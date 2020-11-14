Samix bdm prs_d365_business_cental_nav_vs- sa_pb1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Microsoft Dynamics Business central Samix co.
Runyour Business with OneSolution
‫چرا‬NAV‫همان‬ ‫یا‬D365 BC‫است‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫بهترین‬: ‫قیمت‬ ‫عالوه‬ ‫به‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫در‬ ‫...
‫های‬‫مزیت‬Dynamics 365 Business Central ‫کارها‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫برای‬: ‫‌های‌تولیدی‬‫ن‬‫سازما‬ ‌،‫‌های‌ایرانی‬‫م‬‫بر‌خ...
‫های‬ ‫ماژول‬NAV ERP‫همان‬ ‫یا‬D365 BC
‫با‬ ‫مایکروسافت‬ ‫یکپارچه‬ ‫راهکارهای‬ ‫استراتژی‬NAV Microsoft Apps Integration
‫مزایای‬Dynamics 365 BC‫نگاه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫در‬(‫نسبت‬ ‫سایر‬ ‫به‬‫راهکارهای‬ERP) •‫روز‬ ‫به‬ ‫همواره‬ ‫ِی‬‫ژ‬‫تکنولو‬‫در‬ ‫و‬‫اپد...
‫یکپارچگی‬NAV‫با‬CRM
‫با‬ ‫یکپارچگی‬Outlook ‫کنن‬ ‫تامین‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫سوابق‬ ‫و‬ ‫مانده‬ ‫مشاهده‬‫دگان‬ ‫ایمیلشان‬ ‫کنار‬ ‫در‬
‫به‬ ‫دسترسی‬ ‫راه‬ ‫سه‬NAV:‫وب‬–‫موبایل‬-‫کالینت‬
‫موبایل‬ ‫اپ‬NAV:
‫با‬ ‫یکپارچگی‬Power BI
SAP Business One Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ‫نسخه‬ ‫آخرین‬ 9.2 ‫نسخه‬14.5 2020 ‫الیسنس‬ ‫دائمی‬/‫اشتراک‬ ‫دائ...
VS Business CentralSAP b1 ‫پذیری‬ ‫انعطاف‬ SAP‫رشد‬ ‫سرعت‬ ‫با‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫و‬ ‫کوچک‬ ‫های‬‫شرکت‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ک‬ ‫بهینه‬ ‫را‬ ‫خو...
VS Business CentralSAP b1 ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫و‬ ‫عمر‬ ‫چرخه‬ 4‫نسخه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫سال‬ 5‫انتشار‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫سال‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫دامن...
VS Business CentralSAP b1 ‫سوییت‬ ‫آفیس‬ ‫از‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫خیر‬ Office 365 ‫رسان‬ ‫پیام‬ ‫و‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫رسانه‬ - Outlook/Ya...
VS Business CentralSAP b1
•‫دستمزد‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ماژول‬ •‫شمسی‬ ‫تقویم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ساز‬ ‫فارسی‬ ‫بسته‬ •‫داری‬ ‫خزانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫چک‬ ‫ماژول‬ •‫مالی‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫...
‫شده‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫نسخه‬:‫فروش‬ ‫مسئول‬ ‫کارتابل‬ ‫نمونه‬ (‫چپ‬ ‫به‬ ‫راست‬–‫فارسی‬ ‫زبان‬-‫شمسی‬ ‫تقویم‬) Samix Persian...
‫پرداختنی‬ ‫و‬ ‫دریافتنی‬ ‫های‬ ‫چک‬ ‫مدیریت‬ a.‫جاری‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫هر‬ ‫ازای‬ ‫به‬ ‫ای‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫چک‬ ‫برگ‬ ‫تعریف‬ ...
‫چک‬ ‫عادی‬ ‫تاریخ‬ ‫بر‬ ‫عالوه‬ ‫توافقی‬ ‫تاریخ‬ ‫ثبت‬ ‫امکان‬ d.‫چک‬ ‫وضعیت‬ ‫تبدیل‬ i.‫صدور‬ ii.‫ابطال‬ iii.‫وصول‬ iv.‫...
2.‫صندوق‬ ‫و‬ ‫تنخواه‬ ‫مدیریت‬ a.‫صندوق‬ ‫تعریف‬ ‫امکان‬/‫گردان‬ ‫تنخواه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫تنخواه‬ b.‫صندوق‬ ‫شارژ‬ ‫امکان‬/‫...
•‫دستمزد‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫توسعه‬ •‫نگهداری‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعمیرات‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫توسعه‬ •‫با‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫های‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫توسعه‬VOIP,‫فک...
‫الزا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬‫مات‬ ‫دارایی‬(‫دارا‬ ‫الزامات‬ ‫مطابق‬ ‫شده‬ ‫س...
‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬ ‫دارایی‬ ‫الزامات‬(‫افزوده‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫بر‬ ‫مالیات‬ ‫گزار...
‫ا‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬‫یران‬ ‫دارایی‬ ‫الزامات‬ ‫و‬(‫ترازنامه‬) Samix Persian Report ...
‫دار‬ ‫الزامات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬‫ایی‬ (‫تراز‬4‫ستونی‬) Samix Persian Re...
‫دار‬ ‫الزامات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬‫ایی‬ (‫حسابداری‬ ‫سند‬ ‫روکش‬) Samix P...
‫افزار‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫امکانات‬NAV‫طریق‬ ‫از‬ ‫محیط‬Development environment
‫در‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫افزودن‬ ‫و‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫امکان‬NAV
‫سفارشگیری‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫نمونه‬Expert System ‫الکترونیک‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫ویژه‬ ‫یافته‬ ‫توسعه‬
‫سفارشگیری‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫نمونه‬Expert System ‫الکترونیک‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫ویژه‬ ‫یافته‬ ‫توسعه‬
‫نهایی‬ ‫کاربر‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫متنوع‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫گزارش‬ ‫امکانات‬
  1. 1. Microsoft Dynamics Business central Samix co.
  2. 2. Runyour Business with OneSolution
  3. 3. ‫چرا‬NAV‫همان‬ ‫یا‬D365 BC‫است‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫بهترین‬: ‫قیمت‬ ‫عالوه‬ ‫به‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫در‬ ‫سامیکس‬ ‫ماژولهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫امکانات‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫سامیکس‬ Why NAV?
  4. 4. ‫های‬‫مزیت‬Dynamics 365 Business Central ‫کارها‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫برای‬: ‫‌های‌تولیدی‬‫ن‬‫سازما‬ ‌،‫‌های‌ایرانی‬‫م‬‫بر‌خالف‌اکثر‌سیست‬NAV‫دارای‬: •‫برنامه‌ریزی‌تولید‬ •‫محاسبه‌بهای‌تمام‌شده‬ •‫برنامه‌ریزی‌و‌تامین‌مواد‬ ‫‌ها‬‫گ‬‫هولدین‬ •‫‌های‌مالی‌تلفیقی‬‫ت‬‫صور‬ •‫‌های‌هولدینگ‬‫ت‬‫اسناد‌بین‌شرک‬ •‌‫پشتیبانی‌از‌استاندارد‌مالی‌جهانی‬IFRS •‌‫ارائه‌خروجی‬XBRL‌‫از‌گزارشات‌مالی‬ E-commerce •‫‌های‌آنالین‬‫س‬‫اتصال‌به‌مالی‌سروی‬ •‌‫‌های‌اینترنتی‌نظیر‬‫ه‬‫یکپارچگی‌با‌فروشگا‬NopCommerce – Woocommerce - Magento ‫‌های‌بازرگانی‬‫ت‬‫شرک‬ •‌‫یکپارچگی‌با‬CRM‫‌های‌اینترنتی‬‫ه‬‫و‌فروشگا‬ •‌‫یکپارچگی‌با‬VOIP‌‫و‬SMS ‫‌های‌پروژه‌محور‬‫ت‬‫شرک‬•‌‫یکپارچگی‌با‌نرم‌افزار‬EPM‫مدیریت‌پروژه‬ •‌‫یکپارچگی‌با‬SharePoint Industry Benefits
  5. 5. ‫های‬ ‫ماژول‬NAV ERP‫همان‬ ‫یا‬D365 BC
  6. 6. ‫با‬ ‫مایکروسافت‬ ‫یکپارچه‬ ‫راهکارهای‬ ‫استراتژی‬NAV Microsoft Apps Integration
  7. 7. ‫مزایای‬Dynamics 365 BC‫نگاه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫در‬(‫نسبت‬ ‫سایر‬ ‫به‬‫راهکارهای‬ERP) •‫روز‬ ‫به‬ ‫همواره‬ ‫ِی‬‫ژ‬‫تکنولو‬‫در‬ ‫و‬‫اپدیت‬ ‫حال‬2020(On-going) •‫اپلیکیشن‬‫موبایل‬Android‫و‬iOS‫کامال‬‫کاربردی‬ •‫انعطاف‬‫در‬ ‫پذیری‬‫توسعه‬‫سازی‬ ‫سفارشی‬ ‫و‬(‫سریع‬ ‫و‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫کم‬) •‫افزونه‬‫های‬‫ویژه‬ ‫آماده‬‫صنایع‬‫مختلف‬ •‫مایکروسافت‬ ‫دسترس‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫گسترده‬ ،‫قدرتمند‬ ‫پارتنرشیپ‬ ‫دانشی‬ ‫شبکه‬ •‫مایکروسافتی‬ ‫های‬ ‫پلتفرم‬ ‫با‬ ‫یکپارچگی‬:،‫شیرپوینت‬ ،‫لوک‬ ‫اوت‬ ،‫آفیس‬ CRM , Power BI,e-Commerce‫و‬.. •‫کاربری‬ ‫محیط‬‫آشنای‬ ‫و‬ ‫جذاب‬ ،‫ساده‬‫مایکروسافتی‬ •‫متدولوژی‬‫و‬ ‫سریع‬ ‫استقرار‬ ‫و‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬‫آسان‬ •‫شرکتی‬ ‫چند‬ ‫و‬ ‫زبانه‬ ‫چند‬ ،‫چندارزی‬ •‫و‬ ‫استانداردها‬ ‫از‬ ‫مندی‬ ‫بهره‬Best-Practice‫سازی‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫قابلیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫های‬
  8. 8. ‫یکپارچگی‬NAV‫با‬CRM
  9. 9. ‫با‬ ‫یکپارچگی‬Outlook ‫کنن‬ ‫تامین‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫سوابق‬ ‫و‬ ‫مانده‬ ‫مشاهده‬‫دگان‬ ‫ایمیلشان‬ ‫کنار‬ ‫در‬
  10. 10. ‫به‬ ‫دسترسی‬ ‫راه‬ ‫سه‬NAV:‫وب‬–‫موبایل‬-‫کالینت‬
  11. 11. ‫موبایل‬ ‫اپ‬NAV:
  12. 12. ‫با‬ ‫یکپارچگی‬Power BI
  13. 13. SAP Business One Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ‫نسخه‬ ‫آخرین‬ 9.2 ‫نسخه‬14.5 2020 ‫الیسنس‬ ‫دائمی‬/‫اشتراک‬ ‫دائمی‬/‫اشتراک‬ ‫کاربر‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫همینطور‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫کاربران‬‫کارب‬ ‫برای‬ ‫محدود‬ ‫دسترسی‬‫ران‬ ‫ام‬ ‫آر‬ ‫سی‬. ‫کامل‬ ‫دسترسی‬ ‫با‬ ‫همزمان‬ ‫کاربران‬/‫محدود‬ ‫دسترسی‬ ‫قیم‬ ‫با‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫کارمندان‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫همزمانی‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫با‬‫ت‬ ‫داشت‬ ‫خواهند‬ ‫دسترسی‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫به‬ ‫تر‬‫پایین‬ Add Ons –‫ها‬ ‫افزونه‬ ‫س‬ ‫پیاده‬ ‫منظور‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫افزار‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫از‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫کاربردی‬ ‫امکانات‬‫ازی‬ ‫به‬ ،‫انتظارات‬ ‫و‬ ‫نیازمندها‬ ‫از‬ ‫ناشی‬ ‫شکاف‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫پر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫وابستگی‬ ‫ها‬ ‫پارتنر‬. ‫از‬ ‫بیشا‬750‫و‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫ابل‬ ‫سهولت‬ ‫و‬ ‫سادگی‬ ‫که‬ ‫دردسترس‬ ‫در‬ ‫افزونه‬ ‫است‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬. ‫دهی‬ ‫گزارش‬ Crystal Reports SAP HANA JET Reports BI Reporting VS Business CentralSAP b1
  14. 14. VS Business CentralSAP b1 ‫پذیری‬ ‫انعطاف‬ SAP‫رشد‬ ‫سرعت‬ ‫با‬ ‫متوسط‬ ‫و‬ ‫کوچک‬ ‫های‬‫شرکت‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ک‬ ‫بهینه‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫کار‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫عملکرد‬ ‫خواهند‬‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫باال‬‫نند‬ NAV‫متوس‬ ‫و‬ ‫کوچک‬ ‫کارهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫برای‬ ‫آل‬ ‫ایده‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫یک‬‫ط‬ ‫ب‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تابعه‬ ‫های‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫برای‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫انتخابی‬ ‫همچنین‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬‫خش‬ ‫بزرگ‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫های‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫از‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬ ‫تجربه‬ ‫و‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫با‬ ‫کار‬50،000‫کمپانی‬ business one‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫سپ‬ ‫برای‬ ‫جدید‬ ‫حل‬ ‫راه‬ ‫یک‬ ‫سال‬ ‫از‬2002‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫وارد‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫با‬ ‫کار‬200،000‫ها‬ ‫اندازه‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫برای‬ ‫کمپانی‬‫کارها‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫و‬ ‫سریع‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬ ‫روش‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫استانداردهایی‬ ‫سریع‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬ ‫روش‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫سپ‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫فراهم‬ ‫را‬ ‫آسان‬ ‫و‬ ‫سریع‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫پیاده‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫پایه‬ ‫سیستم‬‫شود‬ ‫پیاده‬ ‫روز‬ ‫چند‬ ‫در‬ ‫حتی‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬. ‫سازی‬ ‫بومی‬ 40‫منطقه‬ 20‫زبان‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬52‫منطقه‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬44‫زبان‬ ‫افزار‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫بلوغ‬ ‫روند‬ Top Manage‫سال‬ ‫در‬ ‫بار‬ ‫اولین‬1996‫شد‬ ‫منتشر‬. ‫سپ‬Top manage‫سال‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬2002‫کرد‬ ‫خریداری‬ Navision‫سال‬ ‫در‬ ‫بار‬ ‫اولین‬1983‫شد‬ ‫منتشر‬. ‫مایکروسافت‬Navision‫سال‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬2002‫کرد‬ ‫خریداری‬
  15. 15. VS Business CentralSAP b1 ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫و‬ ‫عمر‬ ‫چرخه‬ 4‫نسخه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫سال‬ 5‫انتشار‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫سال‬ ‫کاربران‬ ‫دامنه‬ 25‫تا‬900‫کاربر‬ 5‫تا‬750‫کاربر‬ ‫شرکتی‬ ‫چند‬–‫دفتره‬ ‫چند‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫ملیتی‬ ‫چند‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬40‫کشور‬ ‫معماری‬ SOA .NET ‫دیتابیس‬ MS SQL Server, Progress, IBM BD2, Oracle MS SQL Server ‫سرور‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫سیستم‬ MAC OS, Linus, Windows, Unix, Novell Netware ‫است‬ ‫سازگار‬ ‫ها‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫سیستم‬ ‫تمامی‬ ‫با‬. ‫موبایل‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫پلتفرم‬SAAS SAP HANA Azure
  16. 16. VS Business CentralSAP b1 ‫سوییت‬ ‫آفیس‬ ‫از‬ ‫پشتیبانی‬ ‫خیر‬ Office 365 ‫رسان‬ ‫پیام‬ ‫و‬ ‫اجتماعی‬ ‫رسانه‬ - Outlook/Yammer CRM CRM‫با‬ ‫ای‬‫پایه‬SAP Business One CRM‫ای‬‫پایه‬ ‫و‬ ‫با‬ ‫یکپارچگی‬ ‫قابلیت‬Microsoft CRM ‫پذیری‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫باالتر‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫دشوار‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫کم‬ ‫و‬ ‫آسان‬
  17. 17. VS Business CentralSAP b1
  18. 18. •‫دستمزد‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ماژول‬ •‫شمسی‬ ‫تقویم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ساز‬ ‫فارسی‬ ‫بسته‬ •‫داری‬ ‫خزانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫چک‬ ‫ماژول‬ •‫مالی‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬–‫ایران‬ ‫ویژه‬ ‫حسابداری‬ •‫پیشرفته‬ ‫نگهداری‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعمیرات‬ ‫ماژول‬ •‫با‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫های‬ ‫ماژول‬VOIP,‫فکس‬,SMS •‫شامل‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫تکمیل‬Ticketing‫و‬ ‫صف‬ ‫مدیریت‬... •‫متنوع‬ ‫کارهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫کسب‬ ‫و‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫ویژه‬ ‫های‬ ‫افزونه‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫های‬ ‫ماژول‬‫روی‬ ‫یافته‬ERP Dynamics 365 Business Central
  19. 19. ‫شده‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫نسخه‬:‫فروش‬ ‫مسئول‬ ‫کارتابل‬ ‫نمونه‬ (‫چپ‬ ‫به‬ ‫راست‬–‫فارسی‬ ‫زبان‬-‫شمسی‬ ‫تقویم‬) Samix Persian language pack
  20. 20. ‫پرداختنی‬ ‫و‬ ‫دریافتنی‬ ‫های‬ ‫چک‬ ‫مدیریت‬ a.‫جاری‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫هر‬ ‫ازای‬ ‫به‬ ‫ای‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫چک‬ ‫برگ‬ ‫تعریف‬ ‫امکان‬ b.‫چک‬ ‫تکمیلی‬ ‫مشخصات‬ ‫ثبت‬ ‫امکان‬ i.‫مدت‬ ‫بلند‬/‫مدت‬ ‫کوتاه‬ ii.‫تضمینی‬/‫عادی‬ iii.‫ارزی‬(‫ارز‬ ‫انواع‬/ )‫ریالی‬ iv.‫غیر‬ ‫به‬ ‫واگذار‬ v.‫صندوق‬ ‫نزد‬ ‫در‬ ‫داری‬ ‫خزانه‬ ‫و‬ ‫چک‬ ‫یافته‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫ماژول‬ERP Dynamics 365 Business Central
  21. 21. ‫چک‬ ‫عادی‬ ‫تاریخ‬ ‫بر‬ ‫عالوه‬ ‫توافقی‬ ‫تاریخ‬ ‫ثبت‬ ‫امکان‬ d.‫چک‬ ‫وضعیت‬ ‫تبدیل‬ i.‫صدور‬ ii.‫ابطال‬ iii.‫وصول‬ iv.‫استرداد‬ v.‫واخواست‬
  22. 22. 2.‫صندوق‬ ‫و‬ ‫تنخواه‬ ‫مدیریت‬ a.‫صندوق‬ ‫تعریف‬ ‫امکان‬/‫گردان‬ ‫تنخواه‬ ‫هر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫تنخواه‬ b.‫صندوق‬ ‫شارژ‬ ‫امکان‬/‫تنخواه‬ c.‫صندوق‬ ‫مجدد‬ ‫شارژ‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫نقطه‬ ‫تعیین‬/‫تنخواه‬(Min Balance) d.‫صندوق‬ ‫از‬ ‫تنخواه‬ ‫صورتحساب‬ ‫اتوماتیک‬ ‫تسویه‬ ‫امکان‬/‫تنخواه‬ 3.‫نامه‬ ‫ضمانت‬ ‫و‬ ‫سفته‬ ‫مدیریت‬ a.‫نامه‬ ‫ضمانت‬ ‫و‬ ‫سفته‬ ‫مشخصات‬ ‫تعریف‬ b.‫وضعیت‬ ‫آخرین‬ ‫ثبت‬ c.‫سررسید‬ ‫کنترل‬
  23. 23. •‫دستمزد‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫توسعه‬ •‫نگهداری‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعمیرات‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫توسعه‬ •‫با‬ ‫ارتباط‬ ‫های‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫توسعه‬VOIP,‫فکس‬,SMS •‫شامل‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫تکمیل‬Ticketing‫و‬ ‫صف‬ ‫مدیریت‬... ‫روی‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫درحال‬ ‫های‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫سایر‬ERP Dynamics 365 Business Central
  24. 24. ‫الزا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬‫مات‬ ‫دارایی‬(‫دارا‬ ‫الزامات‬ ‫مطابق‬ ‫شده‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫سفارشی‬ ‫فاکتور‬ ‫نمونه‬‫یی‬) Samix Persian Report pack
  25. 25. ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬ ‫دارایی‬ ‫الزامات‬(‫افزوده‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫بر‬ ‫مالیات‬ ‫گزارش‬) Samix Persian Report pack
  26. 26. ‫ا‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬‫یران‬ ‫دارایی‬ ‫الزامات‬ ‫و‬(‫ترازنامه‬) Samix Persian Report pack
  27. 27. ‫دار‬ ‫الزامات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬‫ایی‬ (‫تراز‬4‫ستونی‬) Samix Persian Report pack
  28. 28. ‫دار‬ ‫الزامات‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫برای‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بومی‬ ‫ومالی‬ ‫حسابداری‬ ‫گزارشات‬ ‫بسته‬‫ایی‬ (‫حسابداری‬ ‫سند‬ ‫روکش‬) Samix Persian Report pack
  29. 29. ‫افزار‬ ‫نرم‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫امکانات‬NAV‫طریق‬ ‫از‬ ‫محیط‬Development environment
  30. 30. ‫در‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫افزودن‬ ‫و‬ ‫توسعه‬ ‫امکان‬NAV
  31. 31. ‫سفارشگیری‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫نمونه‬Expert System ‫الکترونیک‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫ویژه‬ ‫یافته‬ ‫توسعه‬
  32. 32. ‫سفارشگیری‬ ‫ماژول‬ ‫نمونه‬Expert System ‫الکترونیک‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫ویژه‬ ‫یافته‬ ‫توسعه‬
  33. 33. ‫نهایی‬ ‫کاربر‬ ‫توسط‬ ‫متنوع‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫گزارش‬ ‫امکانات‬

