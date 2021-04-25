57487295 embutidos-escaldados

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EMBUTIDOS ESCALADOS. Los embutidos escaldados se elaboran a partir de carne fresca,no completamente madurada. Estos embuti...
La calidad final de los embutidos escaldados depende mucho de la utilización de envolturas adecuadas. Éstas deben ser apta...
La elaboración de embutidos incluye las siguientes operaciones: 1. Sacar la carne y el tocino: el cuarto de refrigeración....
9. Enfriado de los embutidos: En agua fría o hielo picado 10. Colgado: luego los embutidos son colgados a los espetones si...
1.1. Obtención de la masa con molino y cortadora Los trozos de carne de res pre-curados se muelen con un juego doble de cu...
MORTADELA La mortadela es embutida en envolturas artificiales, escaldada y opcionalmente ahumada. La receta para la elabor...
El salami es un embutido de media y larga duración. Es elaborado a partir de una mezcla de carne cruda y magra, y de tocin...
Este embutido eselaborado a partir de una masa de carne de resy cerdo,especias y otros condimentos. La masa es embutida en...
Las salchichas “tipo Viena” o salchichas de coctel tienen características similares a las del “tipo Frankfurt”. Además los...
La incorrecta utilización de la cortadora, el imperfecto mezclado de la masa trituradora y los errores en el escaldado y a...
circulación del aire, la utilización no inmediata de la masa terminada y atrasos entre el relleno de las tripas y el escal...
 Amerling Carolina. 2001. Antología de la tecnología de la carne. EUNED. España. Pág. 47- 49  Coretti, K. 1976. Embutido...
  1. 1. EMBUTIDOS ESCALADOS. Los embutidos escaldados se elaboran a partir de carne fresca,no completamente madurada. Estos embutidos se someten al proceso de escaldado antes de la comercialización. Este tratamiento de calor se aplica con el fin de disminuir el contenido de microorganismos, de favorecer la conservación y de coagular las proteínas, de manera que se forme una masa consistente. El escaldado es el tratamiento suave con agua caliente a 75 °C, durante un tiempo que depende del calibre del embutido. Este tratamiento de calor también puede realizarse ahumando el embutido a temperaturas elevadas. La carne que se utiliza en la elaboración de este tipo de embutidos debe tener una elevada capacidad fijadora del agua. Es preciso emplear carnes de animales jóvenes y magros, recién sacrificados y no completamente maduradas.Estascarnespermiten aumentar elpoder aglutinante, ya que sus proteínas se desprenden con más facilidad y sirven como sustancia ligante durante el escaldado. Así, se logra una mejor trabazón que resulta en un embutido de textura consistente, no se debe emplear carne congelada, de animales viejos, ni carne veteada de grasa. La cantidad de salcomún que se añade varía de 2 a 3%, dependiendo del tamaño del embutido. Para prevenir la aparición de colores anormales de los embutidos escaldados, se pueden adicionar preservativos como sales del ácido ascórbico y del ácido benzoico.
  2. 2. La calidad final de los embutidos escaldados depende mucho de la utilización de envolturas adecuadas. Éstas deben ser aptas para los cambios en el tamaño del embutido durante el rellenado, el escaldado, el ahumado y el enfriamiento. Las clases de embutidos escaldados más utilizadas son las siguientes: (1) Mortadela enfundada. (2) Mortadela enfundada y atada. (3) Salchicha tipo Viena. (4) Salchicha tipo Viena en bolsa de plástico al vacio. (5) Salchicha-coctel. ,. (6) Salchicha-coctel en bolsa plástica al vacío. (7) Salami cocido. 1. OPERACIONES DE ELABORACIÓN La base para este tipo de embutidos es una masa finamente triturada a la que se le pueden agregar trocitos de tocino, como en la mortadela, cubitos de grasa y carne molida como el salami cocido. La masa fina se obtiene moliendo la carne y luego reduciendo la carne en una cortadora. Si se dispone de una cortadora de marcha rápida, es posible efectuar las dos operaciones en la misma máquina. La obtención de la masa fina por medio del molino, no permite lograr una fragmentación minuta. Además, se presentan problemas de calentamiento en la masa. La carne y la grasa se introducen en la máquina picadora en forma refrigerada. Además se adiciona hielo picado y agua fría, para reducir elcalentamiento de la masa.Un calentamiento excesivo favorece la coagulación de proteínas. Por consiguiente disminuye la capacidad de humedecerse y de coagularse durante el escaldado del embutido. El triturado no debe efectuarse a una temperatura demasiado baja, ya que pudiera impedirse la emulsificación de la grasa en la masa. Por esto, se debe efectuar la adición del hielo, lentamente y en cantidad adecuada. Además,si se encuentra agua suelta en la masa, las proteínas se disuelven en el agua en lugar de absorberla. Para favorecerla fijación del agua, se adicionan polifosfatos a la masa durante el triturado. (Coretti, K. 1976.)
  3. 3. La elaboración de embutidos incluye las siguientes operaciones: 1. Sacar la carne y el tocino: el cuarto de refrigeración. 2. Troceado y curación preliminar: la carne se trocea en fragmentos de 5 a 10 cm. La mezcla de curación se adiciona a la carne y se entremezcla., se mantiene a una temperatura de 2°C por 24 horas con el fin de iniciar una maduración. 3. Molido y picado 4. Mezclado. 5. embutido. 6. Atado: el relleno de las salchichas Viena y Frankfurt debe efectuarse bastante suelto, para que la masa tenga espacio suficiente y no se derrame de la tripa. Los embutidos de grueso calibre como la mortadela, se atan de un extremo de la tripa antes de colocarla en la boquilla. Después del atado los embutidos son amarrados en espetones, las mortadelas y salamis en parejas y las salchichas en cadena sin que se contacten en las perchas. Luego son transportados a las tinas de escaldado o cámaras de ahumado. 7. Escaldado: Algunos embutidos deben reposar de 2 a 3 horas a 15°C antes de ser escaldados. Los espetones se introducen en la tina con agua a 80ºC, sumergiendo las piezas para un escaldado uniforme. De vez en cuando, se da vuelta a los embutidos con una pala de madera. El tiempo de escaldado varía entre 15 y 120 minutos, de acuerdo con el calibre de1 embutido. Trabajando a una temperatura de 74 °C,el tiempo de escaldado se calcula en 1 a 1 1/2 minutos por cada mm de calibre del embutido. El escaldado se termina cuando la textura del embutido es dura y flexible. 8. Cocción- ahumado en la cámara de ahumado: Primero se efectúa una desecación parcial del exterior de los embutidos, utilizando la cámara a una temperatura de 60 °C con la chimenea abierta para eliminar la humedad. Luego se cierra la descarga y se empieza el ahumado en caliente a 90 °C durante 20 a 45 minutos. Después del ahumado, los embutidos pueden ser escaldados. El ahumado caliente provoca un arrugamiento superficial que desaparece al absorberse el agua durante el escaldado.
  4. 4. 9. Enfriado de los embutidos: En agua fría o hielo picado 10. Colgado: luego los embutidos son colgados a los espetones sin que se contacten para que escurran y se sequen. Al final los productos son almacenados bajo refrigeración. (Amerling, 2001)
  5. 5. 1.1. Obtención de la masa con molino y cortadora Los trozos de carne de res pre-curados se muelen con un juego doble de cuchillas y discos con agujeros de 3 mm de diámetro. La carne de cerdo se muele por separado con un juego doble de cuchillas con discos de 6 mm. Luego, se pone la carne de res en la cortadora, agregando una parte de hielo picado con la cortadora funcionando. Se agrega gradualmente el polifosfato y el resto del hielo durante 3 a 5 minutos. Terminando la trituración, la masa se presenta picada y se adicionan los demás ingredientes. Se pica por 3 minutos y se agrega el emulsificante, continuando el picado por 3 minutos más. El tiempo total de permanencia de la carne en la cortadora no debe rebasar los 12 minutos y la temperatura de la masa al final del proceso, no debe ser mayor de 15 °C. Aun cuando parezca que la masa necesite más hielo, no se debe adicionar más que la cantidad especificada en las recetas. (Amerling, 2001) 1.2. Obtención de la masa con el molino Los trozos pre-curados de carne de res y de cerdo, se muelen por separado con un doble juego de cuchillas y discos con agujeros de 8 mm y se agrega una parte del hielo picado. Luego, se da una segunda pasada, mezclando la carne de res con la de cerdo, agregando la mitad de polifosfato y el hielo restante. La mezcla se lleva a la máquina mezcladora y se agregan los demás ingredientes. La mitad restante del polifosfato se añade en los últimos 2 minutos del mezclado. La masa está terminada cuando adquiere una consistencia blanda. A la pasta picada se le pueden adicionar otros fragmentos de carne y de grasa. La grasa picada se mezcla con la pasta terminada en la cortadora. La carne y la grasa trituradas se mezclan con la masa en la mezcladora. En la elaboración de embutidos, como la mortadela, los cubitos de grasa deben adquirir un aspecto vidrioso antes de ser adicionados a la masa. Para este fin, los cubitos son sumergidos en agua a 80 °C. Cuando estén transparentes se dejan enfriar y escurrir. Luego, se adicionan los cubitos a la masa en la máquina mezcladora. Para un buen ligado entre la masa y los cubitos de grasa, estos últimos deben estar fríos, secos y poco escaldados. (Coretti,K. 1976.) 2. ELABORACIÓN DE EMBUTIDOS ESCALDADOS
  6. 6. MORTADELA La mortadela es embutida en envolturas artificiales, escaldada y opcionalmente ahumada. La receta para la elaboración de la mortadela común es: Carne de res sin tendones Grasa de cerdo Hielo finamente triturado Tocino de cerdo crudo en cuadritos. Sal común molida Azúcar Ajo en polvo, al gusto 80 kg 20 kg 24 kg 10 kg 2.3 kg 250 g La masa embutida es de color rosado brillante y consiste en cubitos de grasa uniformemente distribuidos, sin tendones y eventualmente con granos de pimienta distribuidos en la masa. SALAMI COCIDO
  7. 7. El salami es un embutido de media y larga duración. Es elaborado a partir de una mezcla de carne cruda y magra, y de tocino de cerdo, curada, cocida, y eventualmente ahumada. El salami cocido es en realidad escaldado. Es solo sometido a un tratamiento de calor suave. Recetas para la elaboración de salami cocido son las siguientes:  Salami cocido SALCHICHAS TIPO FRANKFURT. Carne de res Carne de cerdo Tocino de cerdo congelado, troceado en cubos Hielo finamente molido Sal común Ajo en polvo Vino tinto Mezcla de curación, polifosfatos, emulsificantes y condimentos para salami cocido, según las especificaciones del proveedor 40 kg 40 kg 20 kg 5 kg 2.8 g 40 g 0.5 L
  8. 8. Este embutido eselaborado a partir de una masa de carne de resy cerdo,especias y otros condimentos. La masa es embutida en una membrana artificial, cocida y eventualmente ahumada. Este tipo de salchichas se presenta como salchichas de 12 cm de largo y y 2cm de ancho, con una masa homogénea y de color rosa pálido. A continuación se da una fórmula para la elaboración de salchichas tipo Frankfurt: Carne de res Grasa dorsal Sal común Hielo finamente molido Azúcar Cebolla en polvo Mezcla de curación, polifosfatos, emulsificante, proteína vegetal y condimento para salchicha Frankfurt según las especificaciones del proveedor. 70 kg 30 kg 2,2 kg 30 kg 100 g 30 g SALCHICHA TIPO VIENA.
  9. 9. Las salchichas “tipo Viena” o salchichas de coctel tienen características similares a las del “tipo Frankfurt”. Además los procesos de elaboración son iguales, pero la receta es diferente: Carne de res Carne de cerdo Hielo finamente triturado Sal común Flor de macís Pimienta blanca Mezcla de curación, polifosfatos, emulsificante,.proteína vegetal y condimento para salchicha Viena según las especificaciones del proveedor 25 kg 75 kg 30 kg 3 kg 100 g 100 g 3. DEFECTOS
  10. 10. La incorrecta utilización de la cortadora, el imperfecto mezclado de la masa trituradora y los errores en el escaldado y ahumado, causan la aparición de defectos  DEFECTOS DEL COLOR El color del embutido, en la parte externa de la envoltura y en la sección de corte,es una característica que influye en la elección del producto. Los principales defectos del color y las causas son las siguientes:  Coloración verde: presencia de lactobacilos, los cuales se desarrollan por temperaturas insuficientes o tiempos demasiado cortos de escaldado o ahumado.  Coloración gris de la masa: falta de enrojecimiento al adicionar cantidades inadecuadas de la mezcla de curación, temperatura demasiado baja durante la curación de la masa mezclada.  DEFECTOS DE LA APARIENCIA Los principales defectos del aspecto exterior y del corte, y sus causas son los siguientes:  Embutidos rotos: tiempo de ahumado demasiado largo, temperatura de escaldado demasiado elevada, descomposición bacteriana por presencia de una fuga en el embutido.  Separación de agua o de gelatina en los extremos: adición excesiva de agua, escaldado y ahumado demasiado intensos.  Costra en la envoltura: almacenamiento en un ambiente demasiado seco, adición de una escasa cantidad de grasa o pasta no fina.  Exudado de la grasa: temperatura de escaldado o ahumado demasiado elevada, utilización de grasa orgánica demasiado picada.  OTROS DEFECTOS La escaza consistencia de los embutidos y la apariencia granulosa de la superficie de corte, son provocadas por una aglutinación insuficiente. Ésta se debe a una trituración incorrecta como consecuencia de una inadecuada adición de hielo. También se debe a una duración demasiado elevada de trituración, la cual provoca la desnaturalización de las proteínas y la excesiva fragmentación de la grasa. La acidificación del embutido se debe a todas aquellas causas que favorecen la proliferación de las bacterias acidificantes, como la curación de la carne troceada a temperaturas elevadas y con baja
  11. 11. circulación del aire, la utilización no inmediata de la masa terminada y atrasos entre el relleno de las tripas y el escaldado. (Amerling, 2001) CONCLUSIONES  La charcutería (denominada de forma similar como chacinería o salchichonería) es aquella carnicería especializada en la comercialización de los productos de la carne de cerdo y sus subproductos: fiambres y embutidos. Se suelen vender en estos establecimientos: salchichas, chorizos, salami, jamón en diferentes formatos, etc.  Los embutidos forman parte de las emulsiones cárnicas. Es un alimento preparado a partir de carne picada y condimentada, introducida a presión en tripas aunque en el momento de consumo, carezcan de ellas. En el proceso de elaboración de productos cárnicos, el equipo mínimo consta de una cortadora de carne, molino, mezcladora, embutidora, mesas de acero inoxidable y bascula.  Los embutidos en lo referente a los ingredientes y proceso, se clasifican en crudos, cocidos y escaldados.  Los embutidos crudos son aquellos elaborados con carnes y grasa crudas, sometidos a un ahumado o maduración, por ejemplo los chorizos, salchicha desayuno, salami.  Los embutidos escaldados son aquellos a cuya pasta es incorporada cruda, sufriendo un tratamiento térmico de escaldado y ahumado opcional, luego de ser embutidos, por ejemplo las mortadelas, salchichas tipo Frankfurt, jamón cocido.  Un embutido es cocido cuando la totalidad de la pasta o parte de ella sé cocina antes de incorporarla a la masa, por ejemplo las morcillas, pate, queso de cerdo. Bibliografía
  12. 12.  Amerling Carolina. 2001. Antología de la tecnología de la carne. EUNED. España. Pág. 47- 49  Coretti, K. 1976. Embutidos: elaboración y defectos. Editorial Acribia. Zaragoza- España

