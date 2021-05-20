Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIAGRAMA DE RUTA CRITICA
Engineering
May. 20, 2021

Project Organizar conferencia

Taller para Project

Project Organizar conferencia

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD PREDECESOR DURACIÓN A Adquirir Equipos - 2 B Buscar conferencistas A 8 C Conseguir Salón A 4 D Definir Programación conferencia C 3 E Elaborar Presupuesto A 7 F Financiar Presupuesto D,B 9 G Girar Cheques D,B 3 H Hacer Agenda G 4 I Instalar Equipos F 7 J Juzgar Ponencias F,H 2 K KnowlegeSesion G,E 4 L Listar Conferencias E 6 M Materializar Programación I,J,K,L 5 N Notificar Participantes I,J,K,L 2 O Organizar Presentaciones M,N 3 Organizar Conferencia (Actividades)
  2. 2. DIAGRAMA DE RUTA CRITICA
  3. 3. ACTIVIDA D PREDECES OR DURACIÓN TCI TCF TLI TLF HOLGURA A - 2 0 2 0 2 0 B A 8 2 10 2 10 0 C A 4 2 6 3 7 1 D C 3 6 9 7 10 1 E A 7 2 9 13 20 11 F D,B 9 10 19 10 19 0 G D,B 3 10 13 17 20 7 H G 4 13 17 20 24 7 I F 7 19 26 19 26 0 J F,H 2 19 21 24 26 5 K G,E 4 13 17 22 26 9 L E 6 9 15 20 26 11 M I,J,K,L 5 26 31 26 31 0 N I,J,K,L 2 26 28 29 31 3 O M,N 3 31 34 31 34 0

