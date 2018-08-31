Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Silent Prey books on tape free Silent Prey books on tape free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Silent Prey books on tape free In Eyes of Prey, Bekker, an insane pathologist who experiments with his patients' pain thre...
Silent Prey books on tape free Written By: John Sandford. Narrated By: Richard Ferrone Publisher: Recorded Books Date: Sep...
Silent Prey books on tape free Download Full Version Silent Prey Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Silent Prey books on tape free

3 views

Published on

Silent Prey books on tape free

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Silent Prey books on tape free

  1. 1. Silent Prey books on tape free Silent Prey books on tape free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Silent Prey books on tape free In Eyes of Prey, Bekker, an insane pathologist who experiments with his patients' pain thresholds, is finally brought down by an unrelenting Lucas Davenport, who brutally maims the doctor's beautiful face but leaves him alive. "You should have killed me," were Bekker's parting and prophetic words. In this sequel to Eyes of Prey, Bekker endures the indignities and horrors of imprisonment, taking comfort in the fact that it is only a matter of time before he will make Lucas Davenport pay.
  3. 3. Silent Prey books on tape free Written By: John Sandford. Narrated By: Richard Ferrone Publisher: Recorded Books Date: September 2000 Duration: 11 hours 14 minutes
  4. 4. Silent Prey books on tape free Download Full Version Silent Prey Audio OR Listen now

×