μας πιο εύκολη.
  7. 7. Η Χημεία… … φροντίζει για την υγεία μας.
  8. 8. Η Χημεία… … κάνει τη ζωή μας ευχάριστη.
  9. 9. Η Χημεία… … ερευνά τη φύση και διδάσκεται από αυτήν.
  10. 10. Η Χημεία ασχολείται με: • Τη βασική και την εφαρμοσμένη έρευνα. • Την επεξεργασία πρώτων υλών και την παραγωγή νέων υλικών. • Τον έλεγχο της ποιότητας του περιβάλλοντος, των τροφίμων, των φαρμάκων, των καυσίμων κ.ά.
  11. 11. Χημεία και άλλες επιστήμες Χημεία Φυσική Βιολογία Φαρμακευτική Γεωλογία Ιατρική Γεωπονία Αρχαιολογία Αρχιτεκτονική
  12. 12. 1.2 Καταστάσεις των υλικών
  13. 13. Στερεά (s) Υγρά (l) Αέρια (g) Μάζα Ορισμένη Ορισμένη Ορισμένη Όγκος Ορισμένος Ορισμένος Μεταβαλλόμενος Σχήμα Ορισμένο Μεταβαλλόμενο Μεταβαλλόμενο
  14. 14. Παράγοντες που επηρεάζουν τη φυσική κατάσταση των υλικών: • θερμοκρασία • πίεση
  15. 15. Μεταβολές καταστάσεων Στερεό Υγρό Αέριο Τήξη Πήξη Εξάτμιση Συμπύκνωση Εξάχνωση Απόθεση
  16. 16. Συμπλήρωσε σωστά, στην τελευταία στήλη του πίνακα, τη φυσική κατάσταση κάθε υλικού στους 25 oC Υλικό Σ. T. σε oC Σ. Ζ. σε oC Φυσική κατάσταση Α 64 1.300 Στερεό Β –7 59 Υγρό Γ –165 –92 Αέριο Δ 98 883 Στερεό Σημείο τήξης Σημείο ζέσης Αέριο Υγρό Στερεό
  17. 17. 1.3 Φυσικές ιδιότητες
  18. 18. χρώμα γεύση οσμή
  19. 19. Σκληρότητα Χαράζει ή χαράζεται;
  20. 20. Ελαστικότητα Επανέρχεται μετά από παραμόρφωση;
  21. 21. Ευθραυστότητα Πόσο εύκολα σπάει;
  22. 22. Ηλεκτρική αγωγιμότητα Αφήνει το ρεύμα να περάσει;
  23. 23. Θερμική αγωγιμότητα Αφήνει τη θερμότητα να περάσει;
  24. 24. Πυκνότητα
  25. 25. Πυκνότητα Το πυκνότερο βυθίζεται στο αραιότερο.

