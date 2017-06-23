The future of energy global insights - june 2017 lr

The Future of Energy Insights from Mul0ple Expert Discussions Bangkok | 23 July 2017 The world’s leading open foresigh...
Looking Forwards Organisa0ons increasingly want to iden0fy and understand both the an0cipated and unexpected changes so...
Future Agenda The Future Agenda is the world’s largest open foresight program that accesses mul0ple views of the next d...
Future Agenda in Numbers The ﬁrst Future Agenda programme engaged a wide range of views in 25 countries. Future Agenda ...
The World in 2025 This is a summary of what we heard about the future energy from mul0ple voices around the world – on ...
The Future of Energy In discussions on each con0nent, we iden0ﬁed drivers of change for the world of energy across four ...
This Document The insights in this document are designed to be used as the core s0mulus for a workshop that explores fut...
Macro ShiPs Driving Energy Demand
Growing PopulaSons By 2050 we may add another 2bn people to the planet, most in places least able to accommodate them. ...
Living Longer The global popula0on adds another 2 billion people but it is rapidly ageing: a child born next year will...
Working Longer People are having to work for longer to support longer re0rements. Flexible working prac0ces and polici...
Rising Youth Unemployment With unemployment rates over 50% in some na0ons, access to work is a rising barrier. Especial...
EducaSon RevoluSon Broader access to improved educa0on acts as a major catalyst for empowerment, sustained economic gro...
Increasing UrbanisaSon By 2050 over 70% of people will live in a city. The growth of mega-ci0es is crea0ng a new wave o...
Access to Transport The widespread need for individuals to travel short distances becomes a key feature of urban desig...
Key Resource Constraints Economic, physical and poli0cal shortages of key resources increase and drive increasing tensio...
True Value of Water As water stress impacts 40% of the world, we have to pay the true value for this resource. In a more...
Planetary Nexuses More eco-friendly opportuni0es, and trade-oﬀs, on energy supply and use emerge from considering the n...
Increasing Energy Demand As countries grow economically so does their energy consump0on. Energy demand per capita rise w...
Fossil Fuels Dominance With gas growing faster than oil, fossil fuels remain the dominant source of energy powering the ...
ShiPing Power and Inﬂuence The centre of gravity of economic power con0nues shi]ing eastwards, back to where it was 200...
China’s Extending Inﬂuence China is opening up and wants the natural privileges a leading economy might expect: A big ...
China as Asia’s Voice Despite growth of other ASEAN na0ons, China remains the clear economic leader in the region – be...
Declining Government Inﬂuence Na0onal governments’ ability to lead change comes under greater pressure from both above...
Declining Energy Intensity As major growth regions invest in lower-carbon supply op0ons and priori0se energy eﬃciency, w...
Energy Eﬃciency – The Invisible Fuel The cheapest and cleanest form of energy is the energy we don’t use. Adop0on of eﬀe...
Energy Security Faced with both increasing na0onalism and rising tension between key energy suppliers, more high energy...
Support for Paris With a few excep0ons, global support for implemen0ng the Paris COP Agreement drives faster and greate...
AdaptaSon to Climate Change While mi0ga0on of climate change remains at the fore for some countries, for more adapta0on...
Infrastructure Deﬁcit Infrastructure again becomes a source of compe00ve advantage. Emerging economies invest in new ra...
Millennial Mindsets Established businesses struggle to adapt to an alterna0ve set of values and aspira0ons. Adap0ng to ...
Technology Changing the Industry
Everything Connected Over 1 trillion sensors are connected to mul0ple networks: everything that can beneﬁt from a conne...
Industry 4.0 Smart factories use cyber-physical systems that share data and cooperate with each other with excep0onal le...
The Rise of Machines The growth in the intelligence and capabili0es of machines presents both a threat and an opportuni...
Machine Learning Taking Control With the rise of AI and autonomous compu0ng, machine learning is increasingly put in co...
Falling Cost of Solar The consistent decline in the cost of solar PV modules over 0me follows a 20% reduc0on for every ...
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough The promise of intrinsically safe, clean and limitless energy comes true. The ITER programm...
Energy Storage Storage, and par0cularly electricity storage, is the missing piece in the renewables jigsaw. If solved,...
High Performance Ba]eries Major improvements in improvement in energy density for lithium-ion and lithium-air baHeries ...
Successful CCS A]er years of research, full scale carbon capture and storage systems ﬁnally prove their worth at unsubsi...
HVDC Transmission Advances in high voltage DC transmission create the lower-cost / lower-loss power super highway. Long ...
Space Based Solar Some accelerate investment in the key technologies that will enable the deployment of space based sola...
Autonomous Vehicles The shi] to fully autonomous transport is an evolu0on via truck platoons on highways and small urb...
Smart Grids Pervasive smart meters, smart appliances and dynamic pricing drive a reengineering of the electricity supply...
Rise of the Micro-Actors We see a blurring of energy consumers and producers – to ‘prosumers’ who do both: A move to mul...
Data Ownership Individuals recognize the value of their digital shadows, privacy agents curate clients’ data sets while...
PotenSal DisrupSons to Consider
Instability, Conﬂict and Event Risk There is an end to the equilibrium with increasing regional vola0lity and instabilit...
Flooded CiSes The vast majority of our ci0es are not prepared for ﬂooding. Many districts and households can no longer...
More Self Insurance As more weird weather becomes the norm, insurance companies withdraw cover from vulnerable loca0ons....
Air Quality As more experience asthma and other breathing diﬃcul0es, urban air quality becomes a visible issue and the ...
Last Mile Grid ConnecSvity Private / public collabora0ons give another 100m people in India access to electricity via c...
Universal Basic Income Following successful trails, the adop0on of universal basic income is embraced by many growing ec...
Inﬂuence of Key CiSes Ci0es are more important than countries and increasingly inﬂuen0al. O]en centres for innova0on, t...
Spliang of the EU Driven by the decreasing global inﬂuence of the Euro, the EU splits into two. A Northern Deutschmark ...
Growing Cyber Terrorism The energy system becomes an increasingly popular target for hackers and cyber terrorists. Perv...
Leapfrogging to Leaders Some emerging economies do more that catch up. As with mobile telecoms, they adopt new energy sy...
Greater Female Inﬂuence As more women lead companies and governments, the nature of energy supply and the sector itsel...
Future Role of the US Although the US Federal Government seeks to delay progress on the switch to renewables, US states...
G20 Energy Subsidies Decades of G20 subsidy for alterna0ve energy systems come to an end. Greater compe00on is driven by...
Banning of Diesel Led by key ci0es such as Paris, Mexico City and Athens, the mayors of the worlds largest urban distri...
The End of IP Intellectual property is increasingly seen as a barrier to collabora0on, and rapid technology change. Mor...
Eco-CivilisaSon Over the past 40 years China has grown apace, mostly without concern for long-term environmental impact...
Oﬀ-Grid People living oﬀ-grid, by inequality or choice, can exacerbate societal division or improve privacy, health an...
AcceleraSng Displacement Climate change, conﬂict, resource shortages, inequality and poli0cal elites unable to change a...
The Changing Business Environment
ShiP in The Investment Landscape As renewable / storage technologies become cost compe00ve we see a sustained shi] in i...
Energy Price VolaSlity More vola0lity of energy prices produces greater cost, increased project 0meframes and wider skil...
Changing Energy Risk Proﬁle The impact of natural disasters, wider acceptance of the need to avoid a warmer world and in...
Hydro Revival In response to rising CO2 and pollu0on as well as associated health concerns, China will con0nue to inﬂue...
Nuclear Growth More see nuclear energy as a signiﬁcant piece of the core future energy mix – driven by slower than nee...
Distributed Energy Supply Key developing economies invest heavily in lower-carbon, distributed energy with integrated s...
Increasing Value of Data As organisa0ons try to retain as much informa0on about their customers as possible, data becom...
MulSnaSonal Indians The global inﬂuence of Indian companies grows as innova0ve, low-cost, mass scale solu0ons gain trac0...
Big Business Deﬁnes the Future Large mul0na0onal energy consumers deﬁne the future energy mix. 100% renewable energy be...
Circular Economy Growth There is widespread applica0on of processes focused on keeping resources in use for as long as p...
Full Cost Increasing transparency of society’s reliance on nature, intensify requirements for business to pay the true...
Companies with Purpose As trust in ‘business’ declines, structures and prac0ces of large corpora0ons are under scru0ny...
Human Touch As service provision and consump0on becomes ever more digital, automated and algorithmic, those brands tha...
OrganisaSon 3.0 New forms of ﬂaHer, project-based, collabora0ve, virtual, informal organisa0ons dominate - enabled by ...
The Talent Challenge As the global workforce becomes more mobile, organisa0ons struggle to aHract and retain top talent...
Digital Money Cash con0nues to be gradually replaced by digital money, providing consumers with more convenience and c...
Dynamic Pricing The algorithms of Amazon and Uber cross over to aﬀect more businesses, from energy use to parking. Rea...
Standards Driving Trade Most interna0onal regula0on is progressively aimed at freeing up trade and making it simpler an...
OpSmising Last Mile Delivery Seamless, integrated and shared last-mile delivery replaces ineﬃcient compe00on and duplic...
AcceleraSng EV Share of Market Leading OEMs see that, by 2030, around 3 in 10 new vehicles being sold globally are EVs....
Access Not Ownership The growth of leasing, car sharing, pooling and on-demand travel is driven by innova0ve business mo...
Peak Car (in US and EU) The distance travelled by car and the number of vehicles on the roads in the EU and the US has p...
Second GeneraSon Biofuels With the food vs. fuel challenge of 1st gen biofuels evident, the shi] to 2nd gen accelerates....
Speed to Scale Greater global connec0vity, growing consumer wealth and broader reach all combine to accelerate the 0me...
The Real Sharing Economy Increasing collabora0on drives organisa0ons to reconﬁgure based on social networks and impact....
Deeper CollaboraSon Partnerships shi] to become more dynamic, long-term, democra0sed, mul0-party collabora0ons. Compe0...
USING THIS MATERIAL These are informed views from around the world. Some will have greater poten0al impact than others. ...
Future Agenda 84 Brook Street London W1K 5EH +44 203 0088 141 futureagenda.org The world’s leading open foresight pr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The future of energy global insights - june 2017 lr

9 views

Published on

XXX

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The future of energy global insights - june 2017 lr

  1. 1. The Future of Energy Insights from Mul0ple Expert Discussions Bangkok | 23 July 2017 The world’s leading open foresight program
  2. 2. Looking Forwards Organisa0ons increasingly want to iden0fy and understand both the an0cipated and unexpected changes so that they can be beHer prepared for the future.
  3. 3. Future Agenda The Future Agenda is the world’s largest open foresight program that accesses mul0ple views of the next decade so that we can all be beHer informed and s0mulate innova0on.
  4. 4. Future Agenda in Numbers The ﬁrst Future Agenda programme engaged a wide range of views in 25 countries. Future Agenda 2.0 doubled the face-to-face interac0on and signiﬁcantly raised online sharing, debate and discussion. Future Agenda 1.0 1 HOST 16 TOPICS 25 COUNTRIES 50 WORKSHOPS 1500 ORGANISATIONS Future Agenda 2.0 50 HOSTS 24 TOPICS 35 COUNTRIES 120 WORKSHOPS 5000 ORGANISATIONS
  5. 5. The World in 2025 This is a summary of what we heard about the future energy from mul0ple voices around the world – on how it is changing, what is driving the change, where will be the impacts and how they may evolve over the next decade.
  6. 6. The Future of Energy In discussions on each con0nent, we iden0ﬁed drivers of change for the world of energy across four broad themes – macro shi]s, technology changes, poten0al disrup0ons and changes in business. All have major poten0al impact. Technology Change Macro Shi]s Changes in Business Poten0al Disrup0ons
  7. 7. This Document The insights in this document are designed to be used as the core s0mulus for a workshop that explores future possibili0es, iden0ﬁes the areas of greatest poten0al change and the details speciﬁc impacts and their implica0ons.
  8. 8. Macro ShiPs Driving Energy Demand
  9. 9. Growing PopulaSons By 2050 we may add another 2bn people to the planet, most in places least able to accommodate them. While some regions face declining birth rates, most maintain current levels and experience major popula0on growth.
  10. 10. Living Longer The global popula0on adds another 2 billion people but it is rapidly ageing: a child born next year will live 6 months longer than one born today. While migra0on helps to rebalance, increasing dependency ra0os challenge many.
  11. 11. Working Longer People are having to work for longer to support longer re0rements. Flexible working prac0ces and policies are emerging, but some employers con0nue to remain ambivalent about older workers.
  12. 12. Rising Youth Unemployment With unemployment rates over 50% in some na0ons, access to work is a rising barrier. Especially across North Africa, the Middle East and southern Europe, a lost genera0on of 100m young people fails to gain from global growth.
  13. 13. EducaSon RevoluSon Broader access to improved educa0on acts as a major catalyst for empowerment, sustained economic growth, overcoming inequality and reducing conﬂict. A digital educa0on system levels the global playing ﬁeld.
  14. 14. Increasing UrbanisaSon By 2050 over 70% of people will live in a city. The growth of mega-ci0es is crea0ng a new wave of urbanisa0on. Such mass urbanisa0on increasingly requires a rethink about how we plan, design and use ci0es.
  15. 15. Access to Transport The widespread need for individuals to travel short distances becomes a key feature of urban design and regenera0on. Planners use transport infrastructure to inﬂuence social change and lower carbon living.
  16. 16. Key Resource Constraints Economic, physical and poli0cal shortages of key resources increase and drive increasing tension between and within countries. As we exceed the Earth’s natural thresholds, food and water receive as much focus as oil and gas.
  17. 17. True Value of Water As water stress impacts 40% of the world, we have to pay the true value for this resource. In a more water-conscious world, the cost of water is recognised, footprints are measured and companies reduce consump0on.
  18. 18. Planetary Nexuses More eco-friendly opportuni0es, and trade-oﬀs, on energy supply and use emerge from considering the nexuses of core resources such as food, water, energy and land with a growing popula0on. Water Food Land Energy
  19. 19. Increasing Energy Demand As countries grow economically so does their energy consump0on. Energy demand per capita rise with GDP un0l the point where enough is enough – but that point varies signiﬁcantly by region and leveling oﬀ early is the ambi0on for all.
  20. 20. Fossil Fuels Dominance With gas growing faster than oil, fossil fuels remain the dominant source of energy powering the global economy, providing around 60% of the growth in energy and s0ll accoun0ng for almost 80% of total energy supply in 2035.
  21. 21. ShiPing Power and Inﬂuence The centre of gravity of economic power con0nues shi]ing eastwards, back to where it was 2000 years ago. Recent superpowers seek to moderate the pace of change but the reali0es of popula0on and resource are immoveable.
  22. 22. China’s Extending Inﬂuence China is opening up and wants the natural privileges a leading economy might expect: A big say over global rules of ﬁnance and trade are increasingly linked to taking the lead on key issues such as climate change.
  23. 23. China as Asia’s Voice Despite growth of other ASEAN na0ons, China remains the clear economic leader in the region – becoming more inﬂuen0al as the primary source of capital and the voice of Asia on the world stage.
  24. 24. Declining Government Inﬂuence Na0onal governments’ ability to lead change comes under greater pressure from both above and below - mul0na0onal organisa0ons increasingly set the rules while ci0zens trust and support local and network based ac0ons.
  25. 25. Declining Energy Intensity As major growth regions invest in lower-carbon supply op0ons and priori0se energy eﬃciency, we see an associated decline in energy intensity in the economy – achieving reduc0ons of up to 10% over the next decade.
  26. 26. Energy Eﬃciency – The Invisible Fuel The cheapest and cleanest form of energy is the energy we don’t use. Adop0on of eﬀec0ve energy eﬃciency measures and careful management of energy demand will play a key role in crea0ng a clean, low cost energy future.
  27. 27. Energy Security Faced with both increasing na0onalism and rising tension between key energy suppliers, more high energy consump0on countries seek to ensure 100% energy security - even if it comes at a price.
  28. 28. Support for Paris With a few excep0ons, global support for implemen0ng the Paris COP Agreement drives faster and greater mi0ga0on. The threats of poten0al 3C and 4C of global warming s0r ac0vity to achieve a credible 2C target.
  29. 29. AdaptaSon to Climate Change While mi0ga0on of climate change remains at the fore for some countries, for more adapta0on to the impacts of 3C and 4C of global warming start to take priority. Resilience planning and regulatory change accelerate.
  30. 30. Infrastructure Deﬁcit Infrastructure again becomes a source of compe00ve advantage. Emerging economies invest in new railroads and highways for more eﬀec0ve movement of people and goods, while developed na0ons suﬀer from poor legacy.
  31. 31. Millennial Mindsets Established businesses struggle to adapt to an alterna0ve set of values and aspira0ons. Adap0ng to a more ﬂexible, transient workforce forces many to seek to reinvent the employer / employee contract.
  32. 32. Technology Changing the Industry
  33. 33. Everything Connected Over 1 trillion sensors are connected to mul0ple networks: everything that can beneﬁt from a connec0on has one. We deliver 10,000x more data 100x more eﬀec0vely but are concerned about the security of the informa0on that ﬂows.
  34. 34. Industry 4.0 Smart factories use cyber-physical systems that share data and cooperate with each other with excep0onal levels of produc0vity and quality. By 2030 manufacturers go from idea to product in a frac0on of the 0me today.
  35. 35. The Rise of Machines The growth in the intelligence and capabili0es of machines presents both a threat and an opportunity: Greater AI and automa0on free up 0me, but also threaten jobs - both low skilled and managerial / administra0ve roles.
  36. 36. Machine Learning Taking Control With the rise of AI and autonomous compu0ng, machine learning is increasingly put in control of managing our energy systems – quickly realizing eﬃciency savings of around 50% in some sectors.
  37. 37. Falling Cost of Solar The consistent decline in the cost of solar PV modules over 0me follows a 20% reduc0on for every doubling of produc0on. At 2c per kWh, solar takes oﬀ to become the world’s leading energy source with two decades.
  38. 38. Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough The promise of intrinsically safe, clean and limitless energy comes true. The ITER programme delivers maximum power ahead of its 2035 target, spurring the roll-out of Nuclear Fusion across partner na0ons.
  39. 39. Energy Storage Storage, and par0cularly electricity storage, is the missing piece in the renewables jigsaw. If solved, it can enable truly distributed solar energy as well as accelerate the electriﬁca0on of the transport industry.
  40. 40. High Performance Ba]eries Major improvements in improvement in energy density for lithium-ion and lithium-air baHeries all open the door to longer las0ng, smaller baHeries - and so accelerate the shi] to renewables.
  41. 41. Successful CCS A]er years of research, full scale carbon capture and storage systems ﬁnally prove their worth at unsubsidized industrial scale: Investment in CCS as an interim solu0on for the transi0on to renewables increases signiﬁcantly.
  42. 42. HVDC Transmission Advances in high voltage DC transmission create the lower-cost / lower-loss power super highway. Long distance transmission changes supply dynamics and supports concentrated solar power and massive oﬀ-shore wind farms.
  43. 43. Space Based Solar Some accelerate investment in the key technologies that will enable the deployment of space based solar energy systems. New funding mechanisms, energy sharing partnerships and regional alliances come to the fore.
  44. 44. Autonomous Vehicles The shi] to fully autonomous transport is an evolu0on via truck platoons on highways and small urban delivery pods. Logis0cs organisa0ons create the network and test the technologies for the revolu0onary driverless experience.
  45. 45. Smart Grids Pervasive smart meters, smart appliances and dynamic pricing drive a reengineering of the electricity supply sector. Mul0ple fully inter-connected energy systems reduce waste, increase reliability and improve resilience.
  46. 46. Rise of the Micro-Actors We see a blurring of energy consumers and producers – to ‘prosumers’ who do both: A move to mul0ple micro-actors working individually and collec0vely - supported by new technological developments, including storage.
  47. 47. Data Ownership Individuals recognize the value of their digital shadows, privacy agents curate clients’ data sets while personal data stores give us transparent control of our informa0on: We retain more ownership of our data and opt to share it.
  48. 48. PotenSal DisrupSons to Consider
  49. 49. Instability, Conﬂict and Event Risk There is an end to the equilibrium with increasing regional vola0lity and instability. Power, migrants and trade move to those states best able to build adap0ve capacity, func0onal redundancy and resist protec0onist pressures.
  50. 50. Flooded CiSes The vast majority of our ci0es are not prepared for ﬂooding. Many districts and households can no longer get ﬂood insurance and are in jeopardy. Many of the world’s major popula0on centres face regular ﬂoods.
  51. 51. More Self Insurance As more weird weather becomes the norm, insurance companies withdraw cover from vulnerable loca0ons. Communi0es respond by self-insuring for major risk and replicate the approaches taken by many oil majors.
  52. 52. Air Quality As more experience asthma and other breathing diﬃcul0es, urban air quality becomes a visible issue and the major catalyst for change – in transport policy, in energy supply and in city design.
  53. 53. Last Mile Grid ConnecSvity Private / public collabora0ons give another 100m people in India access to electricity via connec0on to the grid - but 250m people con0nue to use wood, diesel and kerosene to cook and light their homes.
  54. 54. Universal Basic Income Following successful trails, the adop0on of universal basic income is embraced by many growing economies. All ci0zens receiving a regular income enables many to access the growth ladder and is a protec0on from automa0on.
  55. 55. Inﬂuence of Key CiSes Ci0es are more important than countries and increasingly inﬂuen0al. O]en centres for innova0on, their reach stretches far beyond the conﬁnes of na0onal boundaries as they posi0on themselves as centres of excellence.
  56. 56. Spliang of the EU Driven by the decreasing global inﬂuence of the Euro, the EU splits into two. A Northern Deutschmark zone powers ahead leaving southern na0ons seeking independent collabora0on rather than falling behind.
  57. 57. Growing Cyber Terrorism The energy system becomes an increasingly popular target for hackers and cyber terrorists. Pervasive connec0vity and weak security provide increasingly open back doors for sustained denial of service.
  58. 58. Leapfrogging to Leaders Some emerging economies do more that catch up. As with mobile telecoms, they adopt new energy systems early, leapfrogging the West with some rapidly becoming leaders in low-cost services to a growing middle class.
  59. 59. Greater Female Inﬂuence As more women lead companies and governments, the nature of energy supply and the sector itself may change. We see new priori0es, more eﬀec0ve approaches and diﬀerent areas of focus all coming to the fore.
  60. 60. Future Role of the US Although the US Federal Government seeks to delay progress on the switch to renewables, US states, ci0es and companies con0nue independently. US energy innova0on seeks to keep pace with the rest of the world.
  61. 61. G20 Energy Subsidies Decades of G20 subsidy for alterna0ve energy systems come to an end. Greater compe00on is driven by more transparent pricing, global investment and socio-poli0cal advocacy.
  62. 62. Banning of Diesel Led by key ci0es such as Paris, Mexico City and Athens, the mayors of the worlds largest urban districts proac0vely ban diesel cars from 2025. Na0onal governments follow suit oﬀering subsidies for EV alterna0ves.
  63. 63. The End of IP Intellectual property is increasingly seen as a barrier to collabora0on, and rapid technology change. More companies share IP or don’t ﬁle patents in order to accelerate shi]s in key sectors.
  64. 64. Eco-CivilisaSon Over the past 40 years China has grown apace, mostly without concern for long-term environmental impacts. However, now faced with major challenges, sustainable development is at the fore and driving global change.
  65. 65. Oﬀ-Grid People living oﬀ-grid, by inequality or choice, can exacerbate societal division or improve privacy, health and wellbeing. Either way, doing so provides fer0le ground for innova0on.
  66. 66. AcceleraSng Displacement Climate change, conﬂict, resource shortages, inequality and poli0cal elites unable to change all trigger unprecedented migra0on to the North. Over the next 50 years, as many as 1 billion people could be on the move.
  67. 67. The Changing Business Environment
  68. 68. ShiP in The Investment Landscape As renewable / storage technologies become cost compe00ve we see a sustained shi] in investment sen0ment towards cleaner energy solu0ons. Developing countries’ investments con0nue to surpass those of the West.
  69. 69. Energy Price VolaSlity More vola0lity of energy prices produces greater cost, increased project 0meframes and wider skills gaps. This makes a ‘guessing game’ of long-term economics for energy providers which, in turn, makes it diﬃcult for users to develop reliable plans.
  70. 70. Changing Energy Risk Proﬁle The impact of natural disasters, wider acceptance of the need to avoid a warmer world and increased risk of cyber-crime to our infrastructure all lead to a deeper understanding of the risk proﬁle of diﬀerent energy solu0ons.
  71. 71. Hydro Revival In response to rising CO2 and pollu0on as well as associated health concerns, China will con0nue to inﬂuence the funding and willingness to build large-scale hydro solu0ons, especially in the developing world.
  72. 72. Nuclear Growth More see nuclear energy as a signiﬁcant piece of the core future energy mix – driven by slower than needed transi0on away from fossil fuels. But many are unprepared with regard to skills, policy and public debate.
  73. 73. Distributed Energy Supply Key developing economies invest heavily in lower-carbon, distributed energy with integrated storage to deliver more reliable and aﬀordable power. This is supported by beHer market pricing and smarter subsidies.
  74. 74. Increasing Value of Data As organisa0ons try to retain as much informa0on about their customers as possible, data becomes a currency with a value and a price. It therefore requires a marketplace where anything that is informa0on is represented.
  75. 75. MulSnaSonal Indians The global inﬂuence of Indian companies grows as innova0ve, low-cost, mass scale solu0ons gain trac0on. From a strong IT base, mul0na0onal Indian companies have impact across healthcare, energy, transport and media.
  76. 76. Big Business Deﬁnes the Future Large mul0na0onal energy consumers deﬁne the future energy mix. 100% renewable energy becomes the norm for key sectors and spurs development ahead of government and energy suppliers’ expecta0ons
  77. 77. Circular Economy Growth There is widespread applica0on of processes focused on keeping resources in use for as long as possible - extrac0ng the maximum value from them while in use, then recovering and reusing materials at the end of each service life.
  78. 78. Full Cost Increasing transparency of society’s reliance on nature, intensify requirements for business to pay the true cost of the resources provided by ‘natural capital’ and so compensate for their nega0ve impact on society.
  79. 79. Companies with Purpose As trust in ‘business’ declines, structures and prac0ces of large corpora0ons are under scru0ny. Businesses come under greater pressure to improve social and environmental performance - achieving both purpose and proﬁt.
  80. 80. Human Touch As service provision and consump0on becomes ever more digital, automated and algorithmic, those brands that can oﬀer more emo0onal engagement and human-to-human contact become increasingly aHrac0ve.
  81. 81. OrganisaSon 3.0 New forms of ﬂaHer, project-based, collabora0ve, virtual, informal organisa0ons dominate - enabled by technology and a mobile workforce. As such the nature of work and the role of the organisa0on blurs.
  82. 82. The Talent Challenge As the global workforce becomes more mobile, organisa0ons struggle to aHract and retain top talent. Governments seek to provide ci0zens with the relevant educa0on that will allow economies to thrive.
  83. 83. Digital Money Cash con0nues to be gradually replaced by digital money, providing consumers with more convenience and choice – and organisa0ons with lower cost transac0ons. Wider adop0on enables new oﬀers to proliferate.
  84. 84. Dynamic Pricing The algorithms of Amazon and Uber cross over to aﬀect more businesses, from energy use to parking. Real-0me transparency allows beHer purchasing at the same 0me as margins and yields are automa0cally enhanced.
  85. 85. Standards Driving Trade Most interna0onal regula0on is progressively aimed at freeing up trade and making it simpler and less bureaucra0c – but there are a number of agreements and standards that some are seeing as increasingly constraining.
  86. 86. OpSmising Last Mile Delivery Seamless, integrated and shared last-mile delivery replaces ineﬃcient compe00on and duplica0on of goods distribu0on. Greater eﬃciency in moving things is as important as moving people and a focus for innova0on.
  87. 87. AcceleraSng EV Share of Market Leading OEMs see that, by 2030, around 3 in 10 new vehicles being sold globally are EVs. This view has changed from 1 in 10 twelve months ago. The most probable lead markets are seen to be US, China and Europe.
  88. 88. Access Not Ownership The growth of leasing, car sharing, pooling and on-demand travel is driven by innova0ve business models, disrup0ve start-ups and more ﬂexible mobility solu0ons. Vehicle ownership declines signiﬁcantly, especially in urban areas.
  89. 89. Peak Car (in US and EU) The distance travelled by car and the number of vehicles on the roads in the EU and the US has passed its maximum. Although the total number of vehicles in the world doubles from 2010 to 2030, the growth is all in other regions.
  90. 90. Second GeneraSon Biofuels With the food vs. fuel challenge of 1st gen biofuels evident, the shi] to 2nd gen accelerates. The 10% transport mix mandate spreads globally as cellulosic bioethanol and advanced biodiesels become compe00ve around 2020.
  91. 91. Speed to Scale Greater global connec0vity, growing consumer wealth and broader reach all combine to accelerate the 0me to 1bn customers and a $10bn valua0on for start-ups and new corporate ventures alike.
  92. 92. The Real Sharing Economy Increasing collabora0on drives organisa0ons to reconﬁgure based on social networks and impact. Real sharing enterprises, not driven by proﬁts, seek to share resources, knowledge, and decision-making responsibili0es.
  93. 93. Deeper CollaboraSon Partnerships shi] to become more dynamic, long-term, democra0sed, mul0-party collabora0ons. Compe0tor alliances and public par0cipa0on drive regulators to create new legal frameworks for open, empathe0c collabora0on.
  94. 94. USING THIS MATERIAL These are informed views from around the world. Some will have greater poten0al impact than others. The challenge is to work out how, where and with what implica0ons to your strategy and underlying assump0ons
  95. 95. Future Agenda 84 Brook Street London W1K 5EH +44 203 0088 141 futureagenda.org The world’s leading open foresight program What do you think? Join In | Add your views into the mix www.futureagenda.org

×