Read Daily Handwriting Traditional Manuscript | eBooks Textbooks
Paperback. Pub Date: 2000 Pages: 112 Publisher: Evan-Moor Corp. Daily Handwriting Practice Traditional Manuscript is more Within last just a Handwriting book; it is a learning tool that helps Developing young Minds practice basic skills in an Interesting and unique way. For example. as students learn to clearly write. The pizza is divided into fourths. they are reinforcing their understanding of fractions and ordinal numbers. Students write letters. words. and sentences about a variety of content-area topics appropriate for the primary classroom. Monday through Thursday. the weekly subjects for writing exercises include nutrition. our solar system. pets. and vehicles. On Friday. a full-page exercise draws the topic to a close by reviewing what was learned earlier that week. This book is a useful and effective teaching tool because each letter is introduced and practiced befo...

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  2. 2. Book details Author : Evan-Moor Educational Publishers Pages : 112 pages Publisher : Evan Moor Educational Publishers 2000-01-15 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1557997535 ISBN-13 : 9781557997531
×