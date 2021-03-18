Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Educación Adventista 1mer curso 15.03.2021 Prof. Gabriela Samaniego
2 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista
3 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista
4 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista (1872 aprox.) Contexto histórico: https://www.facebook.com/GiovisMiche...
5 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista El movimiento artístico impresionista nace en Francia en la segunda mi...
6 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista Su característica principal fue captar la luz y su incidencia sobre lo...
7 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista https://historia-arte.com/obras/el-cuadro- que-dio-nombre-al-impresion...
8 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista La técnica impresionista consiste en la aplicación de pintura mediante...
9 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista Los temas son paisajes vaporosos, marinas o vistas fluviales (Gran int...
10 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista Claude Monet Édouard Manet Auguste Renoir Edgar Degas Pablo Alborno T...
11 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista Tomar nota en el cuaderno https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/spr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Artes 1503

14 views

Published on

Clase 15.03

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Artes 1503

  1. 1. Educación Adventista 1mer curso 15.03.2021 Prof. Gabriela Samaniego
  2. 2. 2 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista
  3. 3. 3 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista
  4. 4. 4 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista (1872 aprox.) Contexto histórico: https://www.facebook.com/GiovisMichel/videos/10160567959224256/
  5. 5. 5 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista El movimiento artístico impresionista nace en Francia en la segunda mitad del siglo XIX. Tomar nota en el cuaderno
  6. 6. 6 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista Su característica principal fue captar la luz y su incidencia sobre los objetos. En una exposición de 1874, en la galería Nadar, se destaca un periodista, quien se burla del cuadro de Monet, “Impresión, sol naciente” quien involuntariamente dio nombre al movimiento. Tomar nota en el cuaderno
  7. 7. 7 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista https://historia-arte.com/obras/el-cuadro- que-dio-nombre-al-impresionismo Tomar nota en el cuaderno
  8. 8. 8 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista La técnica impresionista consiste en la aplicación de pintura mediante toques o pinceladas rápidas y cortas de tonos claros, con abundante capa pictórica y en ocasiones diluyendo como si fuese acuarela. Se suprime el color negro que no existe en la naturaleza y para las sombras se utilizan tonos fríos y aplicando toques de colores complementarios en algunos casos. Tomar nota en el cuaderno
  9. 9. 9 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista Los temas son paisajes vaporosos, marinas o vistas fluviales (Gran interés por los reflejos en el agua), vistas urbanas, nocturnos, fiestas, bailes populares, junto con los cambios de los fenómenos atmosféricos, huyen de los talleres y salen al exterior. Un mismo tema es pintado repetidas veces sin más cambio que matices de iluminación cromática. Tomar nota en el cuaderno
  10. 10. 10 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista Claude Monet Édouard Manet Auguste Renoir Edgar Degas Pablo Alborno Tomar nota en el cuaderno
  11. 11. 11 EA / Universidad Corporativa Educación Adventista Tomar nota en el cuaderno https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/springtime/pAEsabNHoa1naA https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/in-the-woods-at-giverny-blanche-hosched%C3%A9-at-her- easel-with-suzanne-hosched%C3%A9-reading/5wF3eJ0lvxhbeg

×