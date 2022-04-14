10 Steps to a Fun Filled Bus Trip.docx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
We provide affordable bus tours from the Tri-State area of Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia to some of our nation's best destinations including New York City,

  1. 1. 10 Steps to a Fun Filled Bus Trip 10 STEPS - HOW TO ORGANIZEA FUN FILLED BUS TRIP 1) DECIDE ON A PLACETO GO You wantto go placespeople wanttogo to.A trip across townto the local Mall or Movie theater isnot somethingpeople wanttodoon a Bus trip.Alsoa place witha highentrance fee isnotalways appealing,forexample if the buscost$30.00 and the venue cost$100.00 many may notbe able to affordto this. Some place like NewYorkCity,WashingtonD.C.orBaltimore,MD.Have manyoptionsanda trip On Your Ownworkswell.Where asplaceslike Annapolis,MD.AtlanticCity,NJ.,PA.GrandCanyonhave less optionsandneedtobe more structured. Generallyspeakingthe more structuredthe higherthe costBusTrips. Bottom line youneedtoknow your people,Age,InterestsandPhysical abilities. I once had a seniorgroupon tour that had5 or 6 placesto tour,by the time we got to the lastplace mostwere so tiredtheydidn'tevengetoff the bus,as a matterof fact theydidn'tevenwanttostop for suppertheywere sotired.Sothistour wastoo much forthe age and physical ability. 2) PICKA DATE FOR YOUR BUS TRIP Once you have a place or Destinationyouneedtodecide onadate.Sometimesthiscanbe the hardest decision.Everyone gathersaroundcheckingtheirdate booksandseeingwhatworksforeveryone.This won'thappen,schedulesare toobusy.Youneedto picka date makingsure it isfar enoughinadvance that planscan be made,announcementsgivenandflyersprepared.Againknow yourgroup.If theyare middle-agedwithyoungerchildren,workandschool have tobe takenintoconsideration.Were asa Seniorgroupisreadymost anydate or time of the week. 3) PICKA STARTINGAND ENDINGTIME Once you knowwhere yourgoingandwhenyouare going.Now whattime are you goingto start and endyour trip.The familieswithyoungerschool agedchildrenneedmore time togetreadyinthe morning,some seniorsare notreadyto start theirdayat 5 AMand alsomany needa little more time to getready.Startingyour tripbetween7AMand 9 AMis a normal startingtime.Whatevertime you decide youmustmake itFIRM. As foran Endingtime,again,knowyourpeople.Childrenneedrestandthose whohave toworkthe next day alsoneedtheirrest Bus Tours. Seniorsusual tire earlierthanothersandmostdon't like todrive late at night.Alsoyouneedtoconsiderhowlongfromyour destinationitwill take togethome.If itis a 3 hour drive andyouwant to be home by8PM you can't leave forhome at 7PM.
  2. 2. 4) ESTABLISHINGTRIP COST The Bus has one setcost that can be dividedby47 the numberof seatson the bus.This issimple division withthe exceptionof the needsof othersandorthe additionof addedpersonnel suchasTourguidesor Host if applicable.Alsoif there are anyadmissioncost,thisalsoneedstobe addedtothe trip cost.You alsoneedto decide if mealsare includedorif thatwouldbe extrafor everyone toprovide for themselves 5) HAVE A CONTACTPERSON Havinga contact personor team isvital to the successof your trip.Don't have more than 2 or 3 people incharge. The oldadage To manycooks spoil the soupcomestomind.Make sure the contacts keepin communicationwithone anothersoeveryone isonthe same page.Knowinghow manyseatsare sold, and whohas or hasn't paid.Alsoif the tripissoldout it isgoodto have a cancellationlistjustincase someone needstobackoutor there isa sicknessatthe lastmoment. 6) ADVERTISINGYOUR TRIP Nowthat youhave the elementsof yourtrip,itistime to getpeople onboard.Advertisingyourtrip doesn'thave to be expensive.If thisisa social,school orchurch group,memberscanpass the word. Bulletinboards,Churchhandouts,School papersjusttoname a few.Youcan't start to earlyevenisthe tripis 6 monthsawayfill the trip(ASAP) assoas possible. 7) SIGN-UP,DEPOSITSANDPAYMENTS Have a signup sheetorTrip requestformsoyoucan track how many people are goingandhow many are needed BusTrip.It is veryimportanttokeepthe tallyupto date so you know where youare at. It is wise torequesta depositwhensomeone signsuptomake sure the people are reallyinterested,than have final paymentdue some time before the tripdate,sothere are no lastminuetsurprisesthe dayof the trip.Ticketsare notnecessarybutsome people wanttangible evidencethattheyhave a seat reserved. 8) DURING THE BUS RIDE For yourpeople whoare seasonedtravelersthisisredundant.But there are alwaysnew travelerswho justdon't know.Onour Bus tripswe allow people tobringfoodanddrinksonboard.Letyourpeople knowthis,forkidsit isextremelyhelpfulandsome peoplehave medicationandneedtoeator drink withit.On everybusthere are hot andcold spots.It isadvisable tobringa sweaterorsmall blanketalso a pilloworan extracushioncan be helpful.Encourage yourpeople tobringreadingmaterial,games, puzzles,etc.AlsoourbusisequippedwithvideobothVHSandDVDfeel free tobringsome along.Itis alsoacceptable toplaygame andhave prizesthismakesthe ride go fasterandit ismore fun. 9) DAY OF TRIP
  3. 3. If there are admissionticketspurchasedDONOTgive themoutuntil the day of the trip preferablyon the bus while onyourwayto your destination.The reasonforthisadvise issonoone has forgottenor losttheirticketspriorto the trip.Lost of forgottenticketsare justthat.The venueshave preparedand sentthe tickets.NoticketNoadmission. 10) EXTRA THOUGHTS Everyone travelingshouldhave someoneathome,eitherafamilymember,neighbororfriendthat knowswhere theyare andwhat timestheywill be away.If theyare goingonan extendedtripbe sure to have your mail andpaperspickedupor delivershalteduntil yourreturn. Everyone orat leasteverygroupshouldhave acell phone.Evenif youdon't have a cell phone plangoto Wal-Mart and purchase a disposable one forthe durationof yourtrip.Thisisfor emergenciesorif you getseparatedfromthe group so youcan contact your leaderortheycan contact you.It is veryhard these daysto finda payphone or at leastone that work.

