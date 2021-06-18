Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• O consumo de mel por crianças é um assunto bastante controverso. • O Ministério da Saúde está preocupado com o risco de ...
Mel Cru Mel no estado original, com presença de pólen e outras impurezas. Não é pasteurizado nem filtrado. O mel é centrif...
Mel Decantado O mel no estado cru, após separado dos favos, é colocado em um decantador por alguns dias, para separar impu...
Mel Pasteurizado Após ser centrifugado e filtrado o mel passa por um processo de aquecimento e resfriamento, de acordo com...
Sobre o botulismo O botulismo é uma doença grave que provoca paralisia muscular. É causada pela colonização intestinal pel...
• O mel é um alimento consumido pelos seres humanos há milênios; • Os maiores riscos estão relacionados ao botulismo e a e...
Consumo de Mel em Crianças
Consumo de Mel em Crianças
Consumo de Mel em Crianças
Consumo de Mel em Crianças
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
53 views
Jun. 18, 2021

Consumo de Mel em Crianças

Reflexões sobre o consumo de mel

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Consumo de Mel em Crianças

  1. 1. • O consumo de mel por crianças é um assunto bastante controverso. • O Ministério da Saúde está preocupado com o risco de botulismo e outras contaminações. • A Sociedade Brasileira de Pediatria alerta sobre a possibilidade de obesidade e desmame precoce. • Os Alergologistas questionam a exposição precoce a possíveis agentes alergênicos.
  2. 2. Mel Cru Mel no estado original, com presença de pólen e outras impurezas. Não é pasteurizado nem filtrado. O mel é centrifugado mantém partículas de pólen e própolis, sendo assim um mel de altíssima qualidade e cheio de nutrientes benéficos ao organismo. Este mel não passa por nenhum processo de pasteurização e, portanto, preserva todas as propriedades sensíveis à temperatura. Não deve ser oferecido para crianças menores de 3 anos.
  3. 3. Mel Decantado O mel no estado cru, após separado dos favos, é colocado em um decantador por alguns dias, para separar impurezas de diferentes densidades. Uma torneira instalada no recipiente permite que apenas o mel do meio seja retirado, nesse caso, finíssimo e sem resíduos provenientes de favos. Esse tipo de mel não deve ser oferecido para crianças com menos de 3 anos.
  4. 4. Mel Pasteurizado Após ser centrifugado e filtrado o mel passa por um processo de aquecimento e resfriamento, de acordo com as normas de pasteurização para eliminar contaminantes e destruir microorganismos patogênicos. Esse mel pode ser consumido por crianças a partir de 1 ano.
  5. 5. Sobre o botulismo O botulismo é uma doença grave que provoca paralisia muscular. É causada pela colonização intestinal pelo Clostridium botulinum que produz a toxina responsável pelos sintomas. O mel adquirido sem passar pelos devidos processos de centrifugação, filtração e pasteurização pode conter esta bactéria.
  6. 6. • O mel é um alimento consumido pelos seres humanos há milênios; • Os maiores riscos estão relacionados ao botulismo e a exposição a alérgenos; • O processo de centrifugação e filtração elimina a maioria dos agentes que podem provocar alergia; • O processo de pasteurização reduz a possibilidade de toxina botulínica.

×