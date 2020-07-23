Unidad 1 1.8. webinars

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Curso de Computación 1 Docente: Ing. Francisco Arias Larrea, MBA. UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS...
¡Hola! Soy Francisco Arias Pueden encontrarme en: francisco.ariasl@ug.edu.ec 2
Contenido General Unidad 1. Introducción a las TICS. Unidad 2. Herramientas para el procesamiento de texto. Unidad 3. Herr...
Unidad 1. Introducción a las TICS. 1.1. Arquitectura de un PC 1.2. Descripción de los componentes 1.3. Tipos de ordenadore...
Objetivos de aprendizaje en este capítulo Los estudiantes lograrán adquirir los siguientes conocimientos y/o habilidades. ...
Unidad 1. Interacción con creación y programas de conferencia en línea: Webinars 6
Contenido del tema 1.8 1. ¿Qué son los Webinars? 2. Característica principal 3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? 4. ...
Preguntas introductorias a los estudiantes 1. ¿Qué crees tú que es un Webinar? 2. ¿Has asistido a uno (experiencia)? 3. ¿P...
1. ¿Qué son los Webinars? Webinar es un seminario impartido en línea. Es un tipo de conferencia, taller o seminario que se...
1. ¿Qué son los Webinars? ▷ Los seminarios web o webinars han existido casi tanto tiempo como internet. ▷ Los seminarios w...
2. Característica principal ▷ La característica principal es la interactividad que se produce entre los participantes y el...
3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? ▷ La principal diferencia es que los Webcast son una conferencia en la que el ex...
3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? ▷ Mientras que los seminarios web o webinars son tradicionalmente de: a. Menor e...
3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? 14
3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? 15
4. Ventajas de un Webinar ▷ Desde tu casa. Simplemente con establecer un horario y abrir un plazo de inscripciones podrás ...
5. Desventajas de un Webinar ▷ La Interacción Presencial. A pesar de las muchas ventajas que te ofrece este tipo de Softwa...
6. ¿Qué herramientas o Programas puedes usar? ▷ Dispones de varios programas Online muy fáciles de usar y que cada uno tie...
7. ¿Cómo hacer un webinar? ▷ Los webinars se imparten a través de un servicio o programa online que permite a uno o varios...
7. ¿Cómo hacer un webinar? En esencia, los pasos básicos para hacer un buen webinar son: 1. Tener perfectamente clara la i...
Tips más específicos para hacer un Webinar 1. ¿Qué temática quiero tratar en mi webinar? 2. ¿Lo haré con o sin presentació...
Ejemplo de un Webinar 22
23
¡Gracias! ¿Alguna pregunta? 24
Presentation design This presentations uses the following typographies and colors: ▷ Titles: Raleway ▷ Body copy: Lato You...
SlidesCarnival icons are editable shapes. This means that you can: ● Resize them without losing quality. ● Change fill col...
Now you can use any emoji as an icon! And of course it resizes without losing quality and you can change the color. How? F...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad 1 1.8. webinars

28 views

Published on

Webinar para clases y conferencias en línea

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unidad 1 1.8. webinars

  1. 1. Curso de Computación 1 Docente: Ing. Francisco Arias Larrea, MBA. UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS 1.8. Interacción con creación y programas de conferencia en línea: Webinars
  2. 2. ¡Hola! Soy Francisco Arias Pueden encontrarme en: francisco.ariasl@ug.edu.ec 2
  3. 3. Contenido General Unidad 1. Introducción a las TICS. Unidad 2. Herramientas para el procesamiento de texto. Unidad 3. Herramientas para presentación dinámica de la información. Unidad 4. Herramientas para la investigación 3
  4. 4. Unidad 1. Introducción a las TICS. 1.1. Arquitectura de un PC 1.2. Descripción de los componentes 1.3. Tipos de ordenadores 1.4. Conexión de periféricos 1.5. El sistema operativo 1.6. Entorno, manejo de carpetas 1.7. Aplicaciones informáticas 1.8. Interacción con creación y programas de conferencia en línea: Webinars 1.8.1. MOOC’s de Nuevas Tecnologías en su área de conocimiento 1.9 Practicas de la Unidad 4
  5. 5. Objetivos de aprendizaje en este capítulo Los estudiantes lograrán adquirir los siguientes conocimientos y/o habilidades. 1. Definir lo que es un Webinar 2. Diferenciar un Webinar de un Webcast 3. Conocerá las principales características de la plataforma 4. Distinguirá las ventajas y desventajas de los Webinars 5. Adquirirá conocimientos generales del proceso de construcción de un Webinar 5
  6. 6. Unidad 1. Interacción con creación y programas de conferencia en línea: Webinars 6
  7. 7. Contenido del tema 1.8 1. ¿Qué son los Webinars? 2. Característica principal 3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? 4. Ventajas de un Webinar 5. Desventajas de un Webinar 6. ¿Qué herramientas o Programas puedes usar? 7. ¿Cómo hacer un webinar? 7
  8. 8. Preguntas introductorias a los estudiantes 1. ¿Qué crees tú que es un Webinar? 2. ¿Has asistido a uno (experiencia)? 3. ¿Para que crees que sirve? 8
  9. 9. 1. ¿Qué son los Webinars? Webinar es un seminario impartido en línea. Es un tipo de conferencia, taller o seminario que se transmite por Internet. 9 WEBINARS WEB SEMINARIO Es la combinación de las palabras:
  10. 10. 1. ¿Qué son los Webinars? ▷ Los seminarios web o webinars han existido casi tanto tiempo como internet. ▷ Los seminarios web suelen ser reuniones interactivas en línea, con contenido que generalmente se centra en la educación o la capacitación. 10
  11. 11. 2. Característica principal ▷ La característica principal es la interactividad que se produce entre los participantes y el conferenciante. ○ Como en cualquier evento presencial, el conferenciante está hablando en vivo a la audiencia y los asistentes pueden hacer preguntas, comentar y escuchar lo que los demás participantes tienen que decir. ○ Los proveedores de servicios para los seminarios web no solo tienen que supervisar los elementos interactivos que conforman el seminario, sino que también deben gestionar la coordinación de las señales y flujos de audio y video. 11
  12. 12. 3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? ▷ La principal diferencia es que los Webcast son una conferencia en la que el expositor es el que habla y los demás solo escuchan. ▷ La diferencia entre un webcast y un webinar es muy pequeña. En resumen, las transmisiones por Internet son útiles para diseminar información de toda la compañía a grandes audiencias. 12
  13. 13. 3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? ▷ Mientras que los seminarios web o webinars son tradicionalmente de: a. Menor escala b. Se centran en atraer a audiencias más pequeñas. c. Basadas en discusiones con encuestas y preguntas y respuestas. d. También están más enfocados en la educación y la capacitación de los asistentes, en lugar de informar y promover. 13
  14. 14. 3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? 14
  15. 15. 3. ¿En qué se diferencian de los Webcast? 15
  16. 16. 4. Ventajas de un Webinar ▷ Desde tu casa. Simplemente con establecer un horario y abrir un plazo de inscripciones podrás impartir tu seminario desde donde quieras a personas que están en diferentes lugares. ▷ Ahorro en Costes. Ahorrarás en costes de desplazamiento, alojamiento, alquiler de aulas y otros gastos que conlleva impartir una conferencia o seminario de forma presencial en un determinado sitio. ▷ Numerosas Prestaciones. Con los diferentes tipos de Softwares que te permiten realizar esto puedes hacer diferentes tipos de acciones: Compartir tu pantalla con los asistentes, gestionar permisos para que los asistentes puedan chatear entre ellos o, todo lo contrario, para que nadie vea quien más está en el Vídeo-Seminario, permitir ronda de preguntas, compartir tu cara a la vez que tu pantalla, etc. 16
  17. 17. 5. Desventajas de un Webinar ▷ La Interacción Presencial. A pesar de las muchas ventajas que te ofrece este tipo de Softwares, una de las principales desventajas es que no sabes la cara que están poniendo tus asistentes, y no sabes si se están enterando de lo que dices o no. ▷ Calidad de Audio y Vídeo. Debes estar equipado. Un buen micrófono y una gran cámara es esencial para que tus asistentes estén cómodos y no tengan problemas al verte y escucharte. ▷ Velocidad de Conexión. Aquí también entra en Juego la velocidad de conexión de cada uno de los asistentes. 17
  18. 18. 6. ¿Qué herramientas o Programas puedes usar? ▷ Dispones de varios programas Online muy fáciles de usar y que cada uno tiene diferentes ventajas: ▷ Go To Webinar: Uno de los más conocidos, quizá sea el más conocido. Fácil de usar y con numerosas utilidades. Este programa es de Pago. ▷ WebinarJam: Uno de los programas más nuevos que ha salido. Una de las cosas más destacadas es su conexión con nuestro sistema de Email Marketing para recoger los emails de los asistentes. También de Pago aunque más económica que otras plataformas. ▷ Anymeeting: Ya que los 2 anteriores eran de pago, aquí te presento este programa, que es Gratis (hasta 200 asistentes), está es su principal ventaja. 18
  19. 19. 7. ¿Cómo hacer un webinar? ▷ Los webinars se imparten a través de un servicio o programa online que permite a uno o varios asistentes transmitir video o el contenido de su monitor en vivo a otros. Normalmente también pueden grabarse y guardarse como videos para subir a Youtube o a un sitio web. ▷ Hay muchos programas que ofrecen este servicio, y aunque algunos son de paga, es perfectamente posible hacer un Webinar de calidad recurriendo sólo a las opciones gratuitas, como Hangouts de Google. 19
  20. 20. 7. ¿Cómo hacer un webinar? En esencia, los pasos básicos para hacer un buen webinar son: 1. Tener perfectamente clara la información que se va a compartir. 2. Planear si la información va a transmitirse por medio de diapositivas, pizarrones virtuales, o simplemente hablando. 3. Decidir si los asistentes van a poder mandar mensajes al momento, interactuar o simplemente serán espectadores pasivos. 4. Aprender el funcionamiento básico del programa que usaremos para impartir el webinar. 5. Generar el código de invitación para que los asistentes puedan entrar al video. 20
  21. 21. Tips más específicos para hacer un Webinar 1. ¿Qué temática quiero tratar en mi webinar? 2. ¿Lo haré con o sin presentación? 3. ¿Haré un webinar grabado o en vivo? 4. ¿Cuáles son los puntos clave que desarrollaré en el webinar? 5. ¿Qué plataforma utilizaré para impartir el webinar? 6. ¿Qué día de la semana haré el webinar? 7. ¿Qué duración tendrá el webinar? 8. ¿Cuál es el objetivo que persigo con mi webinar? Informar, educar, vender… 9. ¿Voy a promocionar algún producto o servicio cuando el acabe webinar? 10.¿Haré preguntas y respuestas cuando el webinar finalice? 11.¿Podría ayudarme alguien a realizarlo? 21
  22. 22. Ejemplo de un Webinar 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. ¡Gracias! ¿Alguna pregunta? 24
  25. 25. Presentation design This presentations uses the following typographies and colors: ▷ Titles: Raleway ▷ Body copy: Lato You can download the fonts on these pages: https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/raleway https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato ▷ Dark blue #2185c5 ▷ Light blue #7ecefd ▷ Yellow #ff9715 ▷ Magenta #f20253 ▷ Dark gray #677480 ▷ Light gray #97abbc You don’t need to keep this slide in your presentation. It’s only here to serve you as a design guide if you need to create new slides or download the fonts to edit the presentation in PowerPoint® 25
  26. 26. SlidesCarnival icons are editable shapes. This means that you can: ● Resize them without losing quality. ● Change fill color and opacity. ● Change line color, width and style. Isn’t that nice? :) Examples: 26
  27. 27. Now you can use any emoji as an icon! And of course it resizes without losing quality and you can change the color. How? Follow Google instructions https://twitter.com/googledocs/status/730087240156643328 ✋👆👉👍👤👦👧👨👩👪💃🏃 💑❤😂😉😋😒😭👶😸🐟🍒🍔 💣📌📖🔨🎃🎈🎨🏈🏰🌏🔌🔑 and many more... 😉 27

×