Como usar conferences en crea

  1. 1. ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA? DESDE LA PÁGINA DE ANEP: http://www.anep.edu.uy PASO 1 – ACCEDE A CREA POR ALGUNO DE ESTOS CAMINOS DESDE LA PÁGINA DE CEIBAL: https://www.ceibal.edu.uy/es Selecciona el ícono de la persona DESDE UN NAVEGADOR: Escribe CREA2 para localizar el Ingreso de Usuarios
  2. 2. ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA? CÉDULA Todos los dígitos, sin puntos ni guiones CONTRASEÑA Para ingresar por 1era vez debe digitarse la cédula. Luego, el sistema solicita cambiar la contraseña. En caso de volver a ingresar y no recordar la nueva contraseña, puede desbloquearse la misma llamando al 0800 2342 o desde el siguiente link. PASO 2 – INGRESA LOS DATOS DE USUARIO Y CONTRASEÑA
  3. 3. ¿Cómo crear un grupo en CREA2? PASO 3 – INGRESA AL CURSO EN EL QUE SE DESEA REALIZAR LA VC ELEGIR LA OPCIÓN CONFERENCES ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  4. 4. ¿Cómo crear un grupo en CREA2? PASO 4 – SELECCIONA “CREA NUEVA CONFERENCIA” ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  5. 5. PASO 5 – COMPLETA LOS DATOS SOLICITADOS ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  6. 6. ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  7. 7. PASO 6 –UNA VEZ CREADA LA VC, SELECCIONAR “INICIAR CONFERENCIA” ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  8. 8. PASO 7 –CALIBRAR EL MICRÓFONO ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  9. 9. PASO 8 –ENTRAMOS EN LA VC ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  10. 10. PASO 9 –MINIMIZAR LA PIZARRA Y HABILITAR LA CÁMARA ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  11. 11. ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  12. 12. PASO 10 –HABILITAR LA VISIÓN DE TODOS LOS PARTICIPANTES. SELECCIONAR EL NOMBRE DE CADA UNO Y EN EL MENÚ QUE SE DESPLIEGA PROMOCIONARLO COMO MODERADOR. ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA? PARA TENER EN CUENTA Conferences permite que los docentes visualicen a sus alumnos y que estos visualicen al docente, pero no habilita que los estudiantes se vean entre sí. Promocionar a cada alumno a Moderador permitirá que todos puedan verse, pero habilitará nuevas opciones a los estudiantes (eliminar usuarios, silenciar usuarios, etc.). Será fundamental establecer acuerdos previos para evitar un uso inadecuado de dichas funciones.
  13. 13. CREAR SUBGRUPOS DE TRABAJO ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  14. 14. TENER PRESENTE LAS OPCIONES: NÚMERO DE SALAS, DURACIÓN Y ASIGNAR ALEATORIAMENTE ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  15. 15. OPCIÓN COMPARTIR PANTALLA ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?
  16. 16. Por más información ctecmontevideoeste@gmail.com ¿Cómo usar Conferences en CREA?

