Sistemas de Representación - 1

VOLUMEN Sistemas de Representación
SISTEMAS 1. Axonométrico (Cilíndrico) a) Oblicuo: • Perspectiva Caballera, Militar, etc. b) Ortogonal: • Isométrico, Dimét...
SISTEMAS DE REPRESENTACIÓN
Las líneas de proyección son paralelas entre sí. El ángulo de inclinación con respecto a la cara frontal del objeto puede ...
En el sistema axonométrico, las líneas de proyección son paralelas entre sí:
SISTEMA AXONOMÉTRICO OBLICUO ORTOGONAL Perspectiva Caballera Proyección Isométrica
PERSPECTIVA CABALLERA
PROYECCIÓN ISOMÉTRICA
Se utilizan retículas que organizan la construcción del modelo tridimensional Perspectiva Caballera Proyección Isométrica
Ángulos en las retículas Recuerda las diferencias de ángulos: Perspectiva Caballera Proyección Isométrica
Ángulos en las retículas Recuerda las diferencias de ángulos: Perspectiva Caballera Proyección Isométrica
Axonométrico Oblicuo El Perfil del objeto se representa “de frente”. Las líneas de proyección desde el Perfil se trazan a ...
Axonométrico Ortogonal Ninguna superficie del objeto se ve “de frente”, y las líneas de proyección son siempre paralelas a...
Axonométrico Ortogonal Ninguna vista del objeto se ve “de frente”, pero las líneas de proyección están en ángulo de 90º co...
  1. 1. VOLUMEN Sistemas de Representación
  2. 2. SISTEMAS 1. Axonométrico (Cilíndrico) a) Oblicuo: • Perspectiva Caballera, Militar, etc. b) Ortogonal: • Isométrico, Dimétrico, Trimétrico 2. Diédrico 3. Cónico (Perspectiva) • Uno o más puntos de fuga.
  3. 3. SISTEMAS DE REPRESENTACIÓN
  4. 4. Las líneas de proyección son paralelas entre sí. El ángulo de inclinación con respecto a la cara frontal del objeto puede variar. SISTEMA AXONIMÉTRICO
  5. 5. En el sistema axonométrico, las líneas de proyección son paralelas entre sí:
  6. 6. SISTEMA AXONOMÉTRICO OBLICUO ORTOGONAL Perspectiva Caballera Proyección Isométrica
  7. 7. PERSPECTIVA CABALLERA
  8. 8. PROYECCIÓN ISOMÉTRICA
  9. 9. Se utilizan retículas que organizan la construcción del modelo tridimensional Perspectiva Caballera Proyección Isométrica
  10. 10. Ángulos en las retículas Recuerda las diferencias de ángulos: Perspectiva Caballera Proyección Isométrica
  11. 11. Ángulos en las retículas Recuerda las diferencias de ángulos: Perspectiva Caballera Proyección Isométrica
  12. 12. Axonométrico Oblicuo El Perfil del objeto se representa “de frente”. Las líneas de proyección desde el Perfil se trazan a 45º con respecto a la horizontal. Requiere del Coeficiente de Reducción.
  13. 13. Axonométrico Ortogonal Ninguna superficie del objeto se ve “de frente”, y las líneas de proyección son siempre paralelas al eje restante. Los ejes X y Z están a 30º respecto a la horizontal.
  14. 14. Axonométrico Ortogonal Ninguna vista del objeto se ve “de frente”, pero las líneas de proyección están en ángulo de 90º con respecto a ellas. Corresponde a la Proyección Isométrica.

