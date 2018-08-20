[NEW RELEASES] The Sword in the Stone by T H White

Synnopsis :

Book. Publisher: Philomel Books. Published: 1993. 1st Edition. Comments: Red boards with black cloth spine, very good. Dust jacket, very good, very slightly rubbed. Front flap clipped. Corner cut from ffep. Signed Dennis Nolan to title page. Pages very good+. Binding sound and tight.



Author : T H White

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : T H White ( 6? )

Link Download : https://semangatlead1003.blogspot.com/?book=0399225021

