Natural ways to cure pcod

A diagnosis of PCOD is a hard pill to swallow, especially when you are young women and the symptoms of PCOD are creating havoc on your personal, professional and social life. While most of us notice that our bodies go through several changes and we age, Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) at the age of 25 years old can come as a shock. Its accompanied with erratic and problems faced during periods that made day-to-day life challenging and cystic acne that affected my self-esteem, some people say that PCOD has changed their Life but for the betterment.