CIUDADES NEOLÍTICAS
CIUDADES NEOLÍTICAS Se desarrollaron principalmente en una zona geográfica que se denominó como EL CRECIENTE FÉRTIL
CIUDADES NEOLÍTICAS Se le llamó así porque tiene forma de luna en cuarto creciente. Abarca lo que se convertirá en Mesopot...
SITUACIONES URBANAS Con el desarrollo de los centros urbanos, vinieron situaciones nuevas: • Los humanos tenían que preocu...
SITUACIONES URBANAS • Surge la propiedad privada, lo que puede traer disputas y guerras entre pueblos vecinos. • La acumul...
SITUACIONES URBANAS • Sistemas sociales jerárquicos: los chamanes o encargados de los centros religiosos, así como la clas...
PRINCIPALES ASENTAMIENTOS • JERICÓ: Palestina, 8000 a.C. • CATAL HUYUK: Turquía, 7500 a.C. • BYBLOS: Líbano, 7000 a.C. • U...
JERICÓ (8,000 a.c.) • Casas de planta circular, posteriormente de planta rectangular. • Pavimentos pintados con ocre • Ent...
CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • Se distingue por sus casas, dispuestas consecutivamente sin puertas ni ventanas a nivel de piso...
CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • Las paredes estaban hechas de adobe y cubiertas de yeso. • Medían unas 50 cm de grosor y 2.5 me...
CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • El horno y la chimenea se colocaron debajo de la entrada, que también sirvió como ventilación p...
CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • Se dedicaban al comercio de larga distancia. • Hasta la fecha, no se han encontrado templos o g...
CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • Se dedicaban al comercio de larga distancia. • Los religiosos deben haber jugado un papel impor...
Breve descripción de algunos asentamientos urbanos del Creciente Fértil y de las situaciones que surgieron en el Neolítico

  3. 3. CIUDADES NEOLÍTICAS Se le llamó así porque tiene forma de luna en cuarto creciente. Abarca lo que se convertirá en Mesopotamia, Egipto, Siria, Asiria y Palestina, aunque también hubo ciudades en otros territorios.
  4. 4. SITUACIONES URBANAS Con el desarrollo de los centros urbanos, vinieron situaciones nuevas: • Los humanos tenían que preocuparse por su futuro por primera vez, por lo que surge la administración. • La estrecha convivencia de varios cientos de personas y animales favorece la aparición de epidemias y enfermedades. Esto fortaleció el sistema inmune de los humanos.
  5. 5. SITUACIONES URBANAS • Surge la propiedad privada, lo que puede traer disputas y guerras entre pueblos vecinos. • La acumulación de excedentes trae el trueque como sistema de comercio pero también la desigualdad social. • Códigos sociales no escritos. • Solución comunitaria de problemas. • Posible nacimiento del patriarcado.
  6. 6. SITUACIONES URBANAS • Sistemas sociales jerárquicos: los chamanes o encargados de los centros religiosos, así como la clase guerrera comienzan a dominar económicamente. • Se divide el trabajo, entre otras cosas entre hombres y mujeres. También surgen los oficios.
  7. 7. PRINCIPALES ASENTAMIENTOS • JERICÓ: Palestina, 8000 a.C. • CATAL HUYUK: Turquía, 7500 a.C. • BYBLOS: Líbano, 7000 a.C. • URUK: Irak, 5000 a.C. • UR: Irak, 3800 a.C. • SKARA BRAE: Escocia, 3000 a.C.
  10. 10. JERICÓ (8,000 a.c.) • Casas de planta circular, posteriormente de planta rectangular. • Pavimentos pintados con ocre • Enterramientos en el interior de las casas • Su economía se basaba en la caza, la pesca y la agricultura • Su enriquecimiento se da por el comercio • Es famosa también porque estaba rodeada de gruesas murallas.
  25. 25. CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • Se distingue por sus casas, dispuestas consecutivamente sin puertas ni ventanas a nivel de piso. • La entrarda y salida era por una puerta en el techo. • Constaban de una habitación principal y dos habitaciones auxiliares para almacenamiento o trabajo doméstico.
  26. 26. CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • Las paredes estaban hechas de adobe y cubiertas de yeso. • Medían unas 50 cm de grosor y 2.5 metros de altura • Por el material tuvieron que renovarse continuamente. • Se baja por una escalera hasta la sala principal.
  27. 27. CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • El horno y la chimenea se colocaron debajo de la entrada, que también sirvió como ventilación para el humo. • Hacían mucho énfasis en la higiene: la basura era quemada, enterrada y cubierta de cenizas. • También hacían enterramientos en casa, en zonas limpias.
  28. 28. CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • Se dedicaban al comercio de larga distancia. • Hasta la fecha, no se han encontrado templos o grandes edificios y todas las casas eran similares por lo que se cree que esta falta sugiere una sociedad notablemente igualitaria. • Hay muchos misterios que rodean por qué el sitio fue finalmente abandonado.
  29. 29. CATAL HUYUK (8,000 a.c.) • Se dedicaban al comercio de larga distancia. • Los religiosos deben haber jugado un papel importante en ese período, ya que cada tercer edificio era un lugar de culto designado. • Aquí podemos encontrar los testimonios más antiguos de la veneración de un DiosT
