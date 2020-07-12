Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIODIVERSIDAD MEXICANA 13 M.C., M.V.Z. Héctor Gabriel Ramos Rodríguez Ana Luz Salgado Rodríguez
AGRADECIMIENTOS: • A todos y cada uno de los que colaboraron con su tiempo, interés y conocimientos a sabiendas de que las...
Biodiversidad Mexicana 13

Documento que muestra imágenes y datos sobre la biodiversidad de México

Published in: Science
Biodiversidad Mexicana 13

  1. 1. BIODIVERSIDAD MEXICANA 13 M.C., M.V.Z. Héctor Gabriel Ramos Rodríguez Ana Luz Salgado Rodríguez
  2. 2. Ctenosaura pectinata; Iguanidae (Iguana negra; Iguana mexicana cola espinosa) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 20, 2020
  3. 3. Calephelis sp; Riodinidae (Mariposa marcas de metal) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 19, 2020
  4. 4. Phoebis agarithe agarithe; Pieridae (Mariposa azufre gigante) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 16, 2020
  5. 5. Parthenium sp; Asteraceae (Planta escoba amarga) Haemorhous mexicanus; Fringillidae (Pinzón mexicano) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 20, 2020
  6. 6. Lysiloma sp; Fabaceae (Palo blanco) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 20, 2020
  7. 7. Peucaea ruficauda; Passerellidae (Chingolo cabecilistado; Zacatonero corona rayada; Gorrión cachetioscuro) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 21, 2020
  8. 8. Sporophila torqueola; Emberizidae (Semillero de collar; Espiguero collarejo; Semillerito collarejo) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 22, 2020
  9. 9. Libellula saturata; Libellulidae (Libélula rayadora flameada) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 23, 2020
  10. 10. Tyrannus melancholicus; Tyrannidae (Tirano melancólico) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 20, 2020
  11. 11. Tyrannus vociferans; Tyrannidae (Tirano gritón) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 15 y 20, 2020
  12. 12. Pithecellobium dulce; Fabaceae (Guamúchil; Gallinero; Chiminango) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 21, 2020
  13. 13. Icterus cucullatus; Fabaceae (Oriol; Calandria dorso negro; Turpial zapotero) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata; Morelos (México) Mayo 20, 2020 Héctor/Ana Héctor/Ana
  14. 14. Solenopsis sp; Formicidae (Hormigas coloradas; Hormigas de fuego) Rinconadas Tlalpan; Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Mayo 26, 2020
  15. 15. Amazilia beryllina; Trochilidae (Chuparrosa o Colibrí berilo) Cynanthus latirostris; Trochilidae (Colibrí pico ancho) Rinconadas Tlalpan; Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Mayo 30, 2020
  16. 16. Tyrannus vociferans; Tyrannidae (Tirano gritón) Rinconadas Tlalpan; Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Mayo 29, 2020
  17. 17. Steatoda sp; Theridiidae (Falsa viuda negra) Belmondo, Santa María; Aguascalientes (México) Junio 1, 2020
  18. 18. Icterus abeillei; Icteridae (Calandria flancos negros; Ictérido anaranjado) Dptvo. SME Coapa, Los Girasoles, Coyoacán; CDMX (México) Junio 1, 2020
  19. 19. Turdus rufopalliatus; Turdidae (Mirlo dorso rufo; Mirlo dorso canela) Deptvo. SME Coapa, Los Girasoles, Coyoacán; CDMX (México) Junio 1, 2020
  20. 20. Haemorhous mexicanus; Fringillidae (Pinzón mexicano) Deptvo. SME Coapa, Los Girasoles, Coyoacán; CDMX (México) Junio 1, 2020
  21. 21. Toxostoma curvirostre; Mimidae (Cuitlacoche pico curvo) Deptvo. SME Coapa, Los Girasoles, Coyoacán; CDMX (México) Junio 1, 2020
  22. 22. Camponotus sp; Formicidae (Hormiga carpintera) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 2, 2020
  23. 23. Lucilia sp; Calliphoridae (Mosca verde de la carne; Mosca verde metálico; Mosca verde botella) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 3, 2020
  24. 24. Gomphocarpus physocarpus; Apocynaceae (Arbusto globo algodón; Planta balón; Bolas peludas) Arboledas del Sur, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 6, 2020
  25. 25. Coleoptera; Dermestidae (Escarabajos de la piel; Escarabajo de despensa; Escarabajo de cuero) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 8, 2020 Ana/Héctor
  26. 26. Stilpnochlora azteca; Tettigoniidae (Esperanza azteca; Saltamontes verde) Centro Aguascalientes, Ags. (México) Junio 8, 2020
  27. 27. Neda ostrina; Coccinellidae (Catarina; Escarabajo mariquita) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco; Tlalpan, CDMX (México) Junio 9, 2020
  28. 28. Haemorhous mexicanus; Fringillidae (Pinzón mexicano; Camachuelo mexicano; Carpodaco doméstico) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco; Tlalpan, CDMX (México) Junio 10, 2020
  29. 29. Gyponana sp; Cicadellidae (Chicharrita saltamontes) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco; Tlalpan, CDMX (México) Junio 15, 2020
  30. 30. Schinus molle; Anacardiaceae (Pirul; Árbol de Perú; Pimentero falso) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco; Tlalpan, CDMX (México) Junio 14, 2020
  31. 31. Trialeurodes vaporariorum; Aleyrodidae (Mosquita blanca; Mosca blanca de los invernaderos) Prado Coapa, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 19, 2020
  32. 32. Trimerotropis sp; Acrididae (Saltamontes; Chapulín alado) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 24, 2020
  33. 33. Cyclophora nanaria; Geometridae (Polilla leonada; Ola leonada enana) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 25, 2020
  34. 34. Pardosa sp; Licosidae (Araña lobo patas delgadas) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 26, 2020 Ana/Héctor
  35. 35. Pyrausta sp; Crambidae (Polilla de hierba) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 26, 2020
  36. 36. Spathifillum wallisii; Araceae (Cuna de Moisés; Lirio de la paz; Espatifilo) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 26, 2020 Ana/Héctor Ana/Héctor
  37. 37. Isoptera; Termitoidae (Termita; Termes; Comejenes; Hormiga blanca) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 26, 2020 Ana/Héctor
  38. 38. Misumena sp; Thomisidae (Araña cangrejo anillada; Araña camuflada de las flores) Col. Jorge L. Tamayo, San Andrés Tuxtla; Veracruz (México) Junio 27, 2020 Enrique Larios Enrique Larios Enrique Larios
  39. 39. Helicoverpa zea; Noctuidae (Gusano del algodón; Gusano elotero) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 28, 2020 Ana/Héctor Ana/Héctor Ana/Héctor
  40. 40. Sceloporus grammicus; Phrynosomatidae (Lagartija espinosa del mezquite) Arboledas del Sur, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 18, 2020
  41. 41. Luz Alicia Amazilia beryllina (Saucerottia beryllina); Trochilidae (Colibrí berilio; Chuparrosa) Arboledas del Sur, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 23, 2020
  42. 42. Amazona albifrons; Psittacidae (Loro frente blanca; Cotorra; Amazona frente blanca) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 29, 2020 Héctor/Ana Héctor/Ana
  43. 43. Turdus rufopalliatus; Turdidae (Mirlo dorso canela; Maravilla) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 29, 2020 Ana/Héctor Ana/Héctor Ana/Héctor
  44. 44. Aphonopelma anitahoffmannae; Theraphosidae (Tarántula del Pedregal) Valle Escondido, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 29, 2020 Óscar Ramos Óscar Ramos
  45. 45. Turdus migratorius; Turdidae (Primavera cabeza negra; Zorzal robín) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Junio 27, 2020
  46. 46. Zelus longipes (ninfa); Reduviidae (Chinche asesina patas largas; Insecto asesino) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Julio 1, 2020
  47. 47. Asparagus sp; Asparagaceae (Esparraguera; Espárrago común) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Julio 2, 2020
  48. 48. Stenomacra marginella (ninfa 1er estadio); Largidae (Willy, Cogelón) Rinconadas Tlalpan, Ejidos de Huipulco, Tlalpan; CDMX (México) Julio 2, 2020
  49. 49. ?; Orden: Pulmonata (Babosa; Siete cueros, Lapa) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata, Morelos (México) Julio 4, 2020 Héctor/Ana Héctor/Ana
  50. 50. Steatoda sp; Theridiidae (Falsa viuda negra) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata, Morelos (México) Julio 4, 2020 Héctor/Ana Héctor/Ana Héctor/Ana
  51. 51. Menemerus bivitattus; Salticidae (Araña gris saltarina; Saltarina gris de pared) Los Sauces, Emiliano Zapata, Morelos (México) Julio 4, 2020 Héctor/Ana
  52. 52. AGRADECIMIENTOS: • A todos y cada uno de los que colaboraron con su tiempo, interés y conocimientos a sabiendas de que las redes sociales son un medio para el fomento, difusión y conservación de la Biodiversidad Mexicana. • Insectos de México, ID • Entomólogos de México • Insectos y otros artrópodos de México • Arácnidos de la República Mexicana • Colima Bird Watching Club • Ornitólogos • Arañas de Reynosa • Qué especie es ¿? • Malacología UNAM • Botánica Aplicada • Cactáceas de México en hábitat • Xochimanki • Herpetofauna Mexicana • Herpetario X-Plora Reptilia • Wikipedia • Naturalista, y muchos más ……………………………. FB: Hector Gabriel ; e-mail: hectorga1955@Hotmail.com

