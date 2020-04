With each iteration of C# and .NET runtime evolution, we get more and more features. At one end it makes our lives as developers a lot easier; at the other end it leads us to a challenge: can we still write correct, modern and optimal code that uses new features. I'm going to walk you through practical examples when features don't work as expected.



In this demo-centric session, we will understand what's new in C# 8 exploring C# internals and real-world issues from production code.