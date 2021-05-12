Successfully reported this slideshow.
Link Product / Engine Product Market Product Engine MAXXUM® CVT 115 North America F4DFE4134*B005 MAXXUM® CVT 125 North Ame...
Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10...
[23.314] Drive shaft.......................................................................... 23.2 Front axle system .......
[35.322] Regulated/Low pressure system ................................................... 35.6 [35.204] Remote control va...
[55.015] Engine control system.............................................................. 55.3 [55.301] Alternator........
INTRODUCTION 47938724 19/10/2015 1
INTRODUCTION Foreword - Important notice regarding equipment servicing All repair and maintenance work listed in this manu...
INTRODUCTION Foreword - How to use and navigate through this manual This manual has been produced by a new technical infor...
INTRODUCTION Manual content This manual is divided into Sections. Each Section is then divided into Chapters. Contents pag...
INTRODUCTION 61 - Metering system X 62 - Pressing - Bale formation X 63 - Chemical applicators X 64 - Chopping X 66 - Thre...
SERVICE MANUAL Engine MAXXUM® 115 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 115 , MAXXUM® 125 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 125 , MAXXUM® 135 ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Disconnect MAXXUM® 115 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 115 NA MAXXUM® 125 Multicontrolle...
Engine - Engine and crankcase All vehicles 1. WARNING Crushing hazard! The wheels on this vehicle are very heavy. Al- ways...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 5. 1. Disconnect the radar electrical connector (if equipped). 2. Remove the radar (if equip...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 9. Detach the fuse box. A. Remove the retaining nuts. B. Detach the wiring harnesses from th...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 13. Disconnect the starter motor electrical connectors. BAIL14TR00884AB 13 14. 1. Disconnect...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 17. Disconnect the heater supply hose from the rear of the cylinder head. BAIL12APH145AVA 17...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 21. Disconnect the steering pipes. NOTE: Mark the pipes to aid installation. BAIL14TR00940AB...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 25. Remove the aftercooler left-hand hose. BAIL14TR00945AB 25 26. 1. Detach the electrical c...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 29. Disconnect the differential lock supply pipe. BAIL14TR00949AB 29 30. 1. Disconnect the i...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 33. • Disconnect the air intake temperature (IAT) sensor electrical connector. • Detach the ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 37. 1. Detach the wiring harness from the clips. 2. Disconnect the in-line electrical connec...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 41. Remove the front wheel drive shaft guard. BAIL14TR00965AB 41 42. Disconnect the front wh...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 45. 1. Remove the circlip (1). 2. Slide the front wheel drive shaft sleeve (2). BAIL13TR0169...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 49. Remove the engine to transmission lower outer retain- ing bolts. BAIL14TR00969AB 49 50. ...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 53. Install the tractor splitting stand 380003352 alignment bar to the front part of the spl...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 57. Remove the engine to transmission right-hand side retaining bolts. BAIL13TR00797AB 57 58...
Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Connect MAXXUM® 115 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 115 NA MAXXUM® 125 Multicontroller N...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 5. 1. Install the engine to transmission right-hand side retaining bolts. 2. Torque to 285-3...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 9. Remove the tractor splitting stand 380003352 align- ment bar from the front part of the s...
Engine - Engine and crankcase 14. 1. Install the engine to transmission lower outer re- taining bolts. 2. Torque to 285-31...
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for theCASE IH MAXXUM 115 MULTICONTROLLER TIER 4B (FINAL) TRACTOR, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.CASE IH MAXXUM 115 MULTICONTROLLER TIER 4B (FINAL) TRACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.

Service Repair Manual Covers:
Introduction
Engine
Clutch
Transmission
Four Wheel Drive System
Front Axle System
Rear Axle System
Power Take Off
Brakes and Controls
Hydraulic System
Hitches, Drawbars, and Implement Coupling
Frames and Ballasting
Steering
Wheels
Cab Climate Control
Electrical System
Platform, Cab, Bodywork, and Decals
Special Tool Index
File Format: PDF
Compatible: All Versions of Windows & Mac
Language: English
Requirements: Adobe PDF Reader

NO waiting, Buy from responsible seller and get INSTANT DOWNLOAD, Without wasting your hard-owned money on uncertainty or surprise! All pages are is great to haveCASE IH MAXXUM 115 MULTICONTROLLER TIER 4B (FINAL) TRACTOR Service Repair Workshop Manual.

Thanks for visiting!

  1. 1. MAXXUM® 115/MAXXUM® 115Multicontroller/MAXXUM® CVT115 MAXXUM® 125/MAXXUM® 125Multicontroller/MAXXUM® CVT125 MAXXUM® 135/MAXXUM® 135Multicontroller/MAXXUM® CVT135 MAXXUM® 145/MAXXUM® 145Multicontroller/MAXXUM® CVT145 MAXXUM® 150/MAXXUM® 150Multicontroller Tier 4B (final) Tractor Part number 47938724 1st edition English October 2015 SERVICE MANUAL Printed in U.S.A. © 2015 CNH Industrial Osterreich GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Case IH is a trademark registered in the United States and many other countries, owned by or licensed to CNH Industrial N.V., its subsidiaries or affiliates.
  2. 2. SERVICE MANUAL MAXXUM® 115 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 115 , MAXXUM® 125 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 125 , MAXXUM® 135 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 135 , MAXXUM® 145 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 145 , MAXXUM® 150 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 150 , MAXXUM® CVT 115 , MAXXUM® CVT 125 , MAXXUM® CVT 135 , MAXXUM® CVT 145 47938724 19/10/2015 EN
  3. 3. Link Product / Engine Product Market Product Engine MAXXUM® CVT 115 North America F4DFE4134*B005 MAXXUM® CVT 125 North America F4DFE4133*B007 MAXXUM® CVT 135 North America F4DFE4132*B005 MAXXUM® CVT 145 North America F4DFE4131*B007 MAXXUM® 115 North America F4DFE4134*B006 MAXXUM® 115 Multicontroller North America F4DFE4134*B006 MAXXUM® 125 North America F4DFE4133*B008 MAXXUM® 125 Multicontroller North America F4DFE4133*B008 MAXXUM® 135 North America F4DFE4132*B006 MAXXUM® 135 Multicontroller North America F4DFE4132*B006 MAXXUM® 145 North America F4DFE4131*B008 MAXXUM® 145 Multicontroller North America F4DFE4131*B008 MAXXUM® 150 North America F4DFE6132*B007 MAXXUM® 150 Multicontroller North America F4DFE6132*B007 47938724 19/10/2015
  4. 4. Contents INTRODUCTION Engine....................................................................................... 10 [10.001] Engine and crankcase ............................................................. 10.1 [10.216] Fuel tanks .......................................................................... 10.2 [10.202] Air cleaners and lines .............................................................. 10.3 [10.254] Intake and exhaust manifolds and muffler ......................................... 10.4 [10.500] Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) exhaust treatment ........................... 10.5 [10.400] Engine cooling system ............................................................. 10.6 [10.414] Fan and drive ...................................................................... 10.7 [10.310] Aftercooler.......................................................................... 10.8 [10.304] Engine lubrication system.......................................................... 10.9 Clutch ....................................................................................... 18 [18.112] Slip clutch or flywheel damper ..................................................... 18.1 Transmission.............................................................................. 21 [21.111] Semi-Powershift transmission ...................................................... 21.1 [21.133] Semi-Powershift transmission external controls ................................... 21.2 [21.103] Semi-Powershift transmission lubrication system.................................. 21.3 [21.152] Semi-Powershift transmission internal components ............................... 21.4 [21.504] Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ........................................ 21.5 [21.505] Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) external controls...................... 21.6 [21.506] Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) lubrication system .................... 21.7 [21.507] Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) internal components.................. 21.8 [21.160] Creeper ............................................................................ 21.9 [21.166] Overdrive......................................................................... 21.10 Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) system .................................................. 23 [23.202] Electro-hydraulic control ........................................................... 23.1 47938724 19/10/2015
  5. 5. [23.314] Drive shaft.......................................................................... 23.2 Front axle system ....................................................................... 25 [25.100] Powered front axle ................................................................. 25.1 [25.102] Front bevel gear set and differential ............................................... 25.2 [25.108] Final drive hub, steering knuckles, and shafts ..................................... 25.3 [25.122] Axle suspension control............................................................ 25.4 Rear axle system........................................................................ 27 [27.100] Powered rear axle.................................................................. 27.1 [27.106] Rear bevel gear set and differential................................................ 27.2 [27.120] Planetary and final drives .......................................................... 27.3 Power Take-Off (PTO)................................................................. 31 [31.104] Rear electro-hydraulic control...................................................... 31.1 [31.114] Two-speed rear Power Take-Off (PTO) ............................................ 31.2 [31.116] Three-speed rear Power Take-Off (PTO) .......................................... 31.3 [31.142] Front Power Take-Off (PTO) control ............................................... 31.4 [31.146] Front Power Take-Off (PTO) ....................................................... 31.5 Brakes and controls .................................................................... 33 [33.202] Hydraulic service brakes ........................................................... 33.1 [33.110] Parking brake or parking lock ...................................................... 33.2 [33.220] Trailer brake hydraulic control...................................................... 33.3 [33.224] Trailer brake pneumatic control .................................................... 33.4 [33.204] Front axle brake.................................................................... 33.5 Hydraulic systems....................................................................... 35 [35.000] Hydraulic systems.................................................................. 35.1 [35.300] Reservoir, cooler, and filters........................................................ 35.2 [35.104] Fixed displacement pump.......................................................... 35.3 [35.106] Variable displacement pump ....................................................... 35.4 [35.105] Charge pump....................................................................... 35.5 47938724 19/10/2015
  6. 6. [35.322] Regulated/Low pressure system ................................................... 35.6 [35.204] Remote control valves ............................................................. 35.7 [35.220] Auxiliary hydraulic pump ........................................................... 35.8 [35.114] Three-point hitch control valve ..................................................... 35.9 [35.116] Three-point hitch cylinder ........................................................ 35.10 [35.160] Front hitch controls and lines .................................................... 35.11 Hitches, drawbars, and implement couplings.................................. 37 [37.120] Rear three-point hitch linkage...................................................... 37.1 Frames and ballasting ................................................................. 39 [39.100] Frame .............................................................................. 39.1 Steering..................................................................................... 41 [41.101] Steering control .................................................................... 41.1 [41.106] Tie rods............................................................................. 41.2 [41.200] Hydraulic control components...................................................... 41.3 [41.206] Pump ............................................................................... 41.4 [41.216] Cylinders ........................................................................... 41.5 [41.432] Autoguidance steering ............................................................. 41.6 Wheels...................................................................................... 44 [44.511] Front wheels........................................................................ 44.1 [44.520] Rear wheels........................................................................ 44.2 Cab climate control ..................................................................... 50 [50.100] Heating ............................................................................. 50.1 [50.104] Ventilation .......................................................................... 50.2 [50.200] Air conditioning..................................................................... 50.3 Electrical systems....................................................................... 55 [55.000] Electrical system ................................................................... 55.1 [55.100] Harnesses and connectors......................................................... 55.2 47938724 19/10/2015
  7. 7. [55.015] Engine control system.............................................................. 55.3 [55.301] Alternator........................................................................... 55.4 [55.302] Battery.............................................................................. 55.5 [55.014] Engine intake and exhaust system................................................. 55.6 [55.988] Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) electrical system ............................ 55.7 [55.640] Electronic modules ................................................................. 55.8 [55.024] Transmission control system....................................................... 55.9 [55.020] Transmission speed sensors..................................................... 55.10 [55.021] Transmission pressure sensors .................................................. 55.11 [55.022] Transmission temperature sensors .............................................. 55.12 [55.023] Transmission position sensors ................................................... 55.13 [55.048] Rear Power Take-Off (PTO) control system ..................................... 55.14 [55.031] Parking brake electrical system .................................................. 55.15 [55.512] Cab controls...................................................................... 55.16 [55.035] Remote control valve electric control ............................................ 55.17 [55.051] Cab Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) controls................. 55.18 [55.050] Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) control system............... 55.19 [55.047] Steering control system .......................................................... 55.20 [55.130] Rear three-point hitch electronic control system ................................. 55.21 [55.911] Global Positioning System (GPS) ................................................ 55.22 [55.405] External lighting switches and relays ............................................ 55.23 [55.510] Cab or platform harnesses and connectors...................................... 55.24 [55.408] Warning indicators, alarms, and instruments .................................... 55.25 [55.DTC] FAULT CODES.................................................................. 55.26 Platform, cab, bodywork, and decals............................................. 90 [90.150] Cab................................................................................. 90.1 [90.100] Engine hood and panels ........................................................... 90.2 47938724 19/10/2015
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION 47938724 19/10/2015 1
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION Foreword - Important notice regarding equipment servicing All repair and maintenance work listed in this manual must be carried out only by qualified dealership personnel, strictly complying with the instructions given, and using, whenever possible, the special tools. Anyone who performs repair and maintenance operations without complying with the procedures provided herein shall be responsible for any subsequent damages. The manufacturer and all the organizations of its distribution chain, including - without limitation - national, regional, or local dealers, reject any responsibility for damages caused by parts and/or components not approved by the manu- facturer, including those used for the servicing or repair of the product manufactured or marketed by the manufacturer. In any case, no warranty is given or attributed on the product manufactured or marketed by the manufacturer in case of damages caused by parts and/or components not approved by the manufacturer. The manufacturer reserves the right to make improvements in design and changes in specifications at any time without notice and without incurring any obligation to install them on units previously sold. Specifications, descriptions, and illustrative material herein are as accurate as known at time of publication but are subject to change without notice. In case of questions, refer to your CASE IH Sales and Service Networks. 47938724 19/10/2015 3
  10. 10. INTRODUCTION Foreword - How to use and navigate through this manual This manual has been produced by a new technical information system. This new system is designed to deliver technical information electronically through web delivery (eTIM), DVD, and paper manuals. A coding system called SAP has been developed to link the technical information to other Product Support functions, e.g., Warranty. Technical information is written to support the maintenance and service of the functions or systems on a customer's machine. When a customer has a concern on their machine it is usually because a function or system on their ma- chine is not working at all, is not working efficiently, or is not responding correctly to their commands. When you refer to the technical information in this manual to resolve that customer's concern, you will find all the information classified using the SAP coding, according to the functions or systems on that machine. Once you have located the technical information for that function or system, you will then find all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, compo- nents, assemblies, and sub assemblies for that function or system. You will also find all the types of information that have been written for that function or system: the technical data (specifications), the functional data (how it works), the diagnostic data (fault codes and troubleshooting), and the service data (remove, install adjust, etc.). By integrating SAP coding into technical information, you will be able to search and retrieve just the right piece of technical information you need to resolve that customer's concern on his machine. This is made possible by attaching 3 categories to each piece of technical information during the authoring process. The first category is the Location, the second category is the Information Type and the third category is the Product: • LOCATION - the component or function on the machine, that the piece of technical information is going to describe (e.g., Fuel tank). • INFORMATION TYPE - the piece of technical information that has been written for a particular component or func- tion on the machine (e.g., Capacity would be a type of Technical Data describing the amount of fuel held by the fuel tank). • PRODUCT - the model for which the piece of technical information is written. Every piece of technical information will have those three categories attached to it. You will be able to use any combi- nation of those categories to find the right piece of technical information you need to resolve that customer's concern on their machine. That information could be: • the procedure for how to remove the cylinder head • a table of specifications for a hydraulic pump • a fault code • a troubleshooting table • a special tool 47938724 19/10/2015 4
  11. 11. INTRODUCTION Manual content This manual is divided into Sections. Each Section is then divided into Chapters. Contents pages are included at the beginning of the manual, then inside every Section and inside every Chapter. An alphabetical Index is included at the end of each Chapter. Page number references are included for every piece of technical information listed in the Chapter Contents or Chapter Index. Each Chapter is divided into four Information types: • Technical Data (specifications) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components, assemblies or sub-assemblies. • Functional Data (how it works) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components, assemblies or sub-assemblies. • Diagnostic Data (fault codes, electrical and hydraulic troubleshooting) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, components, assemblies or sub-assemblies. • Service Data (remove disassemble, assemble, install) for all the mechanical, electrical or hydraulic devices, com- ponents, assemblies or sub-assemblies. Sections Sections are grouped according to the main functions or a systems on the machine. Each Section is identified by a number (00, 35, 55, etc.). The Sections included in the manual will depend on the type and function of the machine that the manual is written for. Each Section has a Contents page listed in alphabetic/numeric order. This table illustrates which Sections could be included in a manual for a particular product. PRODUCT Tractors Vehicles with working arms: backhoes, excavators, skid steers, …. Combines, forage harvesters, balers, …. Seeding, planting, floating, spraying equipment, …. SECTION Mounted equipment and tools, …. 00 - Maintenance X X X X X 05 - Machine completion and equipment X X X X X 10 - Engine X X X X 14 - Main gearbox and drive X X X X 18 - Clutch X X X 21 - Transmission X X X X 23 - Four wheel drive (4WD) system X X X X 25 - Front axle system X X X X 27 - Rear axle system X X X X 29 - Hydrostatic drive X X X X 31 - Power Take-Off (PTO) X X 33 - Brakes and controls X X X X 35 - Hydraulic systems X X X X 36 - Pneumatic system X X X X 37 - Hitches, drawbars and implement couplings X X X 39 - Frames and ballasting X X X X X 41 - Steering X X X X 44 - Wheels X X X X 46 - Steering clutches 48 - Tracks and track suspension X X X 50 - Cab climate control X X X X 55 - Electrical systems X X X X X 56 - Grape harvester shaking 58 - Attachments/headers X 60 - Product feeding X 47938724 19/10/2015 5
  12. 12. INTRODUCTION 61 - Metering system X 62 - Pressing - Bale formation X 63 - Chemical applicators X 64 - Chopping X 66 - Threshing X 68 - Tying/Wrapping/Twisting X 69 - Bale wagons 70 - Ejection X 71 - Lubrication system X X X X X 72 - Separation X 73 - Residue handling X 74 - Cleaning X 75 - Soil preparation/Finishing 76 - Secondary cleaning / Destemmer 77 - Seeding X 78 - Spraying X 79 - Planting X 80 - Crop storage / Unloading X 82 - Front loader and bucket X X 83 - Telescopic single arm X X 84 - Booms, dippers and buckets X X 86 - Dozer blade and arm X X 88 - Accessories X X X X X 89 - Tools X X X X X 90 - Platform, cab, bodywork and decals X X X X 47938724 19/10/2015 6
  13. 13. SERVICE MANUAL Engine MAXXUM® 115 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 115 , MAXXUM® 125 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 125 , MAXXUM® 135 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 135 , MAXXUM® 145 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 145 , MAXXUM® 150 Multicontroller , MAXXUM® 150 , MAXXUM® CVT 115 , MAXXUM® CVT 125 , MAXXUM® CVT 135 , MAXXUM® CVT 145 47938724 19/10/2015 10
  14. 14. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Disconnect MAXXUM® 115 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 115 NA MAXXUM® 125 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 125 NA MAXXUM® 135 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 135 NA MAXXUM® 145 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 145 NA MAXXUM® 150 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 150 NA Prior operation: Discharge the air conditioning system, see Air conditioning - Discharging (50.200). Prior operation: Disconnect the battery, see Battery - Disconnect (55.302). Prior operation: Drain the engine cooling system, see Engine cooling system - Drain fluid (10.400). Prior operation: Remove the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) muffler, see Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) muffler and cat- alyst - Remove (10.500). Prior operation: Remove the left-hand fuel tank, see Fuel tank - Remove (10.216). Prior operation: Remove the coolant control valve, see Coolant control valve - Remove (10.500). WARNING Heavy objects! Lift and handle all heavy components using lift- ing equipment with adequate capacity. Always support units or parts with suitable slings or hooks. Make sure the work area is clear of all bystanders. Failure to comply could result in death or seri- ous injury. W0398A WARNING Avoid injury! Handle all parts carefully. Do not place your hands or fingers between parts. Use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as indicated in this manual, including protective goggles, gloves, and safety footwear. Failure to comply could result in death or seri- ous injury. W0208A 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 3
  15. 15. Engine - Engine and crankcase All vehicles 1. WARNING Crushing hazard! The wheels on this vehicle are very heavy. Al- ways use a wheel remover or chain hoists to re- move and install the wheels. Use an assistant as required. Failure to comply could result in death or seri- ous injury. W0149A Install the left-hand rear wheel. BAIL14TR00881AB 1 2. Drain the transmission oil. A. Remove the transmission housing drain plug and drain the transmission oil into a suitable container. B. Install the drain plug and torque to 68 - 82 N·m (50 - 60 lb ft). BAIL14TR00962AB 2 Vehicles with front hitch 3. Disconnect the front hitch hydraulic pipes from the mid- mount valve. BAIL13TR01645AB 3 4. Remove the front hitch hydraulic pipes. BAIL13TR01647AB 4 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 4
  16. 16. Engine - Engine and crankcase 5. 1. Disconnect the radar electrical connector (if equipped). 2. Remove the radar (if equipped). BAIL13TR01648AB 5 6. WARNING Heavy object! ALWAYS use a hoist or get assistance to lift the component. Failure to comply could result in death or seri- ous injury. W0086A Remove the right-hand side rail. NOTE: Repeat this step for the left-hand side. BAIL13TR01649AB 6 All vehicles 7. Disconnect the oil cooler supply and return pipes. BAIL14TR00882AB 7 8. Remove the oil cooler supply and return pipes. BAIL14TR00883AB 8 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 5
  17. 17. Engine - Engine and crankcase 9. Detach the fuse box. A. Remove the retaining nuts. B. Detach the wiring harnesses from the retaining clips. BAIL14TR00935AB 9 10. • Disconnect the alternator electrical connector. • Disconnect the in-line electrical connector. BAIL14TR00936AB 10 11. Remove the side panel mounting bracket. BAIL14TR00937AB 11 12. Remove the starter motor shield. A. Cut the cable ties. B. Remove the starter motor shield retaining bolts. BAIL14TR00938AB 12 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 6
  18. 18. Engine - Engine and crankcase 13. Disconnect the starter motor electrical connectors. BAIL14TR00884AB 13 14. 1. Disconnect the starter motor negative terminal. 2. Disconnect the cab heater supply pipe. 3. Detach the cab heater supply pipe. BAIL14TR00885AB 14 15. Detach the cab heater supply pipe. BAIL14TR00886AB 15 16. Disconnect the block heater electrical connector (if equipped). BAIL14TR00887AB 16 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 7
  19. 19. Engine - Engine and crankcase 17. Disconnect the heater supply hose from the rear of the cylinder head. BAIL12APH145AVA 17 18. Disconnect the engine breather pipe. BAIL14TR00888AB 18 19. 1. Disconnect the brake fluid reservoir electrical con- nector. 2. Remove the brake fluid reservoir heat shield. BAIL15TR00026AA 19 20. Detach the brake fluid reservoir and position it to one side. BAIL14TR00939AB 20 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 8
  20. 20. Engine - Engine and crankcase 21. Disconnect the steering pipes. NOTE: Mark the pipes to aid installation. BAIL14TR00940AB 21 22. Remove the fuel line. BAIL14TR00941AB 22 23. 1. Disconnect the electrical connector (1). 2. Detach the wiring harness (2) from the bracket. 3. Remove the bracket. BAIL14TR00943AB 23 24. Disconnect the in-line electrical connector. BAIL14TR00944AB 24 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 9
  21. 21. Engine - Engine and crankcase 25. Remove the aftercooler left-hand hose. BAIL14TR00945AB 25 26. 1. Detach the electrical connector from the air-con- ditioning pipe. 2. Disconnect the air-conditioning in-line pipe. 3. Disconnect the air-conditioning compressor pipe. NOTE: Seal all openings using clean blanking caps. BAIL14TR00946AB 26 27. • Disconnect the ground cable. • Disconnect the in-line electrical connector. • Disconnect the fuel line. BAIL14TR00947AB 27 28. Disconnect the water-in-fuel electrical connector. BAIL14TR00948AB 28 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 10
  22. 22. Engine - Engine and crankcase 29. Disconnect the differential lock supply pipe. BAIL14TR00949AB 29 30. 1. Disconnect the in-line electrical connector. 2. Detach the wiring harness from the clip. 3. Cut the cable tie. NOTICE: Seal all openings using clean blanking plugs. BAIL14TR00950AB 30 31. Remove the upper shroud. BAIL14TR00951AB 31 32. 1. Disconnect the in-line electrical connector. 2. Detach the wiring harness from the clip. BAIL14TR00952AB 32 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 11
  23. 23. Engine - Engine and crankcase 33. • Disconnect the air intake temperature (IAT) sensor electrical connector. • Detach the wiring harness from the clips. BAIL14TR00953AB 33 34. Disconnect the air cleaner sensor electrical connec- tors. BAIL14TR00961AB 34 35. Disconnect the dosing module electrical connector. BAIL14TR00954AB 35 36. • Disconnect the nitrogen oxide (NOx) amplifier elec- trical connector. • Disconnect the air-conditioning compressor in-line electrical connector. BAIL14TR00963AB 36 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 12
  24. 24. Engine - Engine and crankcase 37. 1. Detach the wiring harness from the clips. 2. Disconnect the in-line electrical connector. BAIL14TR00964AB 37 38. Disconnect the hood wiring harness in-line electrical connector. BAIL14TR00903AB 38 Vehicles with standard front axle 39. Remove the front wheel drive shaft guard front retain- ing bolts. BAIL14TR00955AB 39 40. Remove the front wheel drive shaft guard rear retain- ing bolts. BAIL14TR00956AB 40 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 13
  25. 25. Engine - Engine and crankcase 41. Remove the front wheel drive shaft guard. BAIL14TR00965AB 41 42. Disconnect the front wheel drive shaft. A. Detach the circlip (1). B. Slide the front wheel drive shaft sleeve (2). BAIL14TR00966AB 42 43. Remove the front wheel drive shaft. BAIL14TR00967AB 43 Vehicles with suspended front axle 44. Remove the front wheel drive shaft guard. BAIL13TR01694AB 44 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 14
  26. 26. Engine - Engine and crankcase 45. 1. Remove the circlip (1). 2. Slide the front wheel drive shaft sleeve (2). BAIL13TR01695AB 45 46. Remove the oil cooler lines. BAIL13TR00747AB 46 47. 1. Using a suitable trolley jack support the front axle suspension arm. 2. Remove the front axle suspension arm retaining bolts. 3. Lower the suspension arm and remove the trolley jack. BAIL13TR01693AB 47 All vehicles 48. Remove the engine to transmission lower inner retain- ing bolts. BAIL14TR00968AB 48 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 15
  27. 27. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  28. 28. Engine - Engine and crankcase 49. Remove the engine to transmission lower outer retain- ing bolts. BAIL14TR00969AB 49 50. Position the static part of the tractor splitting stand 380003352 under the transmission and secure to the right-hand side of the transmission. BAIL14TR00982AB 50 51. Secure the static part of the tractor splitting stand 380003352 to the left-hand side of the transmission. BAIL14TR00983AB 51 52. Install the smaller wheeled part of the tractor splitting stand 380003352 under the engine. BAIL14TR00984AB 52 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 16
  29. 29. Engine - Engine and crankcase 53. Install the tractor splitting stand 380003352 alignment bar to the front part of the splitting kit. BAIL13TR01696AB 53 54. Install the larger wheeled part of the tractor splitting stand 380003352 to the front frame and support the weight of the tractor with splitting stand. BAIL15TR00014AA 54 55. Tighten the alignment bar bolt. BAIL15TR00015AA 55 56. Remove the engine to transmission upper retaining bolts. BAIL13TR00798AB 56 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 17
  30. 30. Engine - Engine and crankcase 57. Remove the engine to transmission right-hand side retaining bolts. BAIL13TR00797AB 57 58. Remove the engine to transmission left-hand side re- taining bolts. BAIL15TR00016AA 58 59. Roll the front axle and engine assembly away from the transmission. 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 18
  31. 31. Engine - Engine and crankcase Engine - Connect MAXXUM® 115 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 115 NA MAXXUM® 125 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 125 NA MAXXUM® 135 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 135 NA MAXXUM® 145 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 145 NA MAXXUM® 150 Multicontroller NA MAXXUM® 150 NA WARNING Heavy objects! Lift and handle all heavy components using lift- ing equipment with adequate capacity. Always support units or parts with suitable slings or hooks. Make sure the work area is clear of all bystanders. Failure to comply could result in death or seri- ous injury. W0398A WARNING Avoid injury! Handle all parts carefully. Do not place your hands or fingers between parts. Use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as indicated in this manual, including protective goggles, gloves, and safety footwear. Failure to comply could result in death or seri- ous injury. W0208A All vehicles 1. Thoroughly clean the engine to transmission mating surfaces. 2. Apply a bead of liquid gasket of approximately 2 mm diameter. 3. Align and install the front axle and engine assembly to the transmission. 4. 1. Install the engine to transmission left-hand side re- taining bolts. 2. Torque to 285-315 Nm ( 210-232 lb ft). BAIL15TR00016AA 1 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 19
  32. 32. Engine - Engine and crankcase 5. 1. Install the engine to transmission right-hand side retaining bolts. 2. Torque to 285-315 Nm ( 210-232 lb ft). BAIL13TR00797AB 2 6. 1. Install the engine to transmission upper retaining bolts. 2. Torque to 285-315 Nm ( 210-232 lb ft). NOTE: The center bolt is unique in length. BAIL13TR00798AB 3 7. Loosen the alignment bar bolt. BAIL15TR00015AA 4 8. Remove the larger wheeled part of the tractor splitting stand 380003352 from the front frame. BAIL15TR00014AA 5 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 20
  33. 33. Engine - Engine and crankcase 9. Remove the tractor splitting stand 380003352 align- ment bar from the front part of the splitting kit. BAIL13TR01696AB 6 10. Remove the smaller wheeled part of the tractor split- ting stand 380003352 from under the engine. BAIL14TR00984AB 7 11. Remove the static part of the tractor splitting stand 380003352 from the left-hand side of the transmis- sion. BAIL14TR00983AB 8 12. Remove the static part of the tractor splitting stand 380003352 from the right-hand side of the transmis- sion. BAIL14TR00982AB 9 13. Remove the static part of the tractor splitting stand 380003352 from under the transmission. 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 21
  34. 34. Engine - Engine and crankcase 14. 1. Install the engine to transmission lower outer re- taining bolts. 2. Torque to 285-315 Nm ( 210-232 lb ft). BAIL14TR00969AB 10 15. 1. Install the engine to transmission lower inner re- taining bolts. 2. Torque to 285-315 Nm ( 210-232 lb ft). BAIL14TR00968AB 11 Vehicles with suspended front axle 16. 1. Using a suitable trolley jack raise and support the front axle suspension arm. 2. Install the front axle suspension arm retaining bolts. BAIL13TR01693AB 12 17. Install the oil cooler lines. BAIL13TR00747AB 13 47938724 19/10/2015 10.1 [10.001] / 22

