"The Newlywed s Instruction Manual" is the perfect follow-up to Bride and Groom and a natural companion to "The Home Owner s Manual". And like these fun and informative guides, our latest offering covers all the touchy topics that accompany this uncharted territory, but with hip useful text and cute tech-y illustrations. Covering all the issues and quandaries that arise during the first year of marriage, from finances and home-buying to fights, in-laws, romance, and combining all of your belongings, "The Newlywed s Instruction Manual" makes the perfect wedding gift for that starry-eyed couple just embarking on their life together.

