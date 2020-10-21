EPub/PDF Jean-Michel Basquiat unlimed acces book

- Accompanies a major double exhibition on Jean-Michel Basquiat and Egon Schiele - two artists that died too young but created masses of work over the course of a decade, at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris, from 2nd October 2018 to 4th January 2019 - Comprises drawings, gouaches and paintings sourced from private collections and museums all over the world In 2018 the Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris, will host exhibitions on two of the greatest artists of the 20th century - Egon Schiele, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Both exhibitions will have the same curator and will be held at the same time. The shows will illustrate exactly what it is that linked the two artists: line, and the use of expressive force. In Schiele's work the evolution of his unique, idiosyncratic uses of line provides a visceral element of expression that allows the viewer to trace his artistic development over the course of distinctive periods within their bodies of work. This, the catalogue of the Egon Schiele

