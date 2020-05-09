Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A GENIUS: DANIEL TAMMET Daniel Tammet is 26, and a mathematical genius. He was obsessed with counting because he was autis...
• WHEN WE TALK ABOUT FUTURE • WHEN WE TALK ABOUT PRESENT 3) What is the function of MIGHT HAVE+V3? • Weak Possibility in t...
perfect modals
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

perfect modals

45 views

Published on

elt, English Language Teaching, upper intermediate level

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

perfect modals

  1. 1. A GENIUS: DANIEL TAMMET Daniel Tammet is 26, and a mathematical genius. He was obsessed with counting because he was autistic. He was both disabled and a savant. He was a shy boy. That’s why, other students might have teased him. In fact, they shouldn’t have teased him since he was as clever as to memorize 22514 decimal places of pi number. However, after a while they stopped teasing him. His mother must have spoken to them. Otherwise, they could have continued bullying Daniel. When it comes to exams, he can’t have cheated even once in Math’s exams because Tammet could calculate 377 multiplied by 795 without a pen and a paper. He wasn’t calculating. There was nothing conscious about what he was doing. He said “When I multiply numbers together, I see two shapes. The image starts to change and evolve, and a third shape emerges. That’s the answer. I t’s like Math’s without having to think.” Context questions: Please answer the questions according to the text: 1. Why did his classmates tease Daniel? 2. Why does the author of the paragraph believe that Daniel’s mother spoke to other students? 3. Why does the author of the paragraph believe that Daniel didn’t cheat? Concept Questions Look at the sentences from the text. 1. That’s why, other students might have teased him. 2. In fact, they shouldn’t have teased him since he was as clever as to memorize 22514 decimal places of pi number. 3. His mother must have spoken to them. 4. Otherwise, they could have continued bullying Daniel. 5. When it comes to exams, he can’t have cheated even once in Math’s exams because Tammet could calculate 377 multiplied by 795 without a pen and a paper. Polls 1) Which grammatical structures do we use in if clause type 3? • V2 • would/could V1 • Modal + have+V3 • would/could V1 • had+V3 2) When do we use PERFECT MODALS? • WHEN WE TALK ABOUT PAST
  2. 2. • WHEN WE TALK ABOUT FUTURE • WHEN WE TALK ABOUT PRESENT 3) What is the function of MIGHT HAVE+V3? • Weak Possibility in the past • Ability or opportunity which we didn’t benefit from in the past • Past logical deductions or reaching conclusions • Past regrets or unfulfilled obligations 4) What is the function of SHOULDN’T HAVE+V3? 5) Weak Possibility in the past 6) Ability or opportunity which we didn’t benefit from in the past 7) Past logical deductions or reaching conclusions 8) Past regrets or unfulfilled obligations 5) What is the function of MUST HAVE+V3? • Weak Possibility in the past • Ability or opportunity which we didn’t benefit from in the past • Past logical deductions or reaching conclusions • Past regrets or unfulfilled obligations 6) What is the function of COULD HAVE+V3? • Weak Possibility in the past • Ability or opportunity which we didn’t benefit from in the past • Past logical deductions or reaching conclusions • Past regrets or unfulfilled obligations 7) What is the function of CAN’T HAVE+V3? • Weak Possibility in the past • Ability or opportunity which we didn’t benefit from in the past • Past logical deductions or reaching conclusions • Past regrets or unfulfilled obligation

×