Pdf download Nursing Care Planning Made Incredibly Easy! unlimited

This books ( Nursing Care Planning Made Incredibly Easy! ) Made by Lippincott Williams & Wilkins

About Books

Nursing Care Planning Made Incredibly Easy,2nd Edition, is the resource every student needs to master the art of care planning--including concept mapping. Coverage includes the most up-to-date NANDA nursing diagnoses, expert tips on understanding and integtating NIC and NOC taxonomies, illustrated sample care plans, and step-by-step guidance on developing individualized care plans that deliver optimal patient care.Starting with the nursing process, this comprehensive resource provides the foundations for writing practical care plans--walking students through the care planning process, building the critical-thinking skills needed to individualize care, and offering tips on incorporating evidence-based standards and rationales into nursing interventions. Look for expanded evidence-based practice guidelines, clear explanations of standard terminology, and nearly 275 medical diagnoses with associated nursing diagnoses to make care planning easier.Nursing Care Planning Made Incredibly Easy will help you master complex subjects in minutes with Quick Quizzes at the end of each chapter to gauge learning and special elements found throughout the text to make it easy to understand and remember key points and information, including:•Teacher Knows Besticons to impart important reminders from Instructor Joy that help students understand how to apply content and concepts•Under Constructionicons to offer sample concept maps and care plan components plus tips for making care plans patient specific•Weighing the Evidenceicons to provide information on the latest evidence-based standards of care to use in sample care plans•Memory Joggericons, mnemonic devices to help students remember key concepts and contentAnd if that’s not enough you can go online to the easiest website to use . . . ever . . . where you’ll find over 165 customizable care plans, including 16 brand-new plans covering the most commonly encountered medical-surgical, maternal-neonatal, pediatric, and psychiatric conditions.

