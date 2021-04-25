Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Service Repair Manual Models 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: COMPACT TRACK LOADER Model: 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER YYZ Configuration: 259B3 Comp...
Illustration 1 g00903455 1. Remove the fittings and connectors (1). 2. Remove speed sensing valve (2). Illustration 2 g009...
Illustration 3 g00903461 Illustration 4 g00903467 4. Remove seat (4). 5. Note the orientation of spring (5). 6. Remove O-r...
Personal injury can result from being struck by parts propelled by a released spring force. Make sure to wear all necessar...
14. Remove O-ring seal (10) from plug (8). Illustration 8 g01178122 15. Use Tooling (A) to measure the distance from the s...
Illustration 10 g00904930 19. Remove O-ring seal (17) from cover (16). Illustration 11 g00904933 20. Use Tooling (B) to re...
Personal injury can result from being struck by parts propelled by a released spring force. Make sure to wear all necessar...
Illustration 15 g01178123 30. Remove caps (27). 31. Remove connectors (28). 32. Remove fitting (29). 33. Remove adapter (3...
Illustration 17 g01178125 37. Remove connector (33). 38. Remove caps (34). 39. Remove fittings (35). Illustration 18 g0090...
Illustration 19 g01178127 42. Remove bolts (38) from cover (39). Illustration 20 g00973868 43. Use a suitable lifting devi...
Illustration 22 g01178131 45. Remove plug (41) and the O-ring seal. Illustration 23 g01178132 46. Remove slotted pin (42)....
Illustration 25 g01178135 50. Remove bearing assemblies (45) and (46). 51. Remove swashplate (47). Illustration 26 g011781...
Illustration 28 g00973870 Illustration 29 g00905448 Personal injury can result from being struck by parts propelled by a r...
Illustration 30 g00905648 58. Remove bearing races (56) from pins (57). Illustration 31 g00905650 59. Remove O-ring seal (...
Illustration 33 g00973871 62. Use Tooling (H) to remove seal (61). Illustration 34 g00905582 63. Use Tooling (B) to remove...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Illustration 36 g00973872 65. Use Tooling (J) to remove retaining ring (64). Illustration 37 g00973873 66. Use a suitable ...
Illustration 39 g00906511 68. Remove actuator (67). Illustration 40 g00906515 69. Remove seal (68). 70. Remove liner (69)....
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: COMPACT TRACK LOADER Model: 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER YYZ Configuration: 259B3 Comp...
Illustration 1 g00906515 1. Install liner (69). 2. Install seal (68). Illustration 2 g00906511 3. Install actuator (67). I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Automotive
17 views
Apr. 25, 2021

Caterpillar Cat 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER (Prefix YYZ) Service Repair Manual (YYZ00001 and up)





This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theCATERPILLAR CAT 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER (PREFIX YYZ), this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.CATERPILLAR CAT 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER (PREFIX YYZ) Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Models Cover:
259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IND Engine
Service Repair Manual Covers:
Disassembly and Assembly
Testing and Adjusting
Troubleshooting
Systems Operation
Torque Specifications
Specifications
Schematic
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveCATERPILLAR CAT 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER (PREFIX YYZ) Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Caterpillar Cat 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER (Prefix YYZ) Service Repair Manual (YYZ00001 and up)

  1. 1. Service Repair Manual Models 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER
  2. 2. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: COMPACT TRACK LOADER Model: 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER YYZ Configuration: 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IND Engine Disassembly and Assembly 259B3 Compact Track Loader, 247B3 and 257B3 Multi Terrain Loaders and 216B3, 226B3, 236B3, 242B3 and 252B3 Skid Steer Loaders Power Train Media Number -UENR0251-07 Publication Date -01/07/2018 Date Updated -11/07/2018 i02358306 Piston Pump (Hydrostatic) - Disassemble SMCS - 5070-015-H7 Disassembly Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 9U-7289 Ruler 1 B 1P-1861 Retaining Ring Pliers 1 C 138-7576 Link Brackets 2 D 8T-4956 Bolts (M12 - 1.75 - 35 MM) 2 E 8T-4223 Hard Washers (13.5 - 25.5 - 3 MM THK) 2 F 1P-0510 Driver Gp 1 G 1P-1854 Retaining Ring Pliers 1 H 1U-7600 Slide Hammer Puller Gp 1 J 1P-1860 Retaining Ring Pliers 1 K 8H-0663 Bearing Puller Gp 1 Start By: a. Remove the piston pump. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Piston Pump - Remove". Note: The following procedure is intended for cleaning purposes only. 1/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  3. 3. Illustration 1 g00903455 1. Remove the fittings and connectors (1). 2. Remove speed sensing valve (2). Illustration 2 g00903457 Personal injury can result from being struck by parts propelled by a released spring force. Make sure to wear all necessary protective equipment. Follow the recommended procedure and use all recommended tooling to release the spring force. 3. Remove cover (3) and the spring for the crossover relief valve. 2/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  4. 4. Illustration 3 g00903461 Illustration 4 g00903467 4. Remove seat (4). 5. Note the orientation of spring (5). 6. Remove O-ring seal (6) from cover (3). 7. Remove back up ring (7) from cover (3). 8. Repeat Step 3 through Step 7 for the other covers. Illustration 5 g00903500 3/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  5. 5. Personal injury can result from being struck by parts propelled by a released spring force. Make sure to wear all necessary protective equipment. Follow the recommended procedure and use all recommended tooling to release the spring force. 9. Remove plug (8) for the charge relief valve. Illustration 6 g00903502 Illustration 7 g00903503 10. Remove seat (9). 11. Remove shims (12). 12. Remove spring (13). 13. Remove seal (11) from plug (8). 4/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  6. 6. 14. Remove O-ring seal (10) from plug (8). Illustration 8 g01178122 15. Use Tooling (A) to measure the distance from the stud to the nut. Record the distance for assembly purposes. Illustration 9 g00904929 16. Remove screws (14). 17. Remove nut (15). 18. Remove cover (16). 5/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  7. 7. Illustration 10 g00904930 19. Remove O-ring seal (17) from cover (16). Illustration 11 g00904933 20. Use Tooling (B) to remove retaining ring (18). Remove actuator assembly (19). Illustration 12 g00905018 21. Remove O-ring seal (20) from actuator assembly (19). Illustration 13 g01054368 6/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  8. 8. Personal injury can result from being struck by parts propelled by a released spring force. Make sure to wear all necessary protective equipment. Follow the recommended procedure and use all recommended tooling to release the spring force. Illustration 14 g01054370 Note: Keepers (21) must be marked for assembly. Do not mix keepers (21). The keepers are not interchangeable. 22. Place actuator assembly (19) in a suitable press. 23. Remove keepers (21). 24. Remove shaft (26). 25. Remove spring retainer (22). 26. Remove spring (23). 27. Remove spring retainer (24). 28. Remove spacer (25). 29. Repeat Step 15 through Step 28 for the other cover. 7/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  9. 9. Illustration 15 g01178123 30. Remove caps (27). 31. Remove connectors (28). 32. Remove fitting (29). 33. Remove adapter (30). Illustration 16 g00905035 Note: Mark the location of the notch in stud (31) by making a corresponding mark on the housing for installation purposes. 34. Use Tooling (A) to measure the distance from stud (31) to nut (32). Record the distance for assembly purposes. 35. Remove stud (31) and nut (32). 36. Repeat Step 34 and Step 35 for the other stud. 8/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  10. 10. Illustration 17 g01178125 37. Remove connector (33). 38. Remove caps (34). 39. Remove fittings (35). Illustration 18 g00905224 40. Use Tooling (A) to measure the distance from studs (36) to nuts (37). Record the distance for assembly purposes. 41. Remove studs (36) and nuts (37). 9/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  11. 11. Illustration 19 g01178127 42. Remove bolts (38) from cover (39). Illustration 20 g00973868 43. Use a suitable lifting device, Tooling (C), Tooling (D), and Tooling (E) to raise the piston pump housing. Illustration 21 g01178130 Note: Mark the port plates for assembly. Port plates are not interchangeable. 44. Remove port plate (40). 10/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 I... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  12. 12. Illustration 22 g01178131 45. Remove plug (41) and the O-ring seal. Illustration 23 g01178132 46. Remove slotted pin (42). 47. Repeat Step 45 and Step 46 for the other side. Illustration 24 g01178133 48. Remove the rotating assembly and swashplate (43). 49. Remove linkage (44). 11/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 I... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  13. 13. Illustration 25 g01178135 50. Remove bearing assemblies (45) and (46). 51. Remove swashplate (47). Illustration 26 g01178137 Note: Mark the reaction plate assembly and the barrel. 52. Remove reaction plate assembly (48) from barrel (49). Illustration 27 g00905445 53. Remove the retainer and shims (51) from barrel (50). 12/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 I... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  14. 14. Illustration 28 g00973870 Illustration 29 g00905448 Personal injury can result from being struck by parts propelled by a released spring force. Make sure to wear all necessary protective equipment. Follow the recommended procedure and use all recommended tooling to release the spring force. 54. Place barrel (50) in a suitable press. 55. Use Tooling (F) and Tooling (G) to remove retaining ring (52) and spring (55). 56. Remove washer (54). 57. Remove pins (53). 13/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 I... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  15. 15. Illustration 30 g00905648 58. Remove bearing races (56) from pins (57). Illustration 31 g00905650 59. Remove O-ring seal (58). 60. Inspect dowel (59) for damage. Illustration 32 g00905577 61. Use Tooling (B) to remove retaining ring (60). 14/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 I... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  16. 16. Illustration 33 g00973871 62. Use Tooling (H) to remove seal (61). Illustration 34 g00905582 63. Use Tooling (B) to remove retaining ring (62). Illustration 35 g00905653 64. Remove shaft (63). 15/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 I... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  17. 17. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  18. 18. Illustration 36 g00973872 65. Use Tooling (J) to remove retaining ring (64). Illustration 37 g00973873 66. Use a suitable press and Tooling (K) to remove bearing (65). Illustration 38 g00906134 67. Remove bearing (66). 16/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 I... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  19. 19. Illustration 39 g00906511 68. Remove actuator (67). Illustration 40 g00906515 69. Remove seal (68). 70. Remove liner (69). 71. Repeat Step 42 through Step 70 for the other end of the piston pump. Copyright 1993 - 2019 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Thu Nov 7 09:18:08 UTC+0800 2019 17/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 I... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  20. 20. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: COMPACT TRACK LOADER Model: 259B3 COMPACT TRACK LOADER YYZ Configuration: 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IND Engine Disassembly and Assembly 259B3 Compact Track Loader, 247B3 and 257B3 Multi Terrain Loaders and 216B3, 226B3, 236B3, 242B3 and 252B3 Skid Steer Loaders Power Train Media Number -UENR0251-07 Publication Date -01/07/2018 Date Updated -11/07/2018 i02362815 Piston Pump (Hydrostatic) - Assemble SMCS - 5070-016-H7 Assembly Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 9U-7289 Ruler 1 B 1P-1861 Retaining Ring Pliers 1 F 1P-0510 Driver Gp 1 G 1P-1854 Retaining Ring Pliers 1 J 1P-1860 Retaining Ring Pliers 1 K 8H-0663 Bearing Puller Gp 1 L 2P-8301 Seal Guide 1 M 6V-2055 Grease 1 N 1U-6395 Grease 1 P 9S-3263 Thread Lock Compound 1 1/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  21. 21. Illustration 1 g00906515 1. Install liner (69). 2. Install seal (68). Illustration 2 g00906511 3. Install actuator (67). Illustration 3 g00906134 4. Install bearing (66). 2/17 259B3 Compact Track Loader YYZ00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C3.4 IN... 2019/11/7 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...

×