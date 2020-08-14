Future Risk: 12 Key Issues for Insurance in the Next Decade

The insurance sector is facing major change - from both within and outside. What will be the major shifts over the next decade that have greatest impact? As part of the World in 2030 project, this is an initial view of 12 major trends that will influence insurance globally - looking across data shifts, market trends and in-sector innovations.



What do you think? Which will have greatest impact? Will it be automatic insurance? or N=1 personalisation?



Let us know your views and we can include them in an updated foresight in the next month or so.



Get in touch via douglas.jones@futureagenda.org



For more on The World in 2030 see: https://www.futureagenda.org/the-world-in-2030/

