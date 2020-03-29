Keamanan Komputer [Pengantar Keamanan Komputer]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Furqon Mauladani S.Kom., M.MT.
PROFIL Contact Email : furqonmauladani@gmail.com Web : masterdiagram.blogspot.com HP : 0895332408799 LinkedIn : furqon-mau...
APA ITU KEAMANAN KOMPUTER?
KEAMANAN KOMPUTER/COMPUTER SECURITY Tindakan dan kontrol yang memastikan confidentiality (kerahasiaan), integrity (integri...
KEAMANAN CYBER/CYBERSECURITY Pencegahan perlindungan dan perbaikan komputer, sistem ataupun layanan komunikasi elektronik,...
KEAMANAN INFORMASI/INFORMATION SECURITY Melindungi informasi dan sistem informasi dari akses, penggunaan, penyingkapan, ga...
APA ITU INFORMASI?
DATA VS. INFORMASI Data merupakan suatu fakta ataupun rincian peristiwa yang sifatnya masih mentah dan belum diolah. Infor...
BENTUK INFORMASI Informasi hadir dalam berbagai macam bentuk, seperti: 1. Dicetak atau tertulis pada kertas. 2. Disimpan s...
APA SAJA ASPEK KEAMANAN INFORMASI?
ASPEK KEAMANAN INFORMASI Jika salah satu aspek keamanan informasi hilang, maka telah terjadi insiden keamanan informasi.
ASPEK CONFIDENTIALITY Confidentiality (kerahasiaan) yaitu bersifat tidak dibuat tersedia atau tertutup kepada pihak, entit...
ASPEK CONFIDENTIALITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika data rekam medis, biodata, informasi slip gaji, dan ...
ASPEK INTEGRITY Integrity (integritas) yaitu bersifat tidak dapat dimodifikasi atau dihapus tanpa izin dan tanpa diketahui.
ASPEK INTEGRITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika data nilai mahasiswa didalam server, isi email yang dikiri...
ASPEK AVAILABILITY Availability (ketersediaan) yaitu bersifat dapat diperoleh/diterima dan dapat dipakai saat dibutuhkan o...
ASPEK AVAILABILITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika website, file yang disimpan, dan semacamnya tidak dapat...
APA SAJA ASPEK KEAMANAN INFORMASI LAINNYA?
ASPEK AUTHENTICITY Authenticity (keaslian) yaitu sifat untuk menjadi asli serta dapat dibuktikan/verifikasi dan dipercaya....
ASPEK AUTHENTICITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika terjadi proses jual beli, namun informasi barang dagang...
ASPEK NON-REPUDIATION Non-repudiation (tak dapat disangkal) yaitu pengamanan terhadap penolakan palsu oleh individu yang m...
ASPEK NON-REPUDIATION (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika terdapat informasi permintaan barang yang dikirimkan...
ASPEK ACCOUNTABILITY Accountability (dipertanggung jawabkan) yaitu tujuan keamanan yang menghasilkan kebutuhan bagi tindak...
ASPEK ACCOUNTABILITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika terdapat data yang tidak bisa dilacak dimana sumber d...
APA TUJUAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER?
TUJUAN PENERAPAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Kenapa kita harus menerapkan keamanan komputer di organisasi?
1. DAMPAK KEHILANGAN PENDAPATAN Terhentinya/terganggunya proses bisnis yang sedang berjalan dapat mengurangi pendapatan, y...
MENCARI ALASAN TERKAIT DAMPAK KEHILANGAN PENDAPATAN Hitung berapa kerugian apabila sistem infomasi tidak bekerja selama 1 ...
2. DAMPAK BIAYA PERBAIKAN Kerugian ketika aset atau informasi rusak/hilang, serta biaya perbaikan sistem. Biaya bisa terma...
MENCARI ALASAN TERKAIT DAMPAK BIAYA PERBAIKAN Hitung berapa kerugian jika terjadi kehilangan data. Bayangkan apabila dafta...
3. DAMPAK KERUSAKAN REPUTASI Kepercayaan pelanggan dan investor bisa rusak jika terjadi insiden keamanan informasi.
MENCARI ALASAN TERKAIT DAMPAK KERUSAKAN REPUTASI Apakah nama baik organisasi merupakan sesuatu yang harus dilindungi? Baya...
4. DAMPAK PENUNTUTAN HUKUM Tuntutan yang diajukan pelanggan dan pihak mitra karena kelalaian yang dilakukan organisasi.
MENCARI ALASAN TERKAIT DAMPAK KERUSAKAN REPUTASI Apakah ada pihak yang menuntut apabila terjadi kesalahan pada sistem? Bay...
CONTOH INSIDEN KEAMANAN INFORMASI
KENAPA KEJAHATAN KOMPUTER (CYBERCRYME) SEMAKIN MENINGKAT?
1. BANYAKNYA PENGGUNAAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI Banyaknya yang menggunakan teknologi informasi yang bisa diiringi dengan kuran...
2. BANYAKNYA CELAH KEAMANAN Semakin kompleks sistem, semakin memungkinkan penemuan celah keamanan yang dapat di eksploitas...
3. KURANGNYA KESADARAN AKAN KEAMANAN INFORMASI Alasan Kenapa Keamanan Informasi Ditembus (Turner, 2011)
4. BANYAKNYA CARA UNTUK MELAKUKAN CYBERCRIME Banyaknya tools dan manual untuk melakukan tindak kejahatan.
5. SEDIKITNYA CARA UNTUK MENANGKAL CYBERCRIME Sedikitnya tools dan manual untuk menangkal tindak kejahatan.
BAGAIMANAKAH NILAI KEAMANAN KOMPUTER DARI BERBAGAI ASPEK?
PRODUK VS. SOLUSI KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Produk ≠ Solusi Keamanan Komputer
TIMBULNYA NIAT JAHAT TANPA VS. DENGAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Niat Jahat Jika Tanpa Keamanan Komputer > Niat Jahat Jika Dengan K...
TINGKAT KEAMANAN KOMPUTER VS. NILAI ASET INFORMASI Tingkat Keamanan Komputer = Nilai Aset Informasi
BESARNYA BIAYA PENERAPAN VS. DAMPAK MASALAH Biaya Penerapan Keamanan Komputer < Dampak Masalah Keamanan Komputer
TERLIHATNYA ROI PROSES BISNIS VS. ROI KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Return of Investment Proses Bisnis > Return of Investment Keamanan...
USER FRIENDLY TANPA VS. DENGAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Tanpa Keamanan Komputer <> Dengan Keamanan Komputer
JUMLAH INSIDEN TANPA VS. DENGAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Jumlah Insiden Tanpa Keamanan Komputer > Jumlah Insiden Dengan Keamanan ...
 Badan Standarisasi Nasional (2014), SNI ISO/IEC 27000:2014 – Teknologi Informasi – Teknik Keamanan – Sistem Manajemen Ke...
Mata Kuliah: Keamanan Komputer
Kampus: STMIK Swadharma

Sumber Gambar:
https://www.obesitysurgery.ca/the-cost-of-obesity-to-canadas-healthcare-system-and-to-you/
https://obamacarefacts.com/costof-obamacare/
https://gifer.com/en/Mqw0
https://www.itsecurityguru.org/2016/05/24/fear-of-exposure-to-brand-and-reputation-damage-the-top-reason-for-protecting-data/
https://www.assurancemd.com/practice-losing-money/
https://emojiisland.com/products/thinking-face-emoji-icon
https://www.wordstream.com/blog/ws/2018/06/20/seo-audit
https://www.cryptomathic.com/news-events/blog/understanding-non-repudiation-of-origin-and-non-repudiation-of-emission

  1. 1. KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Furqon Mauladani S.Kom., M.MT.
  2. 2. PROFIL Contact Email : furqonmauladani@gmail.com Web : masterdiagram.blogspot.com HP : 0895332408799 LinkedIn : furqon-mauladani-479603b3 Education S1 : Sistem Informasi, STMIK Swadharma. S2 : Manajemen Teknologi, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember. Name Furqon Mauladani
  3. 3. APA ITU KEAMANAN KOMPUTER?
  4. 4. KEAMANAN KOMPUTER/COMPUTER SECURITY Tindakan dan kontrol yang memastikan confidentiality (kerahasiaan), integrity (integritas), and availability (keterasediaan) dari informasi yang diproses dan disimpan oleh komputer. Namun istilah ini sudah digantikan dengan istilah keamanan cyber/cybersecurity
  5. 5. KEAMANAN CYBER/CYBERSECURITY Pencegahan perlindungan dan perbaikan komputer, sistem ataupun layanan komunikasi elektronik, koneksi kabel, dan komunikasi elektronik, termasuk informasi didalamnya. Hal ini untuk memastikan confidentiality (kerahasiaan), integrity (integritas), dan availability (keterasediaan), authentication (autentikasi), dan non-repudiation (hal yang tidak dapat disangkal).
  6. 6. KEAMANAN INFORMASI/INFORMATION SECURITY Melindungi informasi dan sistem informasi dari akses, penggunaan, penyingkapan, gangguan, modifikasi atau perusakan tanpa izin untuk menyediakan confidentiality (kerahasiaan), integrity (integritas), dan availability (keterasediaan).
  7. 7. APA ITU INFORMASI?
  8. 8. DATA VS. INFORMASI Data merupakan suatu fakta ataupun rincian peristiwa yang sifatnya masih mentah dan belum diolah. Informasi adalah kumpulan data yang sudah diolah sedemikain rupa sehingga data memiliki makna tertentu yang berguna bagi pihak tertentu.
  9. 9. BENTUK INFORMASI Informasi hadir dalam berbagai macam bentuk, seperti: 1. Dicetak atau tertulis pada kertas. 2. Disimpan secara elektronik. 3. Disebar melalui metode post maupun cara elektronik lainnya. 4. Visual, seperti video atau sketsa.
  10. 10. APA SAJA ASPEK KEAMANAN INFORMASI?
  11. 11. ASPEK KEAMANAN INFORMASI Jika salah satu aspek keamanan informasi hilang, maka telah terjadi insiden keamanan informasi.
  12. 12. ASPEK CONFIDENTIALITY Confidentiality (kerahasiaan) yaitu bersifat tidak dibuat tersedia atau tertutup kepada pihak, entitas, atau proses yang tidak berwenang.
  13. 13. ASPEK CONFIDENTIALITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika data rekam medis, biodata, informasi slip gaji, dan semacamnya dapat dilihat pihak yang tidak berhak.
  14. 14. ASPEK INTEGRITY Integrity (integritas) yaitu bersifat tidak dapat dimodifikasi atau dihapus tanpa izin dan tanpa diketahui.
  15. 15. ASPEK INTEGRITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika data nilai mahasiswa didalam server, isi email yang dikirimkan dan semacamnya dapat berubah tanpa izin dan diketahui oleh pihak yang tidak berhak atau kejadian yang tidak disengaja.
  16. 16. ASPEK AVAILABILITY Availability (ketersediaan) yaitu bersifat dapat diperoleh/diterima dan dapat dipakai saat dibutuhkan oleh yang berwenang.
  17. 17. ASPEK AVAILABILITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika website, file yang disimpan, dan semacamnya tidak dapat diakses.
  18. 18. APA SAJA ASPEK KEAMANAN INFORMASI LAINNYA?
  19. 19. ASPEK AUTHENTICITY Authenticity (keaslian) yaitu sifat untuk menjadi asli serta dapat dibuktikan/verifikasi dan dipercaya. On the Internet nobody knows you’re a dog
  20. 20. ASPEK AUTHENTICITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika terjadi proses jual beli, namun informasi barang dagangan dan si penjual tidak asli.
  21. 21. ASPEK NON-REPUDIATION Non-repudiation (tak dapat disangkal) yaitu pengamanan terhadap penolakan palsu oleh individu yang melakukan tindakan tertentu.
  22. 22. ASPEK NON-REPUDIATION (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika terdapat informasi permintaan barang yang dikirimkan ke vendor, namun pengirim menolak bahwa permintaan tidak pernah dikirimkan.
  23. 23. ASPEK ACCOUNTABILITY Accountability (dipertanggung jawabkan) yaitu tujuan keamanan yang menghasilkan kebutuhan bagi tindakan dari entitas agar dapat dilacak secara unik.
  24. 24. ASPEK ACCOUNTABILITY (lanj.) Insiden keamanan informasi terjadi jika terdapat data yang tidak bisa dilacak dimana sumber data (pengguna yang membuat dan merubah), dan perubahan yang terjadi pada data tersebut.
  25. 25. APA TUJUAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER?
  26. 26. TUJUAN PENERAPAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Kenapa kita harus menerapkan keamanan komputer di organisasi?
  27. 27. 1. DAMPAK KEHILANGAN PENDAPATAN Terhentinya/terganggunya proses bisnis yang sedang berjalan dapat mengurangi pendapatan, yang bahkan bisa berujung ke pelanggan yang pindah ke kompetitor.
  28. 28. MENCARI ALASAN TERKAIT DAMPAK KEHILANGAN PENDAPATAN Hitung berapa kerugian apabila sistem infomasi tidak bekerja selama 1 jam, 1 hari, 1 minggu, ataupun 1 bulan. Bayangkan toko online tidak dapat diakses selama beberapa hari. Berapa juta kerugian perhari jika tidak bisa melayani proses penjualan?
  29. 29. 2. DAMPAK BIAYA PERBAIKAN Kerugian ketika aset atau informasi rusak/hilang, serta biaya perbaikan sistem. Biaya bisa termasuk insentif untuk pelanggan atau pihak mitra untuk menjaga hubungan bisnis yang terkena dampak.
  30. 30. MENCARI ALASAN TERKAIT DAMPAK BIAYA PERBAIKAN Hitung berapa kerugian jika terjadi kehilangan data. Bayangkan apabila daftar pelanggan dan invoice hilang dari sistem. Berapa lama dan biaya pemulihan data? Apakah data tersebut bisa dikembalikan?
  31. 31. 3. DAMPAK KERUSAKAN REPUTASI Kepercayaan pelanggan dan investor bisa rusak jika terjadi insiden keamanan informasi.
  32. 32. MENCARI ALASAN TERKAIT DAMPAK KERUSAKAN REPUTASI Apakah nama baik organisasi merupakan sesuatu yang harus dilindungi? Bayangkan bila sebuah bank terkenal sering terjadi insiden keamanan informasi. Berapa banyak nasabah yang akan pindah ke bank lain karena takut akan keamanan uangnya?
  33. 33. 4. DAMPAK PENUNTUTAN HUKUM Tuntutan yang diajukan pelanggan dan pihak mitra karena kelalaian yang dilakukan organisasi.
  34. 34. MENCARI ALASAN TERKAIT DAMPAK KERUSAKAN REPUTASI Apakah ada pihak yang menuntut apabila terjadi kesalahan pada sistem? Bayangkan kesalahan early warning system yang mendeteksi bencana tsunami dalam memberikan data. Berapa banyak korban jika terjadi tsunami?
  35. 35. CONTOH INSIDEN KEAMANAN INFORMASI
  36. 36. KENAPA KEJAHATAN KOMPUTER (CYBERCRYME) SEMAKIN MENINGKAT?
  37. 37. 1. BANYAKNYA PENGGUNAAN TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI Banyaknya yang menggunakan teknologi informasi yang bisa diiringi dengan kurangnya kesadaran akan keamanannya. Persentase Perusahaan yang Memanfaatkan Fasilitas Jaringan Internet (Kemenkominfo, 2015)
  38. 38. 2. BANYAKNYA CELAH KEAMANAN Semakin kompleks sistem, semakin memungkinkan penemuan celah keamanan yang dapat di eksploitasi oleh pelaku cybercrime. Peningkatan Total Kerentanan dan Ancaman Tahunan (Cisco, 2014)
  39. 39. 3. KURANGNYA KESADARAN AKAN KEAMANAN INFORMASI Alasan Kenapa Keamanan Informasi Ditembus (Turner, 2011)
  40. 40. 4. BANYAKNYA CARA UNTUK MELAKUKAN CYBERCRIME Banyaknya tools dan manual untuk melakukan tindak kejahatan.
  41. 41. 5. SEDIKITNYA CARA UNTUK MENANGKAL CYBERCRIME Sedikitnya tools dan manual untuk menangkal tindak kejahatan.
  42. 42. BAGAIMANAKAH NILAI KEAMANAN KOMPUTER DARI BERBAGAI ASPEK?
  43. 43. PRODUK VS. SOLUSI KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Produk ≠ Solusi Keamanan Komputer
  44. 44. TIMBULNYA NIAT JAHAT TANPA VS. DENGAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Niat Jahat Jika Tanpa Keamanan Komputer > Niat Jahat Jika Dengan Keamanan Komputer
  45. 45. TINGKAT KEAMANAN KOMPUTER VS. NILAI ASET INFORMASI Tingkat Keamanan Komputer = Nilai Aset Informasi
  46. 46. BESARNYA BIAYA PENERAPAN VS. DAMPAK MASALAH Biaya Penerapan Keamanan Komputer < Dampak Masalah Keamanan Komputer
  47. 47. TERLIHATNYA ROI PROSES BISNIS VS. ROI KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Return of Investment Proses Bisnis > Return of Investment Keamanan Komputer
  48. 48. USER FRIENDLY TANPA VS. DENGAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Tanpa Keamanan Komputer <> Dengan Keamanan Komputer
  49. 49. JUMLAH INSIDEN TANPA VS. DENGAN KEAMANAN KOMPUTER Jumlah Insiden Tanpa Keamanan Komputer > Jumlah Insiden Dengan Keamanan Komputer
  50. 50.  Badan Standarisasi Nasional (2014), SNI ISO/IEC 27000:2014 – Teknologi Informasi – Teknik Keamanan – Sistem Manajemen Keamanan Informasi – Gambaran Umum dan Kosakata (ISO/IEC 27000:2012, IDT), BSN, Bandung.  Cisco (2014), 2014 Annual Security Report, Cisco, San Jose.  Ramadhani, Dochi (2013), Pengantar Keamanan Sistem Komputer, dari https://herliseptiani.files.wordpress.com/2013/01/1- pengantar-keamanan-komputer.ppt, diakses 16/03/2019.  DosenIT.com (____), Perbedaan Data dan Informasi Beserta Contohnya, dari https://dosenit.com/kuliah-it/sistem- informasi/perbedaan-data-dan-informasi-beserta-contohnya, diakses 10/03/2019.  Idrizon (____), Keamanan Komputer, Lecture Handout: Keamanan Komputer, STMIK Indonesia, Jakarta.  Kamat, Mohan (2012), “An introduction to ISO27k”, dalam Free ISO27k Toolkit, ISO27K Forum, dari http://www.iso27001security.com/html/iso27k_toolkit.html, diakses 16/11/2015.  KEMENKOMINFO (2015), Buku Saku: Data dan Tren TIK Indonesia 2015, KEMENKOMINFO, Jakarta.  National Institute of Standards and Technology (____), Glossary, dari https://csrc.nist.gov/glossary/, diakses 10/03/2019.  Salma, Ian (2015), Dasar-Dasar Keamanan Komputer, dari https://slideplayer.info/slide/2809117/, diakses 17/03/2019.  Badan Standarisasi Nasional (2014), SNI ISO/IEC 27000:2014 – Teknologi Informasi – Teknik Keamanan – Sistem Manajemen Keamanan Informasi – Gambaran Umum dan Kosakata (ISO/IEC 27000:2012, IDT), BSN, Bandung.  Slusky, Ludwig, Rick S. Hayes & Richard Lau (2013), “Information Security Risks and Countermeasures in CPA Practices”, Accounting and Finance Research, Vol. 2, No. 3. Sciedu Press.  Turner, Richard (2011), “A New Focus for IT Security?”, Computer Fraud & Security, Elsevier, Philadelphia.

