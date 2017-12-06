Read Download Supporting Teachers As Learners: A Guide for Mentors and Coaches in Early Care and Education (Marcy Whitebook ) PDF Online PDF Free

Strengthen your mentoring skills Mentoring is a key strategy for supporting educators at any stage in their careers--and for improving teacher practice. This guide is an effective, activity-based way to reflect on, practice, and sharpen your skills as a mentor, coach, or technical assistance provider, and it can be adapted to a wide variety of early care and education settings. Supporting Teachers as Learners: A Guide for Mentors and Coaches in Early Care and Education includes activities and worksheets for hands-on learning and addresses: The variety of mentoring programs operating today Understanding adult learning and development Building strong mentor-protege relationships and appreciating and understanding differences Skills and strategies for effective mentoring Mentors as leaders and learners.

