[NEW RELEASES] The Sword in the Stone by T H White

Book. Publisher: Philomel Books. Published: 1993. 1st Edition. Comments: Red boards with black cloth spine, very good. Dust jacket, very good, very slightly rubbed. Front flap clipped. Corner cut from ffep. Signed Dennis Nolan to title page. Pages very good+. Binding sound and tight.
Author : T H White
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : T H White ( 6? )
