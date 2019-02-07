Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance Listen to Scandalized! and best of romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or An...
best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance This deal is both business and personal ​ Hotelier Tony Austin is promising to ma...
best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance Written By: Lori Foster. Narrated By: Simone Lewis Publisher: Harlequin Audio Dat...
best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance Download Full Version Scandalized! Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance

3 views

Published on

Listen to Scandalized! and best of romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best of romance FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance

  1. 1. best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance Listen to Scandalized! and best of romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best of romance FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance This deal is both business and personal ​ Hotelier Tony Austin is promising to make entrepreneur Olivia Anderson's five-year plan happen in just one year. He'll finance her dreams​if she'll agree to an affair. But Olivia wants more than just a cold business arrangement. She wants passion and heat and need. ​ What she gets is far beyond her expectations. Once they fall into bed, it's clear that Olivia and Tony are combustible together. It's everything Olivia wanted​and more. But while their passion might have burned up the contract, can this intense fire between them last?
  3. 3. best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance Written By: Lori Foster. Narrated By: Simone Lewis Publisher: Harlequin Audio Date: September 2015 Duration: 6 hours 23 minutes
  4. 4. best of romance : Scandalized! | Romance Download Full Version Scandalized! Audio OR Download Now

×