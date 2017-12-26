Successfully reported this slideshow.
Participanti din Romania: Nicoletta Hustiuc, Laura Teban, Ioana Haprianu
Tema activității din Islanda s-a concentrat pe conceptele fundamentale ale educației durabile (cei 4 piloni ai sustenabili...
Au fost prezentate notiuni legate de curriculum ul islandez, si faptul ca sustenabilitatea e deja inclusa in curriculum in...
In imagine coltul proiectului din Lundabol Preschool, Gardabaer, Islanda si participantii la mobiliotate din Spania, Islan...
Unitatea KRAKKATOT PRESCHOOL este asezata chiar langa Oceanul Atlantic, de aceea nu am ezitat sa facem o fotografie de gru...
CANCELARIA
ALTE IMAGINI DIN INSTITUTIILE SCOLARE VIZITATE
REUNIUNE TRANSNATIONALA SUPLIMENTARA IN CADRUL MOBILITATII DIN ISLANDA PENTRU PREGATIREA SI DISCUTAREA VIITOARELOR ACTIVIT...
ECHIPA DIN ROMANIA CU COORDONATOAREA PROIECTULUI DIN ISLANDA, MARICRIS
MULTUMIM PENTRU VIZIONARE! PROF. NICOLETTA HUSTIUC, PROF. LAURA TEBAN, PROF. IOANA HAPRIANU
Proiectul " Earthworm" este realizat cu sprijinul financiar al Comisiei Europene în cadrul Programului ERASMUS+, acţiunea ...
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm

62 views

Published on

C1-learning teaching training activity OCT 2017

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diseminare EARTHWORM PROJECT ERASMUS+ learning teaching training activity, iceland, octombrie 2017, ka 2 earthworm

  1. 1. Participanti din Romania: Nicoletta Hustiuc, Laura Teban, Ioana Haprianu
  2. 2. Tema activității din Islanda s-a concentrat pe conceptele fundamentale ale educației durabile (cei 4 piloni ai sustenabilitatii), pe importanța predării învățământului sustenabil (SE-SUSTAINABILITY EDUCATION) în învățământul preșcolar, precum și pe excursie pe teren și activități interactive ale părinților și copiilor cu participanții la Lundaból, vizite la unități preșcolare și câteva locuri care au prezentat avantajele și impactul SE în ECEC-Early Education and Care (educația și îngrijirea copiilor mici).
  3. 3. Au fost prezentate notiuni legate de curriculum ul islandez, si faptul ca sustenabilitatea e deja inclusa in curriculum inca din 2011 de catre 2 cadre didactice de la University of Iceland, iar primarul orasului Gardabaer ne-a onorat cu prezenta
  4. 4. In imagine coltul proiectului din Lundabol Preschool, Gardabaer, Islanda si participantii la mobiliotate din Spania, Islanda, Romania si Lituania
  5. 5. Unitatea KRAKKATOT PRESCHOOL este asezata chiar langa Oceanul Atlantic, de aceea nu am ezitat sa facem o fotografie de grup si acolo
  6. 6. CANCELARIA
  7. 7. ALTE IMAGINI DIN INSTITUTIILE SCOLARE VIZITATE
  8. 8. REUNIUNE TRANSNATIONALA SUPLIMENTARA IN CADRUL MOBILITATII DIN ISLANDA PENTRU PREGATIREA SI DISCUTAREA VIITOARELOR ACTIVITATI
  9. 9. ECHIPA DIN ROMANIA CU COORDONATOAREA PROIECTULUI DIN ISLANDA, MARICRIS
  10. 10. MULTUMIM PENTRU VIZIONARE! PROF. NICOLETTA HUSTIUC, PROF. LAURA TEBAN, PROF. IOANA HAPRIANU
  11. 11. Proiectul " Earthworm" este realizat cu sprijinul financiar al Comisiei Europene în cadrul Programului ERASMUS+, acţiunea KA2 – parteneriate strategice, schimb de bune practici, parteneriate doar între școli. Informațiile furnizate reprezintă responsabilitatea exclusivă a autorilor, iar A.N.P.C.D.E.F.P și Comisia Europeană nu sunt responsabile pentru modul în care este folosit conținutul acestor informații.

×