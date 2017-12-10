Programaciones 6 10-12-17

LIGA MUNICIPAL DE FUTBOL AFICIONADO Trofeo : Patronato Municipal de Deportes Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el dí...
FUTBOL 7 : RELACION DE PARTIDOS Y CAMPOS - ARBITRAJES Partidos a celebrar los días 6 a 10 de diciembre CAMPO CIUDAD DEPORT...
LIGA MUNICIPAL DE FÚTBOL A 7 Trofeo : PATRONATO MUNICIPAL DE DEPORTES Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 2 de ...
2ª Categoría Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 2 de diciembre 4 7 LE BEAUTE BY LETI DISCO BAR TARARI 5 2 MUSK...
3ª Categoría Grupo A Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 2 de diciembre 1 6 LA PLACETA BAR KARMA 4 6 URBAN TMT ...
3ª Categoría Grupo B Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 2 de diciembre 5 2 PEESE F.C. WORLD TEAM 3 0 RESTAURAN...
FUTBOL 11 Y 7 HORARIO DE LA REUNIÓN DEL 11 DICIEMBRE A LAS 20:00 HORAS FUTBOL 11 A LAS 20:10 HORAS 1ª CATEGORIA A LAS 20:2...
  1. 1. LIGA MUNICIPAL DE FUTBOL AFICIONADO Trofeo : Patronato Municipal de Deportes Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 3 de diciembre Jornada 6ª 03/12/2017 TALLERES SAMPIETRO P.A.L./LEVITEC 4 3 CHIAS C.F. ELECTRICIDAD SIERRA 1 0 ALBERO ALTO Descansa A A CLASIFICACION Puntos J. G. E. P. GF GC DG MGF MGC CHIAS C.F. 12 5 4 0 1 7 5 2 1,40 1,00 TALLERES SAMPIETRO 10 5 3 1 1 14 10 4 2,80 2,00 P.A.L./LEVITEC 9 5 3 0 2 13 8 5 2,60 1,60 ELECTRICIDAD SIERRA 4 5 1 1 3 9 10 -1 1,80 2,00 ALBERO ALTO 0 4 0 0 4 4 14 -10 1,00 3,50 Trofeo FUNDACION ALCORAZ, equipo máximo goleador: TALLERES SAMPIETRO Trofeo equipacionesonline.com, equipo menos goleado: CHIAS C.F. Trofeo BAR D’JORGETE, a la regularidad: ALBERO ALTO F.C.. Trofeo PELUQUERIA MARTIN, a la deportividad: P.A.L./LEVITEC Trofeo PEÑA LOS 30, jugador máximo goleador: USE SARSA, Javier (P.A.L./LEVITEC) Acuerdos del Comité de Competición NO SE PROGRAMAN PARTIDOS EN ESTA COMPETICION
  2. 2. FUTBOL 7 : RELACION DE PARTIDOS Y CAMPOS - ARBITRAJES Partidos a celebrar los días 6 a 10 de diciembre CAMPO CIUDAD DEPORTIVA Nº 1 Miércoles 06 10:00 RESTAURANTE FONTAO REST.ANTILLON/PUB LONDONER 06 11:00 PEÑA LOS 30 JUVENTUD F.C. 06 12:00 KIA AUTOMOTOR HUESCA CALÉ CANDOLIAS Viernes 08 12:00 BAR TAPEO MACHETE CITY 08 13:00 SAN MIGUEL/LA IGUANA U.D. MONTMESA Martes 12 21:00 LE BEAUTE BY LETI LA NOVA VIDAH LOS PARTIDOS PROGRAMADOS NO PODRÁN SER APLAZADOS
  3. 3. LIGA MUNICIPAL DE FÚTBOL A 7 Trofeo : PATRONATO MUNICIPAL DE DEPORTES Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 2 de diciembre 1ª Categoría 2 8 SCHLAKE TEMETO CALÉ CANDOLIAS A A WILSTERMAN Descansa 2 1 KIA AUTOMOTOR HUESCA RESTAURANTE FONTAO A P PEÑA LOS 30 JUVENTUD F.C. 1 1 BAR ATO REST.ANTILLON/PUB LONDONER A P PUES PON/PELUQUERIA PELOPE AA.AA. SAN VIATOR A P HUESJAM REFORMAS FRABE CLASIFICACION Puntos J. G. E. P. GF GC DG MGF MGC WILSTERMAN 27 10 9 0 1 40 16 24 4,00 1,60 CALÉ CANDOLIAS 22 9 7 1 1 41 20 21 4,56 2,22 SCHLAKE TEMETO 17 11 5 2 4 25 27 -2 2,27 2,45 REFORMAS FRABE 15 9 5 0 4 19 19 0 2,11 2,11 AA.AA. SAN VIATOR 15 9 5 0 4 22 26 -4 2,44 2,89 RESTAURANTE FONTAO 13 8 4 1 3 27 16 11 3,38 2,00 PUES PON/PELUQUERIA PELOPE 13 8 4 1 3 28 20 8 3,50 2,50 REST.ANTILLON/PUB LONDONER 12 8 3 3 2 17 11 6 2,13 1,38 KIA AUTOMOTOR HUESCA 12 9 4 0 5 30 28 2 3,33 3,11 HUESJAM 11 8 3 2 3 20 17 3 2,50 2,13 BAR ATO 8 9 2 2 5 20 29 -9 2,22 3,22 JUVENTUD F.C. 3 9 1 0 8 12 40 -28 1,33 4,44 PEÑA LOS 30 0 9 0 0 9 8 40 -32 0,89 4,44 Acuerdos del Comité de Competición AMONESTACIONES 1ª PUYUELO MARTINEZ, German (nº 4 Kia Automotor Huesca) y VALENTIN NICUSOR, Dimitrescu (nº 3 de Restaurante Fontao) Partidos a celebrar los días 6 a 10 de diciembre CAMPO CIUDAD DEPORTIVA Nº 1 Miércoles 06 10:00 RESTAURANTE FONTAO REST.ANTILLON/PUB LONDONER 06 11:00 PEÑA LOS 30 JUVENTUD F.C. 06 12:00 KIA AUTOMOTOR HUESCA CALÉ CANDOLIAS
  4. 4. 2ª Categoría Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 2 de diciembre 4 7 LE BEAUTE BY LETI DISCO BAR TARARI 5 2 MUSKIZKO AMAIKA FLUCHOS/CALZADOS ALMI 6 1 SUMINISTROS BERAL U.D. MONTMESA 10 3 LOS SANTOS F.C. RACING QUICENA A A Descansa PALACINO DESIGNER 3 2 SAN MIGUEL/LA IGUANA AITOR-TILLA DE SAN MIGUEL 1 2 SPORT BOIS LA NOVA VIDAH CLASIFICACION Puntos J. G. E. P. GF GC DG MGF MGC SUMINISTROS BERAL 30 11 10 0 1 40 14 26 3,64 1,27 DISCO BAR TARARI 24 9 8 0 1 43 20 23 4,78 2,22 LE BEAUTE BY LETI 18 9 6 0 3 30 19 11 3,33 2,11 SPORT BOIS 18 11 6 0 5 32 27 5 2,91 2,45 LA NOVA VIDAH 18 8 6 0 2 22 17 5 2,75 2,13 MUSKIZKO AMAIKA 18 11 6 0 5 24 21 3 2,18 1,91 PALACINO DESIGNER 16 10 5 1 4 33 20 13 3,30 2,00 LOS SANTOS F.C. 16 10 5 1 4 29 16 13 2,90 1,60 U.D. MONTMESA 9 8 3 0 5 17 34 -17 2,13 4,25 AITOR-TILLA DE SAN MIGUEL 7 10 2 1 7 16 35 -19 1,60 3,50 RACING QUICENA 7 11 2 1 8 27 47 -20 2,45 4,27 SAN MIGUEL/LA IGUANA 6 9 2 0 7 12 24 -12 1,33 2,67 FLUCHOS/CALZADOS ALMI 2 11 0 2 9 12 43 -31 1,09 3,91 Acuerdos del Comité de Competición AMONESTACIONES 1ª CABRERO MARCA, José A. (nº 17 de Fluchos/Calzados Almi) y SBAI, Chakib (nº 16 de U.D. Montmesa) Partidos a celebrar los días 6 a 10 de diciembre CAMPO CIUDAD DEPORTIVA Nº 1 Viernes 08 13:00 SAN MIGUEL/LA IGUANA U.D. MONTMESA Martes 12 21:00 LE BEAUTE BY LETI LA NOVA VIDAH
  5. 5. 3ª Categoría Grupo A Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 2 de diciembre 1 6 LA PLACETA BAR KARMA 4 6 URBAN TMT LA GIARA 1 8 F.C. OSCAUTO/SONIDO 54 LOS GYSPGYS TRUE 8 4 ATHLETICO CHIBLUCO CHIQUITRONCOS 0 5 JUVENTUD UNIDA SCUADRA D’SASTRE 0 3 C.D. PIDGEY CLIMETEL 0 2 LA PEÑADA LAS VEGAS CLASIFICACION Puntos J. G. E. P. GF GC DG MGF MGC CLIMETEL 31 12 10 1 1 52 23 29 4,33 1,92 BAR KARMA 28 12 9 1 2 53 28 25 4,42 2,33 LOS GYSPGYS TRUE 27 12 9 0 3 45 27 18 3,75 2,25 TMT LA GIARA 23 12 7 2 3 48 30 18 4,00 2,50 SCUADRA D’SASTRE 21 12 7 0 5 36 27 9 3,00 2,25 CHIQUITRONCOS 21 12 7 0 5 36 39 -3 3,00 3,25 URBAN 17 12 5 2 5 28 36 -8 2,33 3,00 LA PLACETA 12 11 4 0 7 47 45 2 4,27 4,09 LAS VEGAS 12 12 2 6 4 31 44 -13 2,58 3,67 JUVENTUD UNIDA 11 12 3 2 7 25 42 -17 2,08 3,50 F.C. OSCAUTO/SONIDO 54 10 12 3 1 8 38 53 -15 3,17 4,42 C.D. PIDGEY 9 12 2 3 7 28 37 -9 2,33 3,08 ATHLETICO CHIBLUCO 8 12 2 2 8 45 62 -17 3,75 5,17 LA PEÑADA 8 11 2 2 7 21 40 -19 1,91 3,64 Acuerdos del Comité de Competición EXPULSIONES ARELLANO JIMENEZ, Cristian (nº 69 Bar Karma), 2 partidos oficiales por agresión a un contrario AMONESTACIONES 1ª DIALLO, Alhousseynou (nº 12 de La Placeta); FUMANAL MALO, Miguel (nº 10 de Bar Karma) 2ª JODAR TERCERO, Christian (nº 29 de Bar Karma) NO SE PROGRAMAN PARTIDOS EN ESTA CATGEGORIA
  6. 6. 3ª Categoría Grupo B Resultados de los encuentros celebrados el día 2 de diciembre 5 2 PEESE F.C. WORLD TEAM 3 0 RESTAURANTE BAR ALVARO THUNDERCATS 2 4 BLASCO F.C. BLUE BOYS F.C. 2 3 AQUILES BAR TAPEO 5 5 MACHETE CITY KOREA F.C. 0 2 PELUQUERIA S MARTIN ESFINTER DE MILAN CLASIFICACION Puntos J. G. E. P. GF GC DG MGF MGC PEESE F.C. 33 11 11 0 0 63 10 53 5,73 0,91 RESTAURANTE BAR ALVARO 30 11 10 0 1 36 8 28 3,27 0,73 THUNDERCATS 25 11 8 1 2 45 27 18 4,09 2,45 AQUILES 21 11 7 0 4 56 26 30 5,09 2,36 BAR TAPEO 20 10 6 2 2 53 21 32 5,30 2,10 BLUE BOYS F.C. 17 11 5 2 4 35 21 14 3,18 1,91 BLASCO F.C. 13 11 4 1 6 22 38 -16 2,00 3,45 WORLD TEAM 11 11 3 2 6 38 39 -1 3,45 3,55 MACHETE CITY 8 10 2 2 6 25 41 -16 2,50 4,10 ESFINTER DE MILAN 6 11 2 0 9 8 57 -49 0,73 5,18 KOREA F.C. 5 11 1 2 8 20 46 -26 1,82 4,18 PELUQUERIA S MARTIN 0 11 0 0 11 12 79 -67 1,09 7,18 Acuerdos del Comité de Competición AMONESTACIONES 1ª PEREZ MARTINEZ, David (nº 2 de Esfinter de Milan) Partidos a celebrar los días 6 a 10 de diciembre CAMPO CIUDAD DEPORTIVA Nº 1 Viernes 08 12:00 BAR TAPEO MACHETE CITY
  7. 7. FUTBOL 11 Y 7 HORARIO DE LA REUNIÓN DEL 11 DICIEMBRE A LAS 20:00 HORAS FUTBOL 11 A LAS 20:10 HORAS 1ª CATEGORIA A LAS 20:20 HORAS 2ª CATEGORIA A LAS 20:30 HORAS 3ª CATEGORIA G-A Lugar : PABELLÓN DEL PARQUE (Entrada por acceso a piscina cubierta)

