034 b-pasturas

3 MANEJO Y CONSERVACION DE AVENA FORRAJERA CONTENIDO I. INTRODUCCIÓN.........................................................
4 Ing. Jorge Gamarra Bojorquez MANEJO Y CONSERVACION DE AVENA FORRAJERA I. INTRODUCCIÓN Los ganaderos de las regiones alto...
5 II. ASPECTOS GENERALES DEL ENSILADO El ensilado en una forma de conservación de pastos, como resultado de la fermentació...
6 III. INFRAESTRUCTURA DE ENSILADO Está comprendida por los depósitos en la cual se llevará a cabo el almacenamiento, el p...
7 Tipos de Silos Dependiendo del nivel de inversión y de las características propias de la zona de tiene los siguientes ti...
8 3.2. Silos Horizontales Estos silos se construyen paralelos a la superficie del suelo, es el tipo de silo más usado en l...
9 Silo tipo Bunker Se caracteriza por contar con dos paredes laterales de material resistente, de concreto armado, para so...
10 IV. FLUJO DE PREPARACION DE ENSILADO Cultivo forrajero Segado Picado Compactado Sellado Fermentación Se realiza cuando ...
11 V. PREPARACIÓN DE ENSILADO Durante la preparación del ensilado, se tiene en cuenta dos elementos importantes, El forraj...
12 DETERMINACION APROXIMADA DE LA HUMEDAD DEL FORRAJE, POR MEDIO DE LA “PRUEBA DE PRESION” CONDICION DE LA BOLA CONTENIDO ...
13 Forrado del piso.- En el piso se colocará una capa de 15 centímetros de paja de ichu para separar el piso y la base del...
14 avena se distribuirá un kilo de sol común molida, distribuida 4 capas, es decir rociar 250 gr. De sal cada capa de 25 c...
15 VI. PROCESO DE ENSILADO El ensilaje es una técnica de preservación de forraje que se logra por medio de una fermentació...
16 La mayoría de los microorganismos de la Fase 2 lentamente reducen su presencia. Algunos microorganismos acidófilos sobr...
17 VII. MICROFLORA DEL ENSILAJE La microflora del ensilaje juega un papel clave para el éxito del proceso de conservación....
18  Enterobacterias.- Son organismos anaeróbicos facultativos. Se considera que la mayoría de las enterobacterias present...
19  Listeria.- Los integrantes del género Listeria son organismos aeróbicos o anaeróbicos. Con relación a los efectos neg...
20 desarrollo de los organismos responsables de este deterioro, y muy especialmente de aquellos que dan comienzo a este pr...
21 IX. APORTE NUTRICIONAL DEL SILO DE AVENA Cuadro 2. Contraste de los análisis de rendimiento de materia seca, fenología,...
22 X. CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENSILADO El ensilado de buena calidad debe reunir características agradables, tanto el color com...
×