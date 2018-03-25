Download Download SAP Purchasing and Procurement with SAP MM (Materials Management): Business User Guide (2nd Edition) (SAP PRESS) | PDF books Ebook Online

Download Here https://caxuxopr.blogspot.com/?book=1493215175

Obtain. Acquire. Procure. Get everything you need with this go-to guide to procurement with SAP Materials Management (SAP MM)! Dive into the key functions and system transactions you ll need for your everyday job, from creating POs or contracts to processing invoices and payments. Discover how to avoid problems and system issues, and explore advanced functions and concepts. Streamline your procurement activities with fewer steps, greater ease, and less effort than ever before! * Master your essential procurement tasks and transactions in MM * Get detailed coverage of major purchasing processes: planning and forecasting, purchasing, stock order transfers, and more * Save time and effort with helpful MM transaction codes and menu paths Essential Procurement Tasks Master your procurement activities: defining tasks, creating bids, selecting vendors, creating POs or contracts, and processing invoices and payments. Set up your system to receive your goods quickly and economically, and then manage your inventory once you have it. Special Procurement Activities Work with outside-the-box tasks, such as providing vendors with materials from your own plant or another vendor, moving stock between warehouses or company codes, and order optimizing. EHP 8, SAP HANA, and More! This edition is updated and expanded to incorporate subcontracting and third-party orders, stock transport functionality, and handling unit management. See how new technologies like SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba fit into the SAP MM landscape. * Master data * Material Requirements Planning * Consumption-based planning * Materials forecasting * Purchasing activities * Quotation requests and contracts * Subcontracting and third-party use * Kanban * Service procurement * Inventory management

