Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series)
Book details Author : Marjorie M. Petit Pages : 234 pages Publisher : Routledge 2015-08-03 Language : English ISBN-10 : 11...
Description this book A Focus on Fractions is a groundbreaking effort to make the mathematics education research on how st...
of each chapter provide teachers the opportunity to analyze student thinking and consider instructional strategies for the...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Click Here to READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Click this link : https://s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series)

5 views

Published on

READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) by Marjorie M. Petit

READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Epub
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Download vk
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Download ok.ru
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Download Youtube
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Download Dailymotion
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Read Online
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) mobi
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Download Site
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Book
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) PDF
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) TXT
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Audiobook
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Kindle
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Read Online
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Playbook
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) full page
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) amazon
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) free download
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) format PDF
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Free read And download
READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) download Kindle

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series)

  1. 1. READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series)
  2. 2. Book details Author : Marjorie M. Petit Pages : 234 pages Publisher : Routledge 2015-08-03 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1138816442 ISBN-13 : 9781138816442
  3. 3. Description this book A Focus on Fractions is a groundbreaking effort to make the mathematics education research on how students develop their understanding of fraction concepts readily accessible and understandable to pre- and in-service K- 8 mathematics educators. Using extensive annotated samples of student work, as well as vignettes characteristic of classroom teachers experiences, this book equips educators with the knowledge and tools to reveal students thinking so that they can modify their teaching and improve student learning of fraction concepts. A Focus on Fractions 2nd edition includes sections on the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and the Ongoing Assessment Project (OGAP) Fraction Framework integrated into each chapter as well as a new chapter on the OGAP Fraction Progression and how it can be used for formative assessment purposes. This updated edition assists teachers in translating research findings into their classroom practice by conveying detailed information about how students develop fraction understandings. Additional images and examples serve to flesh out and supplement the newly-introduced concepts in this updated and expanded edition. Special Features: * Looking Back Questions at the end
  4. 4. of each chapter provide teachers the opportunity to analyze student thinking and consider instructional strategies for their own students. * Instructional Links help teachers relate concepts from the chapter to their own instructional materials and programs. * Big Ideas frame the chapters and provide a platform for meaningful exploration of the teaching of fractions. * Answer Key posted online offers extensive explanations of in-chapter questions. * New sections devoted to the CCSSM and OGAP Fraction Progression are woven throughout the book as well as a new stand alone chapter on the OGAP Fraction Progression. * The OGAP Fraction Framework is an all-new eResource, now available as a free download from the book s website: www.routledge.com/9781138816442.A Focus on Fractions is a groundbreaking effort to make the mathematics education research on how students develop their understanding of fraction concepts readily accessible and understandable to pre- and in-service K- 8 mathematics educators. Using extensive annotated samples of student work, as well as vignettes characteristic of classroom teachers experiences, this book equips educators with the knowledge and tools to reveal students thinking so that they can modify their teaching and improve student learning of fraction concepts. A Focus on Fractions 2nd edition includes sections on the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and the Ongoing Assessment Project (OGAP) Fraction Framework integrated into each chapter as well as a new chapter on the OGAP Fraction Progression and how it can be used for formative assessment purposes. This updated edition assists teachers in translating research findings into their classroom practice by conveying detailed information about how students develop fraction understandings. Additional images and examples serve to flesh out and supplement the newly-introduced concepts in this updated and expanded edition. Special Features: * Looking Back Questions at the end of each chapter provide teachers the opportunity to analyze student thinking and consider instructional strategies for their own students. * Instructional Links help teachers relate concepts from the chapter to their own instructional materials and programs. * Big Ideas frame the chapters and provide a platform for meaningful exploration of the teaching of fractions. * Answer Key posted online offers extensive explanations of in-chapter questions. * New sections devoted to the CCSSM and OGAP Fraction Progression are woven throughout the book as well as a new stand alone chapter on the OGAP Fraction Progression. * The OGAP Fraction Framework is an all-new eResource, now available as a free download from the book s website: www.routledge.com/9781138816442. https://sepuluhriburupiah90.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1138816442
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Click Here to READ A Focus on Fractions (Studies in Mathematical Thinking and Learning Series) Click this link : https://sepuluhriburupiah90.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1138816442 if you want to download this book OR

×