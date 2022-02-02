Theodore Alexander Buffet Brooklyn, New York

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
A pewter Argento and brass detailed buffet, the antiqued hand silvered mirror top above two mirror panel doors enclosing adjustable shelves, centred by a bowfront Argento cabinet door enclosing a further adjustable shelf, with mirror uprights and on similarly panelled tapering legs.
https://furniturebyabd.com/theodore-alexander