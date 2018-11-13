Read pdf Free eBook Financial Analysis with Microsoft Excel 2016, 8e By Timothy R Mayes (Download Ebook) #pdf

http://ebookoffer.us/?book=1337298042

Synopsis :

Take your spreadsheet skills to a new level of proficiency! Giving you hands-on experience solving real financial problems, Mayes/Shank's FINANCIAL ANALYSIS WITH MICROSOFT EXCEL 2016, 8E, equips you with a solid foundation in corporate finance while helping you maximize the tools professionals use every day. Packed with examples, the text covers today's most important corporate finance topics, including financial statements, budgets, the Security Market Security Line, pro forma financial statements, cost of capital, VBA programming, and Pivot Tables. It also offers the latest on time series forecasting and the new Get & Transform feature (formerly known as Power Query), which helps you process large data files. A reader-friendly, self-directed learning approach and numerous study tools enable you to quickly build upon or transfer skills from other spreadsheet programs -- empowering you with the expertise today's employers want.

TAG :

#E-Book #pdfdownload #epubdownload #e_Pub #MobiOnline

